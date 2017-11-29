Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a hump day: Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Only one more day to go until December! It’s National Chocolates Day, a comestible I will gladly receive from grateful readers. And in Liberia it’s William Tubman‘s birthday, a holiday honoring the founder of modern Liberia.
There is further news from North Korea, which has now successfully launched an ICBM capable not only of hitting anywhere in the US, but anywhere in the world. Although Trump says the U.S. will “take care of it,” the fact is that we can’t, and, if we’re not stupid, we won’t. As I’ve said before, there’s no solution save accepting the DPRK as a nuclear power. The country’s development of missile technology has been remarkably fast, and we’re stuck with it. Now there are two madmen with their hands on the button.
In lighter news, there’s a Google Doodle today, celebrating the life of Gertrude Jekyll, a British horticulturalist and writer who designed hundreds of gardens in the UK and was enormously influential in Blighty garden design. I had never heard of her, but the Brits do love their gardens, and I wonder how many readers in Britain know her name. Jekyll was born on this day in 1843 and died in 1932; here’s her lovely Doodle. You can read more about her at The Independent.
No much happened on this day in history. On November 29, 1877, Thomas Edison first demonstrated his phonograph, and in 1929 American Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s expedition became the first to fly over the South Pole. And for you gamers, it was on this day in 1972 that Atari released Pong, which went on to become the first successful video game.
Notables born on this day include John Ray (1627), Louisa May Alcott (1832), Busby Berkeley (1895), C. S. Lewis (1898↓), Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (1898), Billy Strayhorn (1915), Diane Ladd (1935), and Joel Coen (1954). Those who started their Big Nap on this day include Thomas Wolsey (1530), Hans Holbein the Younger (1543), Giacomo Puccini (1924), Natalie Wood (1981), and Cary Grant (1986). Holbein the Younger is of course famous for his portrait of Henry VIII, done in 1540. As far as I can see, he painted no cats.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, busy reading, gets in a dig at her amiable but illiterate pal:
Cyrus: I’m bored.Hili: I’m not surprised.
This tw**t was sent by Matthew, who deems everyone in it, including the pilot, “insane.” I disagree; I claim they’re “adventurous”:
And several others from Dr. Cobb, including Lynx Love:
A tiny porcupine nomming a banana:
And Brian Cox is messing with his cat Herschel again:
As a curmudgeon of many of the more recent Google Doodles, this one I must say is Great.
I would be willing to bet that North Korea did not develop nuclear power and missiles to carry them by themselves. I believe either Russia or China gave them the technology necessary.
I’d bet that it was Iran who “helped”, in exchange for something.
In many ways Iran does seem plausible. But Iran has not developed ICBMs with global range themselves. It is always possible that NK had help from more than one source. Neither Russia or China would surprise me. I can definitely see Putin having a hand in this. Seems right up his alley.
I think so too. Neither nuclear weapons or ICBMs capable of reaching any where on the globe are easy. It seems very improbable that they did this with out a lot of help from someone.
I can see why China or Russia are happy to aid and play North Korea as a wild card in their back yard. At no cost to them it makes nothing but problems for the USA.
I have read a book by her – Old West Surrey – makes me think of a great great grandma who was a midwife in Guildford & who looked like the old ladies illustrated…
https://archive.org/details/oldwestsurrey00jeky
That’s one helluva schnozz on that little porcupine! Adorable.
Oh, those wingsuits! I’ve always had fantasies about being able to fly, especially when I was a little kid! I’m too old and too awkward to be able to fly in a wingsuit, but I sure love good videos!
Holbein died in 1543, so I suspect the painting was done in 1540, not 1840.
“Now there are two madmen with their hands on the button.”
Only two?
Seriously, I don’t think either Trump or Kim is mad. And the west should prepare for an attack but not launch one. Just ignore him. Developing nukes and ICBMs is one thing, mating them into a reliable weapon is another.
John Ray – deserves celebrating. He is perhaps the first modern English naturalist.
https://www.famousscientists.org/john-ray/
I see Trump as the far more dangerous person is this show. The only thing crazier than those guys in the wingsuits could do is jump off the mountain with no parachute. Notice the pilot has to put the plane in a pretty good dive with flaps on to match speed.
Notice this morning – Matt Lauer is the next rich guy to lose his job for sexual harassment in the work place.
How many cameras, and carried by what sorts of devices, did they have on that wingsuit duo?
I’ve often thought the camera people are taking more risk than their subjects. Who are these heroes?