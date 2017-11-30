Readers’ wildlife photos

Don’t forget to send in your good photos, folks. I’ll be here all year (well, till December 15). I am running a bit low.

We have a selection today from Stephen Barnard in Idaho. His and IDs are indented.

These photos were taken through a spotting scope at full magnification in poor light, so they aren’t quality photos but they show some interesting behavior.

A cow moose (Alces alces) with two calves was crossing a field at a good pace to get to the cover of the ponds. One of the calves has tiny spike antlers. They were followed by two mature bulls, probably intent on hanky panky. The bulls will drive off the calves and likely fight for mating privileges.

As a lagniappe, here’s a Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus) that sensed prey (probably a meadow vole) by sound and is banking for the kill.

This is the very tame Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) that hangs around the house — the same individual that was eating a vole in a photo I sent before. He or she is looking at my d*gs, and I’m as close as I can get to fit the bird in the frame. I’m flummoxed at choosing a name. Male or female?

A herd of Elk  (Cervus canadensis) across Loving Creek from my house. The rut is over.

A sunrise landscape this morning, pointing in the opposite direction  of the sunrise. The sunrises are spectacular here, but the angle on the  landscape isn’t photogenic to my taste. Sometimes, with the just right  weather conditions, the opposite view works.

Finally, the Trumpeter Swans (Cygnus buccinator) have arrived for the winter. These are  an adult and three juveniles in Loving Creek.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    Love those trumpeter swans, largest flying bird in North America. Would the moose situation be a different form of sexual assault in another species.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 8:02 am | Permalink

    Beautiful! On the internet, if you ask for suggestions to name something you are going to get ideas like “Hawky McHawkface”.

    Reply
  3. Andree
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Zawesome photos and great commentary. Do the moose have any tick problems like in the northeast?
    Thank you!

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted November 30, 2017 at 8:57 am | Permalink

      Ticks aren’t very common here, but I’ve seen magpies on the backs of moose, presumably eating ticks.

      Reply
  4. darwinwins
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 9:57 am | Permalink

    “Sometimes, with the just right weather conditions, the opposite view works.”

    Wow. It sure does in this photograph.

    Reply
  5. Kevin Henderson
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 10:06 am | Permalink

    Stephen, yet another spectacular sunrise. I have your last one with the blue heron on my LG 34inch Widescreen and it is powerfully meditative. Therapy from stimulated electrons. Your photos make me appreciate the universe.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 10:42 am | Permalink

    A fine collection Stephen. I especially like the harrier. It’s a single image that seems to tell a story – the bird is banking to turn and monitoring pray with a glance over the shoulder, ready to make a dramatic dive. At least that’s how I see it.

    Reply
  7. claudia baker
    Posted November 30, 2017 at 10:43 am | Permalink

    I’m falling in love with Idaho through Stephen’s pictures.

    Reply

