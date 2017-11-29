Grania has two beefs

Grania is cranky today because she has a sore throat and a stuffy nose and her computer at work is operating at minimal speed. Therefore she offers us two rants, both of which I share. The quotes, links, and screenshots are hers, and her beefs are in bold: “1. Everyone is acting like a British guy getting engaged is literally the second coming of Christ. I was hoping that Americans would be more restrained, but even in the New York Times there is the obligatory fawning and gushing of joy even from the readers. They also have a moronic op-ed from someone who writes that she never had any interest in the UK royal family until now because the female part of the engagement is mixed race.” Grania is of course referring to the engagement of Prince Harry to American actor Meghan Markle, who wed in May at Windsor Castle. To show her fealty to the Royal Family, Markle will a. give up acting, b. convert from a Protestant to an Anglican, and c. become a British citizen. Oy! As for the link, here it is (click on screenshot to see the fawning), but Grania adds “the NYT has published around TWENTY FIVE stories on the engagement in the last 48 hours.”

And the statement from author Irenosen Okojie about how Markle’s race ignited interest in the monarchy, and may save it! (Markle’s father was white and her mother black.)

Admittedly, for the most part, until recently I’d been indifferent to the monarchy. It felt old-fashioned, an archaic and exclusive institution people of color couldn’t really connect with nor would feel particularly invested in, given its long historical association with colonial projects. Prince Harry openly and defiantly dating Ms. Markle made me, a black British woman, see the royals slightly differently. Suddenly they — or Harry, at least — seemed more open-minded. And it wasn’t just me: Other women of color, too, I found, had begun taking notice and talking about the monarchy. Friends discussed the possibility of an engagement, whether the royals would be forward-thinking enough to give Harry permission. When the announcement finally came, the reaction from people of color on both sides of the pond was explosive; memes were deployed immediately. . . . Are we being ushered into a new era where the boundaries of race and class will be blown open in Britain, when people will grow more open-minded about who they can consider as a mate? This is probably optimistic, though in some ways not: Interracial marriages are on the rise in Britain. In this sense, the prince and Ms. Markle are following, not leading. What is more intriguing is the question of whether, as a result of this unlikely pairing, more people of color will come to feel they have a stake in the country’s most old-fashioned institution.

It’s great that people can accept a mixed-race princess, but I don’t think that’s going to save the monarchy, which in my view deserves to die a quiet death. It will either go on, sucking money from the British taxpayer and prompting teenagers everywhere to gush about things like this engagement, or it will die, regardless of who Prince Harry marries. As for Okojie suddenly getting more interest in the monarchy because of Markle, that’s like getting more interest in the Presidency after Obama was elected.

“2. The press headlines after that stupid National Geographic show are weapons-grade stupid and show zero signs of even a modicum of critical thought.”

Here is a screenshot of a web search Grania did; it refers to National Geographic’s uncritical touting of the finding of a tomb that’s supposed to be that of Jesus Christ Himself:

Once again I emphasize that although some Christians, particularly of the Sophisticated Variety™, spurn the need for evidence for their religion, when evidence as thin is this is reported they’re all over it like ugly on a frog. They do need and want evidence, showing that faith is not enough.