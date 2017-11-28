Keeping your cat safe at Christmas

Here we have a combination of Simon’s Cat Christmas animations and the ever-reliable advice of Nicky Trevorrow of Cats Protection. (The Brits always use plurals for such things, as “Drinks party” or “Cats protections”. Americans would use the singular, “Cat protection” and “Cocktail party”—not “Cocktails party”.)

Here’s Ms. Trevorrow on general cat behavior; note her take on the Duplicitous Belly Exposure!

Finally, here’s a song I wrote one Christmas when my cat ate tinsel (I learned my lesson) and he vomited it up. Note that the song scans perfectly with the tune!

Silver Hairballs

(to tune of “Silver Bells“)

Silver balls,

Silver balls,

It’s Christmas time for the kitty;

Hear him howl,

Hear him growl–

He’ll throw up tinsel today.

Silver hairballs

Silver hairballs

‘Neath the bright Christmas tree

They are making a terrible mess;

Little hairballs

Laced with tinsel–

They are saying to me

That my cat is in gastric distress.

CHORUS Silver balls,

Silver balls,

It’s Christmas time for the kitty;

Hear him howl,

Hear him growl–

He’ll throw up tinsel today.

Hear him retching

Hear me kvetching

At the mess in the house–

At the smell of cat vomit and pine;

He won’t eat tuna,

Won’t eat chicken,

Doesn’t look at a mouse;

For he wants food that dangles and shines.

Silver balls,

Silver balls,

It’s Christmas time for the kitty;

Hear him howl,

Hear him growl–

He’ll throw up tinsel today.

UPDATE: A cartoon from reader David: