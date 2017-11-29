Grania has two beefs

“1. Everyone is acting like a British guy getting engaged is literally the second coming of Christ. I was hoping that Americans would be more restrained, but even in the New York Times there is the obligatory fawning and gushing of joy even from the readers. They also have a moronic op-ed from someone who writes that she never had any interest in the UK royal family until now because the female part of the engagement is mixed race.”
Grania is of course referring to the engagement of Prince Harry to American actor Meghan Markle, who wed in May at Windsor Castle. To show her fealty to the Royal Family, Markle will a. give up acting, b. convert from a Protestant to an Anglican, and c. become a British citizen. Oy! As for the link, here it is (click on screenshot to see the fawning), but Grania adds “the NYT has published around TWENTY FIVE stories on the engagement in the last 48 hours.”
And the statement from author Irenosen Okojie about how Markle’s race ignited interest in the monarchy, and may save it! (Markle’s father was white and her mother black.)
Admittedly, for the most part, until recently I’d been indifferent to the monarchy. It felt old-fashioned, an archaic and exclusive institution people of color couldn’t really connect with nor would feel particularly invested in, given its long historical association with colonial projects.
Prince Harry openly and defiantly dating Ms. Markle made me, a black British woman, see the royals slightly differently. Suddenly they — or Harry, at least — seemed more open-minded. And it wasn’t just me: Other women of color, too, I found, had begun taking notice and talking about the monarchy. Friends discussed the possibility of an engagement, whether the royals would be forward-thinking enough to give Harry permission. When the announcement finally came, the reaction from people of color on both sides of the pond was explosive; memes were deployed immediately.
. . . Are we being ushered into a new era where the boundaries of race and class will be blown open in Britain, when people will grow more open-minded about who they can consider as a mate? This is probably optimistic, though in some ways not: Interracial marriages are on the rise in Britain. In this sense, the prince and Ms. Markle are following, not leading. What is more intriguing is the question of whether, as a result of this unlikely pairing, more people of color will come to feel they have a stake in the country’s most old-fashioned institution.
It’s great that people can accept a mixed-race princess, but I don’t think that’s going to save the monarchy, which in my view deserves to die a quiet death. It will either go on, sucking money from the British taxpayer and prompting teenagers everywhere to gush about things like this engagement, or it will die, regardless of who Prince Harry marries. As for Okojie suddenly getting more interest in the monarchy because of Markle, that’s like getting more interest in the Presidency after Obama was elected.
“2. The press headlines after that stupid National Geographic show are weapons-grade stupid and show zero signs of even a modicum of critical thought.”
Here is a screenshot of a web search Grania did; it refers to National Geographic’s uncritical touting of the finding of a tomb that’s supposed to be that of Jesus Christ Himself:
Once again I emphasize that although some Christians, particularly of the Sophisticated Variety™, spurn the need for evidence for their religion, when evidence as thin is this is reported they’re all over it like ugly on a frog. They do need and want evidence, showing that faith is not enough.
Anglican IS protestant… surely if she really believed she would have been baptised a long time ago…
Grania and I should count our Paddy blessings: proof that a Princess can marry a ginger-nut.
A small victory for an excluded group which doesn’t even make it to the identity politics hierarchy.
I say Grania should just ignore it – I do not care about them. actually i do, I deeply resent them & all the titled classes.
Bloody Normans have a lot to answer for.
Please explain why the Normans are responsible for the pernicious class system in Britain.
A large part of the English aristocracy can trace their ancestry back to the Norman conquest. The pre existing Saxon aristocracy was replaced by Williams hench men. They have been lording it over the rest of us ever since.
As for the ‘tomb’ it is pretty clearly a Constantinian fake…
I do not think frogs are ugly!
I am actually a frog* and I’m offended..
* Well yeah, I’m French 😛
Estimates are that it earns us more from rich American tourists than it costs. 🙂
Some estimates say there’s a net loss of money even including tourism:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/the-biggest-myth-about-the-queen-her-contribution-to-the-british-economy-10491277.html
It’s not so much the money argument that’s the clincher for me – after all, revenue oould change according to boom and bust, it’s the preservation and normalization of the Gross amount of servility and the double-think it engenders.
Considering what a mature democracy the U.K. is, consider how much more admirable it would be without the kinesis-like sycophancy which all are expected to display: which too often tips into a form of Nurembergish group-emote, mawkish self-pity or jolly-join-in-fascism, depending on whether the royal bod is despatched, hatched or matched.
Dang, Dermot, that last sentence could’ve been plucked from Finnegans Wake.
Agreed. Even if it was a vehicle for earning money, it’s a vehicle riding on other people’s misguided beliefs. The monarchy’s mere existence makes a mockery of the idea of equality in a democracy. For starters, I’m damn sure I never had a chance to live in a palace, or to be fawned over for being born from the right parents.
I have my list of problems with the UK “democracy” as it stands, but at least it’s not theoretically or fundamentally opposed to the ideal of democratic fairness the same way this painfully obvious bit of class elitism is. The former could at least in theory be reformed into a better version (in theory). The latter would have to cease to exist in order to do that.
I don’t know how this tax sucking idea originates. As I understand it Wiki)the monarchy is provided with a source of revenue indexed to 15% of The Crown Estate’s annual net revenue. The estates are vast, as is the revenue they bring in to the Government Treasury.
Because the Crown Estates belong to the crown not the monarch.
Its one of those strange kludges brought about after George III handed them over alongside dodging the cost of government.
So they are really just government funds now and so the amount handed to the monarchy is a cost to the rest of us.
The British need to apply a severe inheritance tax to the monarchy, so they can fade quietly into oblivion.
I agree with Grania on both beefs. I don’t care about English royalty doings and the archeological find is nonsense.
“Jobless British guy from rich family engaged to divorced American TV actress” So what?
I’m feeling much the same. It’s also reminiscent for me of the death of Princess Diana, in its excess and its hysteria. That event, incidentally, did probably more than anything to bring the Royal Family to their (admittedly limited) senses.
As an ex-Brit (I have lived two thirds of my life in Africa) I am no fan of the monarchy, but have a soft spot for Harry, who seems so normal. Hats off to him in choosing to marry an intelligent woman who already has good credentials, who happens to be black (so what?) Together they might even do some good.
If you’re living in Africa, how can you say Ms Markle is ‘black’? She’s white, or possibly a ‘yellow’ coloured (a term used by ‘couloreds’ here to indicate a paleness of skin). Note, I would not care either way, but still, she’s not really ‘black’, even less than, say, Mr Obama or Mr Powell.
The doings of the royal family provide entertainment for the masses. It’s reality television at its best. There are many sad people who become emotionally invested in that family, just as others become emotionally invested in one celebrity or another. The royal family is great at selling magazines, newspapers and Internet clicks. All in all, the royal family does its best to promote the entertainment complex. Nobody should really care.
What we need now is a Royals Channel so that we can bathe in this moronic nonsense 24 hours a day.
Regarding the first rant: I was saying the exact same thing to my family last night when we were watching the local news during dinner. I cannot understand why Americans always give such a very big shit about the British royal family.
Regarding the second rant: apparently, all you have to do to suddenly be seen as hip, cool, and open-minded by a good portion of progressives these days is marry or hire non-white people. If the monarchy was a corporation, this would be a diversity hire. I’m not saying the Harry is marrying her for that reason, but the PR effect is clearly the same. Her race has also constituted most of the reporting I’ve seen on the news about the marriage.
How sad that people’s minds are this easily changed. If you believe today’s royal monarchy is still some racist, colonialist monster (I don’t think this, but apparently the author of that article did…until now!), then a marriage to a gorgeous mixed-race actress shouldn’t change that.
Sorry, my second paragraph obviously refers to the second half of the first rant.
Needless to say, the actual second rant’s subject is equally stupid. Jesus Christ!
Hmmm… The only thing I’ve seen about a “British guy getting engaged” is on this web site. Perhaps I’m lucky I frequent a better class of web site that doesn’t cover such nonsense. 😉
As I said, I’ve been seeing it on the news, not on the internet. I don’t use any websites that report on stuff like the royal wedding.
Ahh… Watching news. I’d never do that. And, as a bonus, I don’t have to be alarmed by news of “diversity hires”, as you call them.
It’s wall to wall coverage here in Blighty; there’s a magic money tree for a Royal Wedding but not for sprinkler systems in tower blocks, apparently.
No, it is</b) an old-fashioned, archaic and exclusive institution, and adding one woman of colour to the mix doesn't change that. Interlopers have been treated pretty badly by the Royal Family (the Royals know their place, and that is above everyone else!), so I hope Markle doesn't suffer as others have.
For an antidote to the Royals, watch The Windsors:
https://tinyurl.com/ybjy46ka
I’m with Grania. Unless the marriage is openly secular or Asgardian Jesus warps into orbit on Enterprise NCC-666 with a light saber in hand it’s not interesting.
The British monarchy will live on for a long time yet. It’s an integral part of our history, it’s a source of constitutional stability, its cost is peanuts in comparison with the countless things the state squanders money on, and it’s still hugely popular among the ordinary British people (as opposed to Guardian columnists or other professional complainers).
The monarchy is “old-fashioned”. Yes, that’s rather the point of it. Saying “please” and “thank you”, holding the door open for people, correct spelling and writing with joined-up letters are old-fashioned too, and I’m heartily in favour of them all.
If you look at the world it’s patently obvious that liberal democracies with a constitutional monarch as head of state are among the most peaceful, stable, prosperous and humane places on Earth to live: the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Australia, NZ. They’re far from perfect, and of course I accept that constitutional monarchy isn’t the sole cause of their stability, but to me it suggests that we should think very carefully before knocking it down in the pursuit of some nebulous egalitarian utopia (which never comes into being, no matter how much blood is spilled to create it). And I say all this as someone who used to be a left-wing anti-monarchist in my youth. But like many before me, I grew up, looked at the world, and realised that most of what I used to believe was wrong.
Good luck Harry and Meghan, and God Save the Queen!
Hear, hear! May her gracious Majesty continue to reign over us.
God preserve us from becoming some dreary, gray, old-Eastern-European-style “Peoples’ Democratic Republic” as some would prefer, or another Venezuela as Jeremy Corbyn would have us be.
As for “openly and defiantly dating Ms. Markle” – really? Defying whom or what? I have heard no word of criticism from anyone over his choice of girlfriend. The vast majority of people in the UK simply want Prince Harry to be happy, and we are delighted that he has found someone.
That’s the same argument non-believers offer in support of religion — it might be nonsense, but it pacifies the masses and helps maintain order.
Correlation does not imply causation. What evidence have you that the perpetuation of a monarchy actually contributes to the stability, prosperity, and peace of any western democracy?
What’s particularly odd is that this is combined with an appeal to the monarchy’s history. Even a cursory glance should make it clear that most of that history consisted of monarchical conquest, wars, and conflicts. Hardly peaceful, stable, prosperous*, and humane.
* Unless you measure prosperity by how much international theft in Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Australia you could get away with.
Heck, Christianity is an “integral part of our history”. As is colonialism, war, and xenophobia. That doesn’t mean they’re based on sound premisses, or that they ought to continue existing.
Exactly the same position as you took a year and a half ago, with exactly the same logical problems present too (correlational data, cherry-picked data at that, transparent romanticism pretending to be an actual argument, unsubtle rhetoric and cheap ad hominem/poisoning-the-well tactics, etc.).
On a case that flimsy, I’d be very careful even suggesting monarchy is in any way a positive cause for those nations’ prosperity, especially when even correlational evidence doesn’t support such a claim.
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2016/05/14/prince-charles-uses-homeopathy-on-his-cows/#comment-1344324
Honestly, it’s not even the weak correlational argument that’s tedious so much as the holier-than-thou skeptic-bashing.
Whoops. Double posted. Didn’t realize there’d be a delay; I thought the first comment simply vanished. My mistake!
The Queen is equipped with a vast array of homeopathic remedies which accompany her everywhere. Prince Charles also has a number of superstitious beliefs. As humans they are both expensive to keep and useless!
If the monarchy went, one just could not say “please”, one could not hold doors open for persons, one would lose one’s manners, interrupt incessantly, punch anyone above one’s class, fail to feign compassion for one’s social inferiors, moth-ball one’s bowler hat, push in to queues, eschew oysters for breakfast, reveal piano legs tous nus below the aspidistra, refer caddishly to ladies’ embonpoint, blurt out unfortunate vulgarities on our banking fraternity and otherwise frankly express indelicacies best reserved for the forthrightness of the withdrawing room over a Havana and malt, disinhibited – the ungallant might aver, liberated, – by the absence of, and one’s respect for, the fairer sex.
—They do need and want evidence, showing that faith is not enough.—
Love the phrase! If that evidence would be unquestionably demonstrated, it still would not prove the Resurrection. So I doubt that it would move any unbeliever to convert to Christianism.
The dating of the mortar seems of minor archeological interest, although hardly surprising since history records that the sanctuary was constructed during Constantine’s era. I fail to see how this discovery could provide any evidence that this indeed is Christ’s tomb or whether Christ actually existed.
I feel rather sorry for the poor woman, having not only to be baptised and confirmed into the CofE before she can get married in St George’s, Windsor, but also having to become a British citizen into the bargain.
None of this seems necessary. Big-Ears and the Parker-Knoll had a civil ceremony. The ex-Edward VIII was made Duke of Windsor despite his wife never giving up her American citizenship. Prince Harry is not noted for his religious piety.
I bet the CofE hierarchy have been pushing all this behind the scenes. The way things are going, Ms Markle will be about the only new recruit they manage to get all year.
At around 10:00 on the morning that the news was released, the BBC interrupted their normal programming to go to their royal correspondent who knew exactly one thing: they are set to get married some time next year. We were then treated (or would have been, had we continued watching) to 40 minutes of meaningless speculation about when, where, what she would wear, and every other bit of trivia there could be. Then the normal news was bumped to make way for an enagagement special and the website suddenly became engagement central. Now we have the usual “Let’s have a bank holiday on their wedding day” starting up. Really, who gives a sh… sorry, I should have simply said that I am with Grania.
I’m an ardent republican but I wouldn’t turn down a bank holiday.
Yeah thats the annoying thing. We seem to be getting all the downside without even a day off in return.
I don’t think the two things are comparable. I can understand why the election of Obama might’ve heartened an American minority youngster’s belief that the nation was finally prepared to fulfill its promise that any American can grow up to be president. To follow in those footsteps would be a worthy goal; marrying a royal is not.
Still, it’s handy for the British government to have the latest royal wedding folderol to distract the public from the unfolding disaster of Brexit. So there’s that.
Had it been William instead of Harry, things might have been a bit different.
I wonder, what good is a tomb if your not dead?
“I wonder, what good is a tomb if your not dead?”
THIS. Why a tomb, indeed.
Many of us remember when we lost our religion and I vividly remember the moment when it all made stopped making sense to me. I was 16, it was Easter and I was at the obligatory Mass. While desperately trying to stay awake, I recall thinking; “It’s not a sacrifice if you take it back”.
Or maybe you just cross your fingers. I never got that moment of clarity when it all stopped making sense because I never had it to begin with. When you start out without religion it is easy to keep it.
Yes, that, and also the fact that an Almighty Creator ‘sacrificed’ (not really as you point out) his ‘only’ son , how can that possibly mean anything?
When it comes to royalty anywhere in the world, I hold with the French Enlightenment philosopher Denis Diderot that “[m]en will never be free until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest.” (That’s meant figuratively, at least on my part; Diderot and his cohorts seemed to have had something more literal in mind.)
Why anyone would want to perpetuate the existence of a monarchy — even one functioning in as effete a figurehead role as that found in the UK — is beyond me. Hell, I’ve never seen any benefit to the public weal from inherited wealth, let alone inherited privilege.
It’s testimony to how Disneyfied politics has become that black women are celebrating that they too can marry a prince.
If the USA had a King or an Emperor he would look very much like Trump, who behaves like one. You have a Pretender for a president.
European constitutional monarchies today (and that of Japan and a few other places) are perfectly reasonable solutions to the problem of concentrating too much power in the hands of one individual when a head of government is also a head of state. Bush and Trump most forcibly showed the problem of the Franco-American “kings in suits” model of a republic when they shamelessly use the deference owed to a head of state, ceremonial representative of the dignity of the nation, as a screen behind which to hide their activities and decisions as chief executive from proper scrutiny (witness the perpetually softball questioning Bush used to receive at press conferences, compared to the grilling he would have had at a Prime Minister’s Questions in parliament, or at the hands of a Paxman on Newsnight). Trump plays the game differently, but his and his supporters’ mock outrage at displays of lese-majeste by the public show that he is still trying to pull the same old trick.
A non-executive elected figurehead, on the German, Indian, Irish, or Italian model, is the other major alternative. It serves the ceremonial purpose, but since those elected to the post (either by the government or directly by the people) are almost always ex-politicians, they are unlikely to be unifying figures (Thatcher as UK president, anyone?); and serving five- or ten-year terms, they are also unlikely to be figures of continuity.
So in the abstract, a monarchy — if your country already has one — is not a bad solution to the head of state problem, since it allows a clearly and avowedly non-political person to carry out all the ceremonial duties of meeting foreign dignitaries, opening hospitals etc, thus leaving the head of government unencumbered to do the governing. And for the head of state to have a personal lineage stemming from Alfred the Great is no bad thing in terms of providing that sense of continuity and deep-rootedness that many younger nations aspire to and feel the lack of.
I think that a constitutional monarchy is not the worst of systems: Denmark, Holland, Norway….
I do not rejoice in the adulation of some of the public for the Royal House (of Hannover it still is?), but at least it appears to prevent the Trump phenomenon (well, maybe I’m a bit optimistic there).
Much as I oppose monarchy, there’s more than one way to muck up a country.
Harry: Blue suit with black shoes & black tie. What was he thinking?
I can’t stand royal weddings and I don’t really give a crap about the royal family. I wish Canada would get rid of the whole thing. Of course, I’m seen as negative if I make a face about it at work where people gush over the whole thing. And shouldn’t we be thinking about how this woman has to give up her entire identity to wed this person – her religion, career, nationality? And that she does so so willingly? That’s the real story!