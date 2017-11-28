Let me put out another call for wildlife photos, as the tank is getting too low for my liking (I still have a backlog, so if your pix haven’t yet appeared, no worries.)

Tony Eales in Oz has sent us a batch of small but lovely arthropods. His comments and IDs are indented. The last photo is a mystery to him (and me), so readers are welcome to ID it.

The weather is warming up here down under and the creepy crawlies are coming out. I thought I’d send a collection of the more out of the ordinary beasties I’ve photographed. The first one is a Diplura—one of the non-insect hexapod orders. This one is in the Japygidea family and at first I thought it was some sort of unpigmented earwig. Convergent evolution makes things confusing.

Next an actual earwig (Order Dermaptera), no idea about the family. This one was tiny, around 6mm, found in leaf litter.

The next is a Poduromorpha, one of the three main groups of springtails and definitely the cutest: only about a millimetre.

Next is a juvenile springtail of the common sort I find in the group Entomobryomorpha.

And I finally found a Symphypleona springtail, the last of the three main groups of springtails. These are really tiny, around or less than a millimetre.

Then something I initially identified as a juvenile centipede but found out is in fact a completely different Class, a Symphyla or “garden centipede”, not closely related to centipedes at all but still within the Myriapod subphylum.

Just the other day I found within a rotting log in a rainforest a Beaky Millipede Siphonophorida. At first I thought it might be a Velvet Worm, which is my dream to photograph, but it’s still a strange and obscure order of the larger millipede class.

Another little observed but common order of millipedes is the tiny Polyxenida or pincushion millipedes. There’s one suburban location where I regularly get hundreds in my leaf litter samples. They’re at most about 3mm long and surprisingly fast.

Lastly is something that turned up in the leaf litter and I just don’t know what it is. Ideas?