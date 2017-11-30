Texas college newspaper publishes op-ed calling white DNA an “abomination”

Here’s an editorial from a Texas State University student newspaper that’s all over right-wing media (ignored by the Left, of course); it’s about why white DNA is “an abomination” and why white people shouldn’t exist. I don’t want to dissect it, because it’s a racist abomination in itself, and I don’t have the spoons to enact the emotional labor, I’ll just give a bit of the background from (yep) Fox News:

The column was written by Texas State University senior Rudy Martinez, a philosophy major who said in a past article he was one of the more than 200 people who was arrested on Jan. 20 protesting “the inauguration of proto-fascist Donald Trump.” The University Star’s Editor-in-Chief, Denise Cervantes, said in a statement issued late Tuesday the column received “widespread criticism from readers.” “The University Star’s opinion pages are a forum for students to express and debate ideas,” she said. “While our publication does not endorse every opinion put forth by student columnists or guest contributors, as the editor I take responsibility for what is printed on our pages.” Cervantes said the original intent of the column was to provide a commentary on the idea of race and racial identities. “We acknowledge that the column could have been clearer in its message and that it has caused hurt within our campus community,” she said. “We apologize and hope that we can move forward to a place of productive dialogue on ways to bring our community together.”

The article has apparently been removed from the online paper. I don’t think that’s so great; after all, it’s an instantiation of free speech and while I don’t agree with it, I do think that if the editor thought it was okay, she had every right to publish it. Once published, it should stay up.

I’ve found a screenshot and enlarged it. To me it sounds remarkably similar to ISIS’s piece in its own magazine Dabiq: “Why we hate you and why we fight you“.

First, the overview, which you won’t be able to read:

And the piece itself in readable form:

I’ll leave comments to the readers as this saddens me.