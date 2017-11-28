Hitler as a social justice warrior

The Downfall parodies are of variable quality, but I liked this one, which is about the Linday Shepherd case at Canada’s Wilfred Laurier University (see my post here).
h/t: Orli
A fine specimen of the genre.
While the parody text may be humorous, I doubt that those who know German and have taught German language, literature, and history will find this funny. I certainly do not.
The genre is entirely about the parody text.
Yes, GB James is right. In fact, I studied German for years and can speak it ok and read it fluently. And I find it funny.
My son’s girlfriend is German, from Berlin in fact, and she thinks it’s funny.
Of course not. It’s specifically made for those of us who don’t know German. The entire effect is lost if you know what he’s actually saying.
No, I can understand every word of the German. I just ignore the audio and read the text.
Ah, I don’t think I could do that if I actually knew what was being said. I would be too distracted.
I think the humor’s sine qua non is the ironic tension between visuals taken from a deadly serious drama like Downfall and the incongruity of the text, Ruthann.
The bastard love child of Lester Bangs & Stephen Fry could have written that. Kudos 🙂
I’ve always had some dark suspicions about my parentage, Michael.
I didn’t find this “parody” funny in the least. When everything that one doesn’t like is compared to Hitler then the horror of his regime is diminished. Campus authoritarianism should be criticized. But this is not the way to do it. Even Trump, who has proto-fascistic tendencies, should not be compared to Hitler. Hitler and his regime were pure evil. You can perhaps legitimately compare Stalin to Hitler, but certainly not immature college students and some ivory tower professors.
The point of Downfall parodies isn’t to compare things to Hitler, but to use a very serious scene from a very serious film and make it amusing. Watch any of the many other parody videos and you can see this is the case.
This is the first I’ve heard of Downfall parodies. I think that each one needs to be critiqued on its own. For the reasons I cited, I didn’t find it amusing, despite whatever may have been the intent of it creators.
It’s one of the internet’s most prolific memes. It’s been around at least 10 years. I think the first one I saw was about Catherine Tate being cast as a companion in Doctor Who.
It might have gone on long enough for someone to make a Downfall parody of people who don’t understand Downfall parodies!
This one where Hitler is pissed about too many Downfall parodies, is pretty close!
Not a Mel Brooks fan then, Historian?
You inspired me to go to YouTube and watch “Springtime for Hitler.” It seems to me that at least in part, Brooks is mocking Hitler. The effect, if not the purpose, of the Downfall parody is to mock the campus activists for which Hitler is the vehicle for it. There is a big difference between Brooks and Downfall.
Perhaps you are overthinking it, most of us can enjoy the humor while not confusing the target of the humor with the actual Hitler.
“Even Trump, who has proto-fascistic tendencies, should not be compared to Hitler. ”
I agree, but that is not what is happening with this parody.
I got an actual LOL at the “don’t worry you’re passable” line.
Here’s one of my favorites that I appreciated while learning Complex Analysis last year
The best Downfall parodies do what this one manages to get right: match the subtitles to the characters’ facial expressions and sentence lengths. This is one of the better Downfall parodies I’ve seen.
“Anyone who thinks perspectivity isn’t a word, get out.” That line just killed me!
Downfall is such a brilliant film, and Bruno Ganz gave one of the greatest performances in modern cinema. I’ve watched my DVD copy too many times to count.