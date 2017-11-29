Spot the southern flying squirrel!

Reader Gregory James sent a pretty easy “spot the” post. It’s good for beginners, but you’ll still need a few seconds to find the Southern Flying Squirrel (Glaucomys volans). His notes:
My wife and I took several hikes in Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine Forest over the Thanksgiving weekend. Along the way we ran into this little fellow. Cute as a bug! I didn’t know we had these guys in the area but it turns out to be the case.
sub
I like these posts. So cute.
Awww cute squirrel!
A hole in a leaf kept drawing my eye, making me think it was the eye of the squirrel and keeping me from seeing the squirrel.
Such a cute squirrel!
Very clear once I saw it… Why did it take so long to spot?
I get the trick–it isn’t flying.
This is a nice illustration of why some sort of ‘eye mask’ is a common form of mammal camouflage – the squirrel sticks out like a yummy prey item just waiting to be eaten.
Easy peasy, less than a second, what a cutie!