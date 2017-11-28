Keeping your cat safe at Christmas

Here we have a combination of Simon’s Cat Christmas animations and the ever-reliable advice of Nicky Trevorrow of Cats Protection. (The Brits always use plurals for such things, as “Drinks party” or “Cats protections”. Americans would use the singular, “Cat protection” and “Cocktail party”—not “Cocktails party”.)
Here’s Ms. Trevorrow on general cat behavior; note her take on the Duplicitous Belly Exposure!
Finally, here’s a song I wrote one Christmas when my cat ate tinsel (I learned my lesson) and he vomited it up. Note that the song scans perfectly with the tune!
Silver Hairballs
(to tune of “Silver Bells“)
Silver balls,
Silver balls,
It’s Christmas time for the kitty;
Hear him howl,
Hear him growl–
He’ll throw up tinsel today.
Silver hairballs
Silver hairballs
‘Neath the bright Christmas tree
They are making a terrible mess;
Little hairballs
Laced with tinsel–
They are saying to me
That my cat is in gastric distress.
CHORUS
Silver balls,
Silver balls,
It’s Christmas time for the kitty;
Hear him howl,
Hear him growl–
He’ll throw up tinsel today.
Hear him retching
Hear me kvetching
At the mess in the house–
At the smell of cat vomit and pine;
He won’t eat tuna,
Won’t eat chicken,
Doesn’t look at a mouse;
For he wants food that dangles and shines.
Silver balls,
Silver balls,
It’s Christmas time for the kitty;
Hear him howl,
Hear him growl–
He’ll throw up tinsel today.
UPDATE: A cartoon from reader David:
Very nice lyrics! They go perfectly with the song.
Speaking as a Brit, I would say cocktail party not cocktails party and cat protection not cats protection (in ordinary speech – ‘cats protection’ is the name that a feline welfare charity has adopted so that is the correct thing to call them). I would say ‘drinks party’ and ‘maths’ not ‘math’, though. As the saying goes we are two nations divided by a common language.
Would you say “cupcake & cocktail party” or “cupcakes & cocktails party”?
Would you say “vicar & tart fancy dress party” or “vicars & tarts fancy dress party”?
I rest my case m’lud [a fellow Brit] 🙂
Lilies are also deadly poison for cats. Many Christmas tree decorations are made of very thin glass which shatter if they fall on the floor, and your cat(s) might step on the shards and hurt themselves badly.
The idea of buying a holiday present for your cat reminds me of a question I’ve had for some time now, and I’d like to put it to our many cat experts here.
I’ve had my cat for over five years now, and I can’t get him to play with anything. He’s not at all a lazy cat and often seems like he’s craving stimulation, but I haven’t been able to find a single toy that interests him. I’ve tried balls, fishing rod-type toys, catnip-filled mice, balls with bells, and even mechanical toys that spin around or swing something back and forth.
So, does anyone have any other suggestions for me? Has anyone else encountered this problem?
Get a second cat. A kitten.
I wish I could, but, unfortunately, that is not an option at the moment. Perhaps in a year or two.