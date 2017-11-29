Spot the southern flying squirrel!

Reader Gregory James sent a pretty easy “spot the” post. It’s good for beginners, but you’ll still need a few seconds to find the Southern Flying Squirrel (Glaucomys volans). His notes:

My wife and I took several hikes in Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine Forest over the Thanksgiving weekend. Along the way we ran into this little fellow. Cute as a bug! I didn’t know we had these guys in the area but it turns out to be the case.