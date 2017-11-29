Bryan Pfeiffer, a writer and field naturalist at the University of Vermont, graces us today with some great plant and animal photos. His notes and IDs are indented:

Here are seven images from nature largely in black, white and many shades of gray. I’ve included three birds, one dragonfly, one butterfly and two plants, one of which (Monotropa uniflora) lacks chlorophyll.

In alphabetical order (by common name):