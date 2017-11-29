The New York Times visits North Korea, finding more hatred of the U.S. and a thirst for war

Yesterday the New York Times presented a 26-minute video (click on screenshot below) and a very brief report (“From North Korea, with dread“) from four of their staffers who recently visited North Korea. The team included columnist Nicholas Kristof (who narrates the video), editorial writer Carol Giacomo, and writers Adam Ellick and Jonah Kessel. They were, according to Kristof, looking for “exit ramps for peace”—possibilities to defuse a nuclear war that, they think, has a high probability.
What they found is the usual, or worse. Officials and civilians alike, even when encountered randomly at an amusement park, spoke strongly about the idiocy of Donald Trump (his election has exacerbated the DPRK’s hatred of the U.S.), about the strong possibility of war, of their calm certainty that North Korea would win a conflict with the U.S., and, of course, of their love for Kim Jong-un.
As usual, it’s impossible to know how much of what people say is propaganda that they don’t really believe, but utter out of self-preservation, and how much has been brainwashed into them as truth. What’s clear is that everyone seems very guarded about what they say (check out the young schoolboy who simply can’t answer a question about what he thinks of the U.S. and what the U.S. should know about North Korea), and, in the amusement park where random citizens are interviewed, a strange man walks by repeatedly, seemingly monitoring the people being interviewed and even feeding them answers. This is a country that runs on fear.
Now watch the video; you’ll be enlightened, at least about how war-hungry the North Koreans seem:
Kristof’s conclusion, which everyone knows anyway, is that “the U.S. strategy is broken” and we desperately need alternatives to war. (My own view is that, Kim Jong-un not being suicidal, the possibility of war is less than Kristof thinks. The U.S. strategy isn’t really “broken”, it’s just that no strategy seems workable.) Kristof’s solution: Trump should put out feelers for talks, perhaps suggesting that in return for the DPRK’s stopping its nuclear program, the U.S. and South Korea will stop having military drills near the peninsula. That sounds like a non-starter to me (seriously? the DPRK is supposed to stop developing nukes?), but it’s all we have. Kristof also suggests bombarding North Korea with more propaganda, which actually may be useful, as some if it has indeed been filtering into the North through various channels, and the people are starting to learn more about the outside world. But for many a bit of U.S. propaganda can’t offset a lifetime of brainwashing, nor the fear of going to the camps if they stray from the official line.
Ellick and Kessel’s short piece says these things among others, and includes some captioned photos they were allowed to take (go to the article to see them):
The risk of war is greater than the public appreciates. There’s a complacency surrounding this crisis, which has been kicked down the road by several American presidents. Now, with war more likely than ever, talks are even more urgent, and we hope this video can serve as a call for politicians on both sides to seek exit ramps for peace.]
. . . Unlike North Koreans, we were able to access the internet by purchasing a special SIM card that is available only to foreigners (and priced for foreigners). Still, we had to use a VPN to bypass a firewall that blocked most social media sites. While on the ground, we were very careful not to post anything that would jeopardize our safety, so we purposely posted neutral descriptions.
These are some of the images we posted while we were there, with fresh commentary.
I think that by now we’ve reached a stalemate that will likely keep Kim Jong-Un in power for the rest of his life, which is what he wanted all along. The US can’t invade or depose him like they did with Saddam Hussein. He can sleep tight, knowing g hat now that he has nuclear weapons he will be left more or less alone.
Everything else is just propaganda and saber-rattling. Un isn’t suicidal, he keeps his country paranoid to justify his rule (a trick as old as politics) but he knows he cannot win a nuclear war.
North Koreans may be led to beliwve that the war is imminent, but the threat of an imminent war can last for a very long time in an authoritarian dictatorship. Orwell described this perfectly in 1984.
Lots of wars have been started by men who weren’t suicidal but were deluded.
“But for many a bit of U.S. propaganda can’t offset a lifetime of brainwashing . . . .”
It seems to me that the lack of success we have had here in the U.S. in “deprogramming” the millions of Americans who still support our own incompetent and unhinged Dear Leader doesn’t bode well for any similar efforts we might direct toward the North Korean people.
What about the foreign policies from your other dear leaders?
I can list serious failures from every administration since WW2 notably Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Reagen, Bush2, Obama etc.
I didn’t mention any specific failures. I just pointed out that he was incompetent and unhinged. I probably should have been more specific an pointed out that never in my lifetime (I’m 64) have we had a president who is this narcissistic, xenophobic, jingoistic, misogynistic, juvenile, callous and vindictive, who has never done anything for another human being that didn’t put money in his own pocket, who literally steals from his own charitable foundation (to purchase paintings of himself and to pay governmental fines imposed on his businesses), who has no governmental experience, no idea how the government actually operates, no idea what the constitution says, no understanding of trade policy, no understanding of foreign policy, never thinks before he speaks, and who is roundly condemned by legions of conservatives (Conservatives!) including Mitt Romney, who called Trump “a phony and a fraud” and castigated him for “the bullying, the greed, the showing off, the misogyny, the absurd third-grade theatrics”, Colin Powell who called Trump a “national disgrace,” 50 former conservative national security advisors who published an open letter in the New York Times calling Trump “ignorant and dangerous” and saying he would be “the most reckless president in American history,” and 75 former career Foreign Service officers who served under Republican and Democratic presidents who published a letter declaring that Trump was “entirely unqualified to serve as President and Commander-in-Chief.” I could go on, but I’m hopeful this is enough to help clarify my position.
I agree with your disgust with Trump.
However, I just want to point out that if Clinton was elected it would not automatically follow than the US would have had a rational/non dangerous foreign policiy.
I was for example not impressed with her tenure as Secretary of State and I got the impression that Obama had to moderate her policies.
I think we all can agree that Trump is a narcissistic dysfunctional child, but there is a danger that the left projects all the ill’s of society on him personally and loses sight of systemic problems economically/politically/culturally that existed before Trump entered the scene which made it possible for him to be President.
Every single leader everywhere for all time who’s ever engaged in foreign policies of any kind has had serious failures.
What’s the point again?
Please read my last post again. “Every single leader everywhere” has not had the list of character flaws that I just described — character flaws that are just as evident to responsible members of his own political party as they are to those on the other side of the aisle. I welcome your efforts to point out anything in my last post that isn’t true.
Sorry John, I think I’m being unclear. I was responding to Eric’s whataboutery.
Thanks, mikeyc.
Exactly. It’s hard to think of a leader of a world power that hasn’t made serious foreign policy mistakes. The differences between them are the degrees of the mistake.
What word would describe a mythical leader who has never made a mistake? The word “God” comes to mind.
“Every single leader everywhere for all time who’s ever engaged in foreign policies of any kind has had serious failures”
Well obviously some had less failures and more successes than others.
My point is that America’s foreign policies/adventures since the 1950’s have been largely a mess, and I just get irritated by the suggestion that things were good before and now it will turn to armageddon.
Trump is so useless and has so little respect from eveyone including the millitary that it is entirely possible that nothing is done.
Bush managed to get support from countries like the UK for his Iraq invasion, I doubt any western country will support Trump in any aggressive foreign adventures.
Kim Jong-un may not be suicidal but I worry that he may come to believe his own propaganda, if he doesn’t already.
The problem with dictators like Un is that they exist in a bubble created by the fear they have instilled in their underlings. I suspect it would take a reckless disregard for one’s own safety to give him a frank assessment of the potential outcomes of war.
The NK leadership have always seem to be fairly good at dancing around the line and so I doubt he is that deluded.
Main issue though is if he gets into an ego competition where everyone loses.
In the U.S. we are talking about a president who has gutted the department of state, the very government agency that has the expertise and ability to negotiate and conduct dialogue with China, N. Korea and essentially all countries of the world. Our leadership in this area is now nearly gone, along with respect for our country. We have an X CEO of Exxon oil who frankly, does not have a clue and is only slightly better than the guy he works for. Our only hope for a better conclusion in world affairs will be the departure of this joke we have now. I really do not see that Kristof teaches us anything that we do not already know.
I watched an interesting documentary about N. Korea (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOzY3U9xIoM). One thing I thought was interesting was that there are S. Korean agitators who do things like perform radio broadcasts from the south that are accessible to N. Koreans. Undercover video in the documentary shows some N. Korean teenagers huddling in the dark listening to the broadcasts in secret and hurrying to turn it off once their parents (I presume) arrive.
If the view presented in the docu is to be believed, there are lots of N. Koreans hungry for freedom and/or at least capitalism; black markets exist where people trade goods or Chinese/Korean movies for scraps of money.
I recommend watching it if you have free time. It’s only an hour long.
A while back, Trump said he was “locked & loaded” and ready to rain down “fire & fury” on NoKo should it make another “threat” against the US or its allies. Since Trump drew that line in the sand, Kim Jong-un has repeatedly threatened the US and its allies in word and deed. And the Donald has done … nothing. Last night, after the DPRK launched its most potent ballistic missile to date, Trump was asked what he plans to do and had nothing left in his quiver but the lame promise that “we will take care of it” — what someone says when they don’t know what to say.
Trump’s greatest fear in the world is to look like a sad, weak loser. He’s run out of options to avoid this in NoKo, save some foolhardy military action on the Korean peninsula. The great existential threat to the world today is his itchy finger on the trigger.
Madman for madman, I think Kim Jong-Un is a lesser danger than Trump, who — and I agree with Susan Sarandon on this — is a lesser danger than Hillary would have been as president. JohnE above and Mark in comment 11 also make sense.
I wish I knew how much of this is acting crazy as a strategy versus how much is the fact that Jong-un and Trump are truly crazy.
How truly crazy Trump is may still be determined. The current problem, however, is how dangerous he is. The experts in mental illness say that a clinical definition is not necessary as we know enough from his behavior and actions to be sure that he is dangerous.
I think Un will always act to preserve his power but what if there’s a successful coup and Un is about to be arrested and executed? He might launch his nukes out of spite. Is there a possibility of some NK commander at the front lobbing some artillery shells at Seoul because he thinks the ensuing war will be the only thing that could free NK?
These people have an irrational visceral hatred for us and now they have nukes. Each scenario for war may be individually improbable, but they add up.
One should not underestimate the power of information/propaganda. People listened to BBC radio in Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union. The Romanian dictator Ceasescu confiscated typewriters to stop dissent. Solidarity in Poland triumphed in part because workers had access to printing presses and printed underground newspapers and pamphlets.
We should bombard NK with USB drives.
I don’t think there is a person in North Korea who didn’t lose grandparents to American military action during the Korean War. Japan, the previous occupier, was a US ally. According to Wikipedia, during the war N. Korea suffered about 1.5 million military and civilian deaths and a similar number of injured, which comes out to 30% of the population (of 10 million) at the time.
I do not believe the younger generation in N. Korea knows anything truthful about the Korean War. All they have is the junk pumped into them by their government. Hell, they think we started the war and they won. You cannot get more wrong than that. Even in South Korea the people younger than 40 or so have no memory of the War. It is simply history and many of the younger ones would like us to leave.
There are no perfect solutions here, but here is one that may be the least terrible solution.
1. Sign a truce officially ending the Korean war. No victor is declared.
2. Coordinate withdrawel of forward land and sea forces from both sides of the NK borders. Monitors can stay, mutually watching each other.
3. NK can continue its nuclear weopons program. This program is mainly a deterrent against being attacked anyway, and all the unsuccesful efforts to stop it has been politically useful to the NK leadership. Lets’ just end that distraction.
4. NK must agree to stop launcing missiles toward South Korea and Japan. If they want to test missiles, do it the same way other responsible powers do. NK must not sell their missile or nuclear technology to other interested parties.
5. Establish diplomatic relations, and later work to expand trade and new manufacturing jobs in NK. Open up the country economically. South Korea and NK can work on having their citizens visit each other. See long lost relatives, etc.
I don’t think there will be a war, at least not one started intentionally. The chances of an accidental start are high, especially with three carrier groups in the area. I believe that Trump has been totally compromised by the Russians and is a Russian puppet regime, and Putin has told Trump not to start a war. It is in Putin’s interest to have N Korea as a ongoing threat to the US, to help free his hand in the Ukraine, the Baltic States and Eastern Europe generally.
I disagree on one point. Trump is a puppet of Putin’s but he’s one who isn’t aware that he is. His own venality and stupidity are the strings which Putin pulls. So Putin can’t just tell him not to fight North Korea, but he can make him not do it. Just has to pull on those strings the right way.
After Bush’s axis of evil comment and the invasion of Iraq because of “weapons of mass destruction”, there was only one rational path that the North Korean regimen could take to deal with the perceived threat. They have taken it. I don’t think they ever had the option that Iran had to make a deal.
North Korea won’t stop with their nuclear program on the basis of a promise by the US. They are too afraid that they will end up like Iran where a US president backs out of the deal or like Saddam Hussein who never had weapons of mass destruction but got invaded & executed anyway or Gaddafi who gave up his nuclear program & then his head.
For NK I think the cost of deposing him would be too high even without nukes so he would probably be safe anyway.
However I agree he would be nuts to give up the weapons. Its a good safeguard and means he will have attention paid to him.