Spot the southern flying squirrel!

Reader Gregory James sent a pretty easy “spot the” post. It’s good for beginners, but you’ll still need a few seconds to find the Southern Flying Squirrel (Glaucomys volans).  His notes:

My wife and I took several hikes in Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine Forest over the Thanksgiving weekend. Along the way we ran into this little fellow. Cute as a bug! I didn’t know we had these guys in the area but it turns out to be the case.

8 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    sub

  2. Liz
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    I like these posts. So cute.

  3. Monika
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Awww cute squirrel!

  4. Charlie
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 8:55 am | Permalink

    A hole in a leaf kept drawing my eye, making me think it was the eye of the squirrel and keeping me from seeing the squirrel.

    Such a cute squirrel!

  5. peter
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    Very clear once I saw it… Why did it take so long to spot?

  6. darwinwins
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    I get the trick–it isn’t flying.

  7. Ron DeBry
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    This is a nice illustration of why some sort of ‘eye mask’ is a common form of mammal camouflage – the squirrel sticks out like a yummy prey item just waiting to be eaten.

  8. nicky
    Posted November 29, 2017 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    Easy peasy, less than a second, what a cutie!

