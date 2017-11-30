Candidate tells voters to cast their ballot for people without a penis

It was inevitable. What with powerful men from Harvey Weinstein to Al Franken to Matt Lauer being accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault, someone was going to advocate discrimination against men in general. As a solution to the harassment problem, I jokingly told a friend yesterday, “They should just fire all men.”

Well, this trope has become serious. Here’s an ad by Dana Nessel, a Democrat running for Attorney General of Michigan. As you’ll see, she says that people should vote for her because she has the right kind of genitalia. “Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting?” While she alludes to her other achievements, her main argument here is that, as a woman, she’s not going to harass her staff or tolerate sexual harassment. Her final argument: “Yes, I’m a woman; that’s not a liability. That’s an asset!”. In other words, being a male is a liability. You shouldn’t vote for male candidates because they have a strike against them at the outset.

This ad irritates me, perhaps because it touts sex as the main reason one should vote for a woman. What about her accomplishments or qualifications. She’s riding on the coattails of the many sexual harassment/assault accusations pervading the media, but it seems manipulative. After all, I suspect that most male politicians aren’t guilty of that. Of course we need more women in elected office, but not simply because they are women, but because many are more highly qualified than their opponents but face discrimination that works against them. We don’t need them in office because we can be guaranteed that they won’t show us their penises.

I’d still vote for her, though, as she’s the Democratic candidate.