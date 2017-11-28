Tuesday, Hili dialogue

The cruelest day is Tuesday, like today: November 28, 2017. It’s National French Toast Day, celebrating a treat my mom used to make sometimes, and which I haven’t had in years since I rarely go out for breakfast and have never cooked it on my own. It’s also the Episcopal feast day of the Hawaiian king Kamehameha IV, who translated the Book of Common Prayer into Hawaiian.

On this day in 1582, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway paid a £40 fee to get their marriage license, or “bond”. You can see the document, and read about their procedure for getting permission to marry, here. On this day in 1893, well before most other countries, women voted in New Zealand for the first time, casting ballots in the general election. On November 28, 1925, the Grand Ole Opry, then known as the WSM Barn Dance, began broadcasting from Nashville Tennessee.

And on this day in 1967, the first pulsar, PSR B1919+21 was discovered by astronomers Jocelyn Bell Burnell and Antony Hewish (Bell was the first to detect the regular electromagnetic emissions by a rapidly rotating neutron star. Unfortunately, the Nobel Prize in Physics for this discovery ignored Bell, with Hewish and Martin Ryle getting it in 1974. Bell, the first to notice and analyze them, should have been the third to get the prize.

Take 1½ minutes and watch this NASA video if you want to know what a pulsar is:

At first Hewish and Bell thought the regularity of the signal may have been a sign of extraterrestrial life, and the story of how the signal was found is interesting. This is from Wikipedia:

[Bell and Hewish] observed pulses separated by 1.33 seconds that originated from the same location on the sky, and kept to sidereal time. In looking for explanations for the pulses, the short period of the pulses eliminated most astrophysical sources of radiation, such as stars, and since the pulses followed sidereal time, it could not be man-made radio frequency interference. When observations with another telescope confirmed the emission, it eliminated any sort of instrumental effects. At this point, Bell Burnell notes of herself and Hewish that “we did not really believe that we had picked up signals from another civilization, but obviously the idea had crossed our minds and we had no proof that it was an entirely natural radio emission. It is an interesting problem—if one thinks one may have detected life elsewhere in the universe, how does one announce the results responsibly?” Even so, they nicknamed the signal LGM-1, for “little green men” (a playful name for intelligent beings of extraterrestrial origin). It was not until a second pulsating source was discovered in a different part of the sky that the “LGM hypothesis” was entirely abandoned. Their pulsar was later dubbed CP 1919, and is now known by a number of designators including PSR 1919+21, PSR B1919+21 and PSR J1921+2153. Although CP 1919 emits in radio wavelengths, pulsars have, subsequently, been found to emit in visible light, X-ray, and/or gamma ray wavelengths.

On this day in 1972 (that’s right, 1972), the last executions in France took place—by guillotine!. Claude Buffet and Roger Bontems were decapitated at La Santé Prison. Finally, on this day in 1990, Margaret Thatcher resigned as prime minister and head of the Tories, and was succeeded by John Major.

Notables born on November 28 include William Blake (1757), Friedrich Engels (1820), Stefan Zweig (1881), Nancy Mitford (1904), Alberto Moravia (1907), Berry Gordy Jr. (1929), Randy Newman (1943), Alan Lightman (1948), and Jon Stewart (1962). Those who died on this day include Washington Irving (1859), Enrico Fermi (1954), Richard Wright (1960), and Jerry Rubin (1994).

The Hili dialogue was a bit opaque today, and I asked Malgorzata if the word “imponderable” was a pun in Polish. Her response:

No, it isn’t. It’s just that Hili has a claim to be an intellectual and she is annoyed that she doesn’t know such a fine sounding word. Cyrus, a nice, very down to earth animal, without any aspirations to be an intellectual, answers her to the best of his ability.

With that out of the way, here’s today’s dialogue:

Hili: What are “imponderables”? Cyrus: Something you cannot catch with your teeth.

In Polish:

Hili: Co to są imponderabilia?

Cyrus: Coś czego się nie daje złapać zębami.

Here’s a tweet from Matthew, who’s been engrossed in watching Attenborough’s Blue Planet II recently. It upsets me that I can’t watch it, as by all reports it’s fantastic.

This month we conducted the first deep sea exploration of the Revillagigedo Archipelago, now officially a marine protected area. Among the seafloor sights, our team spotted spectacular swaths of sponge and coral gardens covering volcanic lava beds! pic.twitter.com/UKL1fMnTvy — E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus) November 25, 2017

And two tweets from the Blue Planet show. Here’s a form of armor I didn’t know of: an octopus has covered itself with shells to deter predators:

Funny – I also cover myself in shells to hide from people I want to avoid#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/XFxLWViiDh — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 26, 2017

And another amazing defensive tactic of an octopus:

The octopus slides her tentacles into the pyjama shark’s gill to try and suffocate it#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/JsUoeWxYbX — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 26, 2017