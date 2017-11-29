Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a hump day: Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Only one more day to go until December! It’s National Chocolates Day, a comestible I will gladly receive from grateful readers. And in Liberia it’s William Tubman‘s birthday, a holiday honoring the founder of modern Liberia.

There is further news from North Korea, which has now successfully launched an ICBM capable not only of hitting anywhere in the US, but anywhere in the world. Although Trump says the U.S. will “take care of it,” the fact is that we can’t, and, if we’re not stupid, we won’t. As I’ve said before, there’s no solution save accepting the DPRK as a nuclear power. The country’s development of missile technology has been remarkably fast, and we’re stuck with it. Now there are two madmen with their hands on the button.

In lighter news, there’s a Google Doodle today, celebrating the life of Gertrude Jekyll, a British horticulturalist and writer who designed hundreds of gardens in the UK and was enormously influential in Blighty garden design. I had never heard of her, but the Brits do love their gardens, and I wonder how many readers in Britain know her name. Jekyll was born on this day in 1843 and died in 1932; here’s her lovely Doodle. You can read more about her at The Independent.

No much happened on this day in history. On November 29, 1877, Thomas Edison first demonstrated his phonograph, and in 1929 American Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s expedition became the first to fly over the South Pole. And for you gamers, it was on this day in 1972 that Atari released Pong, which went on to become the first successful video game.

Notables born on this day include John Ray (1627), Louisa May Alcott (1832), Busby Berkeley (1895), C. S. Lewis (1898↓), Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (1898), Billy Strayhorn (1915), Diane Ladd (1935), and Joel Coen (1954). Those who started their Big Nap on this day include Thomas Wolsey (1530), Hans Holbein the Younger (1543), Giacomo Puccini (1924), Natalie Wood (1981), and Cary Grant (1986). Holbein the Younger is of course famous for his portrait of Henry VIII, done in 1540. As far as I can see, he painted no cats.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, busy reading, gets in a dig at her amiable but illiterate pal:

Cyrus: I’m bored. Hili: I’m not surprised.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Nudno mi.

Hili: Nie dziwię się.

This tw**t was sent by Matthew, who deems everyone in it, including the pilot, “insane.” I disagree; I claim they’re “adventurous”:

MISSION POSSIBLE: Two wingsuit fliers pull off a breathtaking stunt over the Alps when they jump from a mountain and then land inside an airplane in mid-air. https://t.co/4yyTWzbsyB pic.twitter.com/Lbz5WFtJmb — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2017

And several others from Dr. Cobb, including Lynx Love:

A tiny porcupine nomming a banana:

Porcupine eating a slice of banana of the day. pic.twitter.com/dLuJ1IhjWu — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 28, 2017

And Brian Cox is messing with his cat Herschel again:

Ran out of bread. pic.twitter.com/yHZ8ZIqpvX — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 29, 2017