New Zealand PM vets Ed Sheeran’s request for citizenship

I am of course deeply smitten with Jacinda Ardern, the new Prime Minister of New Zealand, as she is smart, funny, has a good sense of humor, and is Labour! Here, according to the Guardian, she’s recorded an answer to Ed Sheeran, an English singer, songwrite, and producer, who, anticipating his tour in New Zealand, broached the idea of becoming a citizen. Ardern recorded an answer, which is great. The Guardian:

This week Sheeran recorded a video message for New Zealanders before his much-anticipated March concerts there. “Hey New Zealand I can’t wait to see you very soon, I’m not yet a citizen of New Zealand but I’m working on it – hook me up prime minister, please,” said Sheeran, in the video for local radio station ZM. New Zealand’s leader, 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern – a well-known music fan and occasional DJ – responded to the singer’s request with a 35-second video of her own, recorded in her parliamentary office in Wellington.

Her citizenship test actually included two questions that I couldn’t answer, which surprised me as I’d absorbed as much as I could of Kiwi culture when I was there (I’ve now been dubbed an Honorary Kiwi™ and a little bird told me I’m getting a genuine replica of an All Blacks jersey for my birthday). At any rate, looking up the answers to the first two questions, I found photos to go with the Guardian‘s answers:

“Hello Ed, my name is Jacinda Ardern, I’m the prime minister of New Zealand and I understand you’ve put through a very informal request for citizenship,” says Ardern, mock-serious. “Before we’re able to think about that a little bit more I’ve got some very important questions for you; the first, do you like pineapple lumps? Do you even know what they are?”

Pineapple lumps are a distinctly nostalgic New Zealand treat, a chewy chocolate-covered sweet with a sweet pineapple-flavoured soft centre, which New Zealanders often keep in the freezer.

[JAC: I didn’t have these or see these in NZ!]

Ardern continues: “Two, are you willing to wear jandals in semi-inappropriate situations, and also, do you know what jandals are?” Jandals – also known as flip-flops or thongs – are often worn by New Zealanders throughout the year, including winter, and sometimes with suits or dresses to formal events (for comfort’s sake). It is thought to be a derivation of “Japanese sandals”.

[JAC: I would have no problem with this as I wear flip-flops during the summer.]

I think I know where Ardern got the “semi-inappropriate situations” thing, for this is on her Facebook page. They aren’t jandals, I think, but come close. . .