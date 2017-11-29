Bryan Pfeiffer, a writer and field naturalist at the University of Vermont, graces us today with some great plant and animal photos. His notes and IDs are indented:
Here are seven images from nature largely in black, white and many shades of gray. I’ve included three birds, one dragonfly, one butterfly and two plants, one of which (Monotropa uniflora) lacks chlorophyll.In alphabetical order (by common name):Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis) – Montpelier, Vermont, 2 May 2015:
Gray Jay (Perisoreus canadensis) – Victory, Vermont, 2 Feb 2005:
Great Egret (Ardea alba) – Everglades National Park, Flamingo, Florida, 19 Apr 2009:
Indian Pipe (Monotropa uniflora) – Montpelier, Vermont, 7 Aug 2011:
Laviana White-Skipper (Heliopetes laviana) – Mission, TX, 4 Jan 2016:
Ross’s Goose (Chen rossii) – Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, San Antonio, NM, 30 Nov 2014:
Widow Skimmer (Libellula luctuosa) – Colorado, 11 Jul 2011: