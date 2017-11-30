Don’t forget to send in your good photos, folks. I’ll be here all year (well, till December 15). I am running a bit low.

We have a selection today from Stephen Barnard in Idaho. His and IDs are indented.

These photos were taken through a spotting scope at full magnification in poor light, so they aren’t quality photos but they show some interesting behavior. A cow moose (Alces alces) with two calves was crossing a field at a good pace to get to the cover of the ponds. One of the calves has tiny spike antlers. They were followed by two mature bulls, probably intent on hanky panky. The bulls will drive off the calves and likely fight for mating privileges.

As a lagniappe, here’s a Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus) that sensed prey (probably a meadow vole) by sound and is banking for the kill.

This is the very tame Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) that hangs around the house — the same individual that was eating a vole in a photo I sent before. He or she is looking at my d*gs, and I’m as close as I can get to fit the bird in the frame. I’m flummoxed at choosing a name. Male or female?

A herd of Elk (Cervus canadensis) across Loving Creek from my house. The rut is over.

A sunrise landscape this morning, pointing in the opposite direction of the sunrise. The sunrises are spectacular here, but the angle on the landscape isn’t photogenic to my taste. Sometimes, with the just right weather conditions, the opposite view works.

Finally, the Trumpeter Swans (Cygnus buccinator) have arrived for the winter. These are an adult and three juveniles in Loving Creek.