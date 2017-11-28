More prescience

Yesterday I reported how Jon Haidt found a letter written by a federal judge in 1969 that accurately predicted a lot of the agitation on American college campuses today. Reader Sue then sent an email describing a 20-year-old novel she’s reading that seems nearly as prescient. Her words, reproduced with permission (I added the link):

I am reading a book titled Titan, written in 1997 by Stephen Baxter. It’s a sci-fi story about astronauts who go to Titan.

A man called Maclachlan is elected US president in 2008 and this is how he and his presidency are described:

“Maclachlan was inaugurated in 2008 after his wafer-thin win in the 2008 election. Maclachlan called it a ‘liberation of the capital’.

Armed militia bands came in from Idaho and Arizona and Oklahoma and Montana, to fire off black–powder salutes to the nationalist-populist who promised to repeal all gun laws.

In the crowd there were a couple of Ku Kux Klan costumes, a sight thought to have gone into an unholy past.

There was a rumour that a former Klan leader was being made ready to become a future White House chief of staff.

And in his speech Maclahlan appealed to the people to end what he called the ‘Israeli occupation of Congress’… And so on.

As soon as Maclachlan lifted his hand from the Bible, US peace-keeping troops in the Balkans and Africa started to board their planes to leave. Foreign aid stopped. The UN was being thrown out of New York, and there was a rumour that Maclachlan was planning some military adventure to take back the canal from Panama.

Army engineers – set in place during the handover from the last administration – started to build a wall, two thousand miles of it, along the Mexican border, to exclude illegal immigration. While it was being built, troops brought home from peace-keeping abroad were operating a shoot-to-kill policy.

There was chaos in the financial markets. Maclachlan had withdrawn the US from the North Americal Free Trade treaty, from the World Trade Organisation, from GATT. Reviews of the country’s membership of the World Bank and the IMF had started – arms of an incipent world government, Maclachlan said, designed to let in the Russians.

He had raised tariffs – ten percent against Japan, fifty percent agains the Chinese – and world trade collapsed. The Chinese, particularly, screamed. And so Maclachlan sent the Seventh Fleet to a new station off the coast of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, all the strategic arms treaties with Russia were torn up, as Maclachlan ordered his technicians to dig out the blueprints for Reagan’s old dream of Stragetic Defence Initiative. In fact, Maclachlan wanted to go further. He was inviting ideas for what he called his ‘da Vinci’ brains trust’.

And back home, Maclachlan had cut off any remaining programs which benefited blacks and other minorities, and any funding that appeared to support abortion, which had been made illegal in any form.”

Some years later…

“…the irony was, science was making a certain comeback. The environmental problems were becoming so pressing and complex that Maclachlan had reopened some of the university science labs and departments he’d ordered shut down. It was the plankton crash in the oceans that seemed to be scaring the scientists most.”