Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ anti-Semitism

As the author of the new Jesus and Mo strip (called “strings”) noted, “Today we joke about antisemitism.” And the strip is pretty good.

 

  1. summonzeus
    Unfortunately most people don’t realize that the Arabs are also semites; are only the biological anthropologists and linguists aware of this?

    • Malgorzata
      Unfortunately, you seem to be totally unaware (which most of people are aware of, especially in Europe) that the word “antisemitismus” was coined by a German, Wilhelm Marr at the end of 19th century (1879, to be exact) to replace the word Judehasse” (hatred of Jews) which was deemed not scientific and refined enough. German highly educated people who hated Jews, didn’t want to use this plebeian word and gladly embraced the word antisemitism. Arabs, who adored Hitler and where until today “Mein Kampf” is a bestseller, never thought this word had anything to do with them. They knew perfectly well that in spite of being Semites the hatred was (and is) directed toward Jews and not toward them.

  2. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    I wonder if that black cloud, or whatever it is, over the head of Moses in the last panel has any significance.

  3. GBJames
    sub

