Candidate tells voters to cast their ballot for people without a penis

It was inevitable. What with powerful men from Harvey Weinstein to Al Franken to Matt Lauer being accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault, someone was going to advocate discrimination against men in general. As a solution to the harassment problem, I jokingly told a friend yesterday, “They should just fire all men.”
Well, this trope has become serious. Here’s an ad by Dana Nessel, a Democrat running for Attorney General of Michigan. As you’ll see, she says that people should vote for her because she has the right kind of genitalia. “Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting?” While she alludes to her other achievements, her main argument here is that, as a woman, she’s not going to harass her staff or tolerate sexual harassment. Her final argument: “Yes, I’m a woman; that’s not a liability. That’s an asset!”. In other words, being a male is a liability. You shouldn’t vote for male candidates because they have a strike against them at the outset.
This ad irritates me, perhaps because it touts sex as the main reason one should vote for a woman. What about her accomplishments or qualifications. She’s riding on the coattails of the many sexual harassment/assault accusations pervading the media, but it seems manipulative. After all, I suspect that most male politicians aren’t guilty of that. Of course we need more women in elected office, but not simply because they are women, but because many are more highly qualified than their opponents but face discrimination that works against them. We don’t need them in office because we can be guaranteed that they won’t show us their penises.
I’d still vote for her, though, as she’s the Democratic candidate.
I don’t see a problem with this ad. Harassment scandals are detrimental to a smoothly-functioning government, and are not merely personal issues. Think of the effect on allies or policy if a President had to step down.
If a candidate can be assured of not having said scandals, then it is a solid reason (among other reasons, of course) to vote for them.
genitalia does not assure that one is or is not a sexual harasser.
Two things. You can not, even in principle, “assure” a candidate will not sexually harass anyone, unless that candidate is dead. Second, even if one could, it would only be one reason to vote for them and it’s not a particularly strong reason either.
FTR, this candidate is a Democrat so, like our host, I’d be more inclined to vote for her at first glance. It is her positions and her history that would determine if she got my vote – NOT HER VAGINA.
as a white male who’s been involved in many discussions about these issues over the years … I’ve been told repeatedly that white men aren’t expected to feel ‘guilty’ about being white men, but rather to just stop doing whatever they’re doing.
Which appears to be more and more simply existing as white men.
Guy’s really gotta commit to run for office under that standard. Like they say about a bacon & eggs breakfast — the chicken’s interested; the pig’s committed.
“bacon & eggs breakfast — the chicken’s interested; the pig’s committed.”
Brilliant! I will use that for coaching. “How committed are you? Be the pig.”
Suppose this ran in reverse: a male candidate says something like, “And I won’t melt into an emotional puddle when the going gets tough, because I’m a man.” The backlash would be appropriately severe.
I never imagined as a kid that one day racism and sexism would be ok as long as it ran in the right direction. Wow.
“I promise to never ovaryact”
It’s sexism veiled as virtue, and it takes swapping terms for most people to even realize this. Even then people will justify it as “punching up” to justify it
I know. Me neither. We are in deep doodoo.
“Of course we need more women in elected office, but not simply because they are women, but because many are more highly qualified than their opponents but face discrimination that works against them.”
Is this actually demonstrable? It seems to be presumed by those with a progressive slant but I don’t think it has actually been demonstrated. Are the numbers of qualified candidates of men and women equal to begin with (ie before elections take place at any given level) or are there simply less qualified women (due to lack of interest, probably)?
I don’t have hard data on this; this is just my speculation. For instance, I’d much rather have had Hillary Clinton than Trump as President, but I wonder if she could have won if she hadn’t have been a woman.
I would disagree with this assumption. Are you familiar with the recreation of the Presidential Debates where the sexes were swapped? It is called Her Opponent. You can find it on YouTube.
https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2017/march/trump-clinton-debates-gender-reversal.html
If not I would recommend looking into it. I personally believe that being a woman helped Hillary a lot and if the sexes have been reversed Trump would have won in a landslide.
“I’d still vote for her, though, as she’s the Democratic candidate.”
Sexism is ok as long as it is coming from a democrat? You would vote a sexist democrat over any republican candidate because they are a democrat? If the situation in Alabama was reversed and Roy Moore was a democrat you would still vote him over the Republican?
This ad hardly makes her sexist. Yes, she is appealing to women, but so what?
To compare her to Roy Moore is a total absurdity.
“So what” I see. It is ok to be sexist as long as it is against men. I a man said vote for me because I am not a woman that would be sexist.
I am not comparing her to Roy Moore. I am pointing out the tribalism.
“I’d still vote for her, though, as she’s the Democratic candidate.”
I am pointing out the tribalism of voting for a democrat because they are a democrat. And asking the question would you vote for a sexist democrat over non sexist republican?
*** If a man said ***
Her appealing to women is no more sexist than male candidates who try to gather votes by appealing to male hunters. It’s called politics. In the political arena, a politician can only be called sexist if he or she promises or institutes policies that, without any rational justification, discriminate against people of the opposite sex. Nessen’s ad hardly makes her sexist. The wisdom of the ad can be questioned in terms of helping her win votes, but it is not sexist.
In the real world, it is most unlikely that any Democratic candidate could secure the party’s nomination by being overtly sexist. Rarely, if ever, do Democrats have to take into account that their candidates are sexist. Sexual harassment is not the same as sexism. Sexual harassers need not be sexists and vice versa.
“Her appealing to women is no more sexist than male candidates who try to gather votes by appealing to male hunters.”
I see what you’re saying and I have to say I agree. But doesn’t it bother you the nature of her appeal – that any male candidate would be a harasser and any female would not?
When politicians try to appeal to men (both men and women pelicans do this) it has not been my experience that do it in this way. What they are saying when they make this kind of appeal is; “I am one of you”. They are NOT saying “Don’t vote for the woman because guns or hunting or whatever”.
I asm NOT changing that typo! Nope. It’s WAY to funny.
By the way, I looked up her views on her website before I said that, so you have no right to accuse me of tribalism. Before you start throwing such accusations around, you might bloody well ask.
If a man releases an ad saying that he’ll be strong and tough because he’s a man and has more testosterone than his female opponent, is that merely appealing to men?
Good point.
I’m not sure what your point is here, but such an ad would not be necessarily indicative of sexism in the political arena. Sexism in that arena is manifested by actions, not words or thoughts. As long as a politician does not promise or institute policies that discriminate, without rational reason, against the opposite sex, what goes on in the person’s mind is of no concern to me. The old cliché applies: actions speak louder than words.
The person would still be sexist, wether you feel it concerns you or not.
It sounds to me like you are trying to define sexism differently for politicians than for others. Not sure what the point of that is. Sexism is sexism. And yes, trying to appeal to women by specifically stating that men are less qualified simply because they are men is sexism.
If you were a mind reader, you would probably find that many people harbor sexist attitudes that are not publicly displayed. Some people express verbally sexist ideas. In either situation, such people may or may not put sexist attitudes into action through discriminating against individuals of the opposite sex. Unless I have a personal relationship with people who verbally express sexist attitudes, this person does not affect my life. I do not have personal relationships with politicians. My concern is what they do in office. So even if those people are defined as a sexists for their attitudes, in the political arena they are not sexists if their policies are not sexist.
As an analogy, a politician may be religious and even say so. However, if that person promotes policies that I approve of and does not discriminate against the non-religious, I would support that person without a moment’s hesitation. Jimmy Carter comes to mind.
I will concede that for the political arena I am using a specific definition of sexism. Sexism can be manifested with words and actions. In politics, only actions matter. Nessel has given no indication that she would discriminate against men. Her appeal to women and some men as well is that they don’t have to worry that she is a potential harasser. I’m not sure that the ad is a wise political tactic. But, it is not sexism.
Dana Nessen is not yet the Democratic candidate for Attorney General in Michigan. She is a candidate in the Democratic Primary running against Pat Miles (a man).
I don’t live in Michigan, but if I did, I wouldn’t let this ad rule out my voting for her. I would need to find out how she stands on all issues versus her opponent’s positions.
ergo all candidates must appear naked!
Considering the condition of Michigan, they should vote all the women in and probably will if all are Democrats. The revulsion to the republican party is real. The sudden discovery of many that the work place is full of sexual harassment is sad but not new.
Women sexually harass people, too. In some scenarios, women are far worse than men, such as with strippers of the opposite sex in a strip club.
There is no bad behavior unique to either men or women, and anyone claiming otherwise is objectively sexist.
Possibly you do not get out much. Sexual harassment is not always male on female but that is like saying females murder people too.
According to the DOJ, in the US women make up about 2% of all convicted sex offenders and about 14% of all convicted murderers.
So maybe I was correct – comment indicated they do not get out much. The more important issue is missing in this post and comments. Remember, we are looking at Michigan. Ranked worst in the nation in many surveys and investigations on corruption and scandal. Lack of Transparency. The place should be the apple of Trumps eye. If any place needed an overhaul, it is Michigan. Has anyone heard of Flint?
You are correct. I posted that in support.
You mean the Flint with an all Democrat city council that cancelled the contract with the Detroit water supply, resulting in deaths? Yes, not far from here.
I drink Detroit water btw. Quite decent if not up to my home town’s or Toronto’s.
“convicted” is a misleading number if you stop the search at that point. We all know women are less likely to be convicted in general, but I suspect it’s even more lopsided for sexual assault because both males and females erased male victimhood. See: Any teacher “sex romp” (ie statutory rape of children).
The numbers for murder may also be underepresented due to murder charges being dropped in favor of “infanticide”. Of course men murder more overall, though but there’s some food for thought.
Oh, she is making partly a joke. Women do, after all,have senses of humour. Another capacity which is seriously questioned in some circles.
“After all, I suspect that most male politicians aren’t guilty of that.”
Is there any evidence to back this up? I’m thinking the opposite might be true. Anecdote: I’m a man and have *never* been sexually harassed. Most of my coworkers are women, and *all* of them have at some point been sexually harassed — if not worse. (It came up at a company discussion on this very issue.) ALL of them. And every time, the perp was a man, spread out over dozens of years at dozens of companies.
My thought is: If you’re a man like me, and like me you’ve never sexually harassed or molested anyone, then they’re not talking about you. They’re talking about the HUGE numbers of men who actually do it. (And the fact that a woman can’t tell from looking at us which kind we are.)
It’s not the responsibility of others to prove a negative, it’s your responsibility to prove your positive claim. Keep in mind that people who commit sexual crime tend to do so repeatedly. There are far more robberies than there are robbers.
BJ, I’m referring specifically to the writer’s suspicion that “most male politicians aren’t guilt of that”. A few weeks ago, I would have suspected the same. But it turns out to not only be more widespread than I’d previously thought, but also that large segments of the voting population are fine with it.
To trot out a Regressive cynicism, just because you believe you have not been sexually harassed doesn’t mean to say you are not really a victim. Perhaps you have walked down a street behind a woman who is trailing a vast plume of perfume, irritating your nose? Or been expected to ‘lift heavy things’. Or join the army and lay down your life to protect those at home? Or perhaps you missed out on a job or promotion because of some affirmative action? Or lost out on alimony or child custody hearings?
Sexual harassment abounds, and currently women have the focus (possibly because they suffered more in earlier times) but men suffer a share too, mostly silently.
DiscoveredJoys, those sound suspiciously like MRA talking points. Is that what I’ve stumbled onto here? All of the things you describe are a not a result of feminism, but a result of the patriarchy. The ideas that men are the lifters and fighters while women are the perfumed nurturers — those come from the existing system. Women aren’t our enemies, and I can certainly understand why some would be suspicious of being our friends.
Why use the term “patriarchy” over “traditional gender roles”?
I think the reason is that it paints males as ultimately responsible, whereas in reality men and women are both responsible for gender roles.
Who said women are enemies???
Oh good grief. None of those things are sexual harassment.
You seem to not understand what sexual harassment is. Lift heavy things? joint the army? missed a promotion? Smelled perfume?
The term involves unwanted advances of one person to another – usually involving a power advantage and usually a man to a woman. Check the word usually. A supervisor or boss to an employee. Someone in the firm higher up over someone who is lower. It has nothing to do with walking down the street smelling perfume or joining the army.
Perhaps I did not make my ‘regressive cynicism’ satire clear. If I (as a pale stale male) think those things are sexual harassment then they are sexual harassment(to me as a recipient, by definition, no matter what was intended). Just as some men see only office banter, but some women see sexual harassment.
Otherwise discussion vanishes even further down the plughole – not only can only whites be racist, only men can be harassers. Now you can argue the relative proportions but to dismiss completely other peoples’ feelings of harassment (whether justified or not) is to ignore part of the problem.
Despite the other nonsense there is a kernel of truth here;
I wonder how much of the charges of harassment we’re seeing now is of the type; “Your new hair style is sexy” or “That dress looks great on you” or even a simple touch of the elbow to get someone’s attention*. A kind of sexual harassment that fits DiscoveredJoys comment and not really the variety that what many of us envision.
*This actually happened to a colleague. He touched a woman’s elbow to get her attention at a conference and was called into HR for a conference.
” Just as some men see only office banter, but some women see sexual harassment.”
Precisely. This isn’t even cynical. Add to that that most men do the sexual pursuing and you get an imbalance due to the number of approaches/comments by men and the minimization of male victimhood (by themselves and others).
IIRC there was a recent MSc thesis at uWaterloo that showed that women interpret benevolent sexism as equality and equality as hostile sexism. (I have not thoroughly read this myself)
I think this is the thesis
https://uwspace.uwaterloo.ca/bitstream/handle/10012/6958/Yeung_Amy.pdf
I would guess then, by your standard, if I said I was drunk, although I had no alcohol, I would be drunk. Here is the deal concerning your definition of sexual harassment. You get to have whatever opinion you want, but there is only one set of facts. Your opinions are not sexual harassment. Your attitude on this sounds very close to watching another run at the news on FOX.
As others have noted, those might be examples of sex stereotyping, or sex roles in action, but they are not in any way sexual harassment. Let’s keep the peas and the carrots separate, shall we?
“spread out over dozens of years over dozens of companies”. Exactly. And spread out over tens of thousands of interactions with men. Even if all the women were sexually harassed at some point in their careers (which is, of course, awful), this still doesn’t get you necessarily to “huge numbers of men” who are sexual harassers. Surely out of all the men these women have ever worked with, these men form only a tiny fraction.
I don’t know about non-violent sexual harassment but I recently read (I’ll try to find it) that a large majority of violent sex crimes are committed by a relatively small number of men. That is it to say, is rare that violent sex offenders offends only once.
I agree with your assessment overall. Most (not all) women I know have been subject to some kind of harassment over the years while most men (not all) have not. Perhaps a similar situation pertains here – maybe relatively small number of offenders are to blame for a large amount of the harassment.
I have to wonder just how many men don’t consider sexual harassment to be sexual harassment, and so don’t identify as victims. Male victimhood is largely erased in general (empathy gap) but especially when it comes to violence or sexual harassment. So there is a subjective component on both sides of this.
Men do most of the risk taking when it comes to attracting a mate. This applies to interacting in general (trying to talk up an attractive female) and so men are performing the majority of actions that might be considered harassment by default. Often times “harassment” is considered to be any unwanted advance, like asking someone out. If you’re not high enough status, the woman might consider the advance itself to be harassment. If you are high status, even if they still decline, it may not be considered harassment.
You have a point. I live on Capitol Hill in Seattle, a part of town with a large, thriving and fun gay community and though I am about as hard-hetro as they come, it has always bugged me that I have never been cruised. Am I really that unappealing to gay men? Or have I been “harassed” but didn’t notice it?
She could have started by outlining her plans and mentioning her website for more information. Maybe it was important to address concerns that there would be a female governor, female secretary of state, and a female attorney general. I don’t know if those are real concerns. She could have mentioned how her qualifications would address problems in different areas for men and women. If she wanted to address sexual harassment, she could have said something like her office will take sexual harassment complaints seriously and will focus on the issue to help improve it. If there were concerns about having female leadership for all three positions, I don’t think she helped her case. It was edgy and what politicians do but she basically undermined her qualifications. I think that was a fake fireplace in the background.
That would have been a good ad!
If I lived in Michigan and she became the Dem nominee, I’d still probably have to vote for her, unless the Republican was one of those very moderate ones you find at the state level and not at all affiliated with those who have perpetrated the various crimes against Michigan over the last few years.
I think the ad is funny. NOT something to take seriously, but clever taking advantage of recent news.
By the way, I know that some women are unqualified for office (Palin?). I know many men don’t harass women. (Maybe most men in the US now don’t, but I think that varied by culture.)
There are women who I would really rather not see in office. Marsha Blackburn, for instance, is running for senate in Tennessee, and will probably win. She defends Roy Moore and Donald Trump.
I understand the campaign strategy of running that ad, though. If she just talked about issues the way Hillary did, nobody would pay attention.
I’m female, and have been sexually harassed by both men and women. Granted, the preponderance of sexual harassment, assault, rape is committed by men, but women are capable of such things and do perpetrate them, so I think it’s fallacious and dangerous to operate on the assumption that these behaviors are exclusive to men and perpetrated against the opposite sex.