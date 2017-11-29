The New York Times visits North Korea, finding more hatred of the U.S. and a thirst for war

Yesterday the New York Times presented a 26-minute video (click on screenshot below) and a very brief report (“From North Korea, with dread“) from four of their staffers who recently visited North Korea. The team included columnist Nicholas Kristof (who narrates the video), editorial writer Carol Giacomo, and writers Adam Ellick and Jonah Kessel. They were, according to Kristof, looking for “exit ramps for peace”—possibilities to defuse a nuclear war that, they think, has a high probability.

What they found is the usual, or worse. Officials and civilians alike, even when encountered randomly at an amusement park, spoke strongly about the idiocy of Donald Trump (his election has exacerbated the DPRK’s hatred of the U.S.), about the strong possibility of war, of their calm certainty that North Korea would win a conflict with the U.S., and, of course, of their love for Kim Jong-un.

As usual, it’s impossible to know how much of what people say is propaganda that they don’t really believe, but utter out of self-preservation, and how much has been brainwashed into them as truth. What’s clear is that everyone seems very guarded about what they say (check out the young schoolboy who simply can’t answer a question about what he thinks of the U.S. and what the U.S. should know about North Korea), and, in the amusement park where random citizens are interviewed, a strange man walks by repeatedly, seemingly monitoring the people being interviewed and even feeding them answers. This is a country that runs on fear.

Now watch the video; you’ll be enlightened, at least about how war-hungry the North Koreans seem:

Kristof’s conclusion, which everyone knows anyway, is that “the U.S. strategy is broken” and we desperately need alternatives to war. (My own view is that, Kim Jong-un not being suicidal, the possibility of war is less than Kristof thinks. The U.S. strategy isn’t really “broken”, it’s just that no strategy seems workable.) Kristof’s solution: Trump should put out feelers for talks, perhaps suggesting that in return for the DPRK’s stopping its nuclear program, the U.S. and South Korea will stop having military drills near the peninsula. That sounds like a non-starter to me (seriously? the DPRK is supposed to stop developing nukes?), but it’s all we have. Kristof also suggests bombarding North Korea with more propaganda, which actually may be useful, as some if it has indeed been filtering into the North through various channels, and the people are starting to learn more about the outside world. But for many a bit of U.S. propaganda can’t offset a lifetime of brainwashing, nor the fear of going to the camps if they stray from the official line.

Ellick and Kessel’s short piece says these things among others, and includes some captioned photos they were allowed to take (go to the article to see them):

The risk of war is greater than the public appreciates. There’s a complacency surrounding this crisis, which has been kicked down the road by several presidents. Now, with war more likely than ever, talks are even more urgent, and we hope this video can serve as a call for politicians on both sides to seek exit ramps for peace.] . . . Unlike North Koreans, we were able to access the internet by purchasing a special SIM card that is available only to foreigners (and priced for foreigners). Still, we had to use a VPN to bypass a firewall that blocked most social media sites. While on the ground, we were very careful not to post anything that would jeopardize our safety, so we purposely posted neutral descriptions. These are some of the images we posted while we were there, with fresh commentary.