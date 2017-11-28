Does religion promote morality?

Today’s New York Times op-ed features a piece with a provocative title (click on screenshot to read the article):
The author, Mustafa Akyol, is described as “a contributing opinion writer. . . the author of “The Islamic Jesus” and a visiting fellow at the Freedom Project at Wellesley College.” Unfortunately, while Akyol properly calls out Turkey’s new, Islamist rulers as immoral, he’s wishy-washy about the title question. In fact, it’s answered simply and wishy-washidly in the subtitle, and that is all ye need to know.
On Turkey:
This political revolution has had an inadvertent outcome. It has tested the ostensible virtues of these religious conservatives — and they have failed. They have failed this test so terribly that it raises the question of whether religiosity and morality really go hand in hand, as so many religious people like to claim.
The religious conservatives have morally failed because they ended up doing everything that they once condemned as unjust and cruel. For decades, they criticized the secular elite for nepotism and corruption, for weaponizing the judiciary and for using the news media to demonize and intimidate their opponents. Yet after their initial years in power, they began repeating all of the same behavior they used to condemn, often even more blatantly than their predecessors.
This is a familiar story: The religious conservatives have become corrupted by power. But power corrupts more easily when you have neither principles nor integrity.
Well, we all know that no religion, including Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, the like, is completely populated by moral believers. We also know that religion becomes dangerous when wedded with political power. But I suppose it’s useful for a Turk to point this out, though he’ll never be able to go back to Turkey after this.
But here’s what Akyol says about morality and religion in general:
On religion and morality:
Does religion really make people more moral human beings? Or does the gap between morality and the moralists — a gap evident in Turkey today and in many other societies around the world — reveal an ugly hypocrisy behind all religion?
My humble answer is: It depends. Religion can work in two fundamentally different ways: It can be a source of self-education, or it can be a source of self-glorification. Self-education can make people more moral, while self-glorification can make them considerably less moral.
Religion can be a source of self-education, because religious texts often have moral teachings with which people can question and instruct themselves. The Quran, just like the Bible, has such pearls of wisdom. It tells believers to “uphold justice” “even against yourselves or your parents and relatives.”
. . . But trying to nurture moral virtues is one thing; assuming that you are already moral and virtuous simply because you identify with a particular religion is another. The latter turns religion into a tool for self-glorification. A religion’s adherents assume themselves to be moral by default, and so they never bother to question themselves. At the same time, they look down on other people as misguided souls, if not wicked infidels.
For such people, religion works not as cure for the soul, but as drug for the ego. It makes them not humble, but arrogant.
But this is all bloody obvious—at least to us nonbelievers. What Akyol does here is conflate the source of morality with the promotion of morality. Certainly religion can promote morality, though it often doesn’t. But, as Plato pointed out nearly 2500 years ago, God cannot be a source of morality. That’s because most people don’t automatically take God’s dictums as being intrinsically moral just because they come from God, but because God is conceived of as good. That is, there’s some preexisting source of morality to which God conforms, and that’s why what He’s supposed to have said constitutes “morality”. My view is that the real source of human morals is a combination of evolved sentiments and the lesson’s we’ve learned to keep a thin veneer of civilization over the plywood of our ancestry.
There are a few exceptions, of course. One is the slick William Lane Craig, who believes in the “Divine command theory” holding that whatever God says is moral because it comes from God. But few people, on reflection, would agree with that. The realization that God is not the source of morality is, I think, one of the great contributions of philosophy to clarifying human thought.
Now saying this would have immensely improved Akyol’s piece, and believe me, it needs saying. Yes, it’s meet and proper for him to point out the immoral self-aggrandizement and corruption of Turkey’s rulers. But does that need saying more urgently than that America’s Christian rulers aren’t exactly promoting a Jesus-like morality? For that’s been said by the Left over and over again. (That’s the same Left that recoils from noting the perfidy of Islamism.)
Instead of saying the obvious, we, at least, can talk to people about where morality comes from, and point out the relentless logic of the Euthyphro argument. It’s worked for me with several Christians and ex-Christians.
“…the real source of human morals is a combination of evolved sentiments and the lesson’s we’ve learned to keep a thin veneer of civilization over the plywood of our ancestry.”
Yep. Pretty much.
Answer: No. QED.
Shorter, it’s a great way to other, or worse, outsiders while feeling righteous about it.
Agreed. The problem with believing that how we should behave with a supernatural being in charge is the consequences. All those people who are not only convinced they have their god’s rules down pat, but that there will be divine retribution for not following them.
“God wants me to kill all those people who don’t worship Him properly.” Or even just treat anyone who’s an “other,” however they choose to define it, like rubbish.
Religion adopted some simple rules early on: killing is bad, stealing is generally not good, lying is frowned upon and those rules go a long way to helping organize and maintain order in a civilized society. Religious people will conclude from history that morality can come from religion.
Religion, however, can justify hatred or termination of people because of their race, color of their skin, gender, or sexuality. Supporters of religion cannot ignore these facts. Reform helps, but the inevitable dispersion from liberal Protestantism to fundamental extremism appears to be a central part of religion that can’t be reasoned away.
The problem is that too many religious people seem to think that religion didn’t adopt those rules about not stealing etc, they created them. Because their pastor/priest/imam/whatever has never pointed it out, they haven’t made the mental leap that stealing wasn’t okay BEFORE Moses came down off that mountain.
Agreed on the “relentless logic” of the Euthyphro argument. I’m employing it yet again in conversation on a Christian web site and, as usual, getting the same “answer” that the dilemma is a false one, solved by equating The Good with God’s Nature.
This of course does nothing to solve the problem of arbitrariness (second horn of the dilemma that theists are trying to get off of).
If “Good = whatever God Is or Does” then it tells you nothing about whether a God would or wouldn’t command rape or murder, making those “moral actions.”
If you want to say a Good God “wouldn’t” command rape, then you’d have to have some criteria of “Good” in the first place, landing the theist back on the first horn.
There are further theistic attempts to get out of arbitrariness by saying things like “God can not command anything that conflicts with God’s nature.”
But that’s an empty tautology; nothing can act in contrast to it’s own nature – you, me, anything. That tells you nothing about God’s nature, and it may be God’s nature to be a sadist, to deceive, etc.
There are attempts to avoid arbitrariness by appealing to arguments that conclude God is a Necessary Being, and hence God has a Necessary Nature that isn’t arbitrary.
But that doesn’t work either. Once again, it tells you nothing about God’s nature. Ontological arguments for the necessity of God don’t start by telling you what “Good” is to begin with. If they did, then the theist would be starting with a criteria of “Good” by which a God, if He existed, must match. Landing them on the first horn. But since the arguments don’t give specifics on what “Good” is, you get at best the conclusion God exists necessarily. As to what God’s nature is, and therefore what The Good is, you would have to rely on revelation.
But…knowledge via revelation is empirical and inductive. You have to infer God’s nature from experience with God. It only gives you probabilities: God has acted like X up until now, so He will probably act like X tomorrow.”
Given any inference about God’s nature will be inductive, it can not give you a *necessary* conclusion, that God “can not” command rape to be Good. Like a black swan appearing tomorrow, you can’t say God couldn’t decide to command rape tomorrow.
And even if the Theist was able to traverse all those challenges, they STILL face the arbitrariness problem via the is/ought question. WHY should we accept God’s nature as the standard of “Good?” How do you go from an IS statement, “God commands X”, to the OUGHT statement, “Therefore we ought to do X?”
Most defenses of religion I have seen pretty much end up as “God works in mysterious ways, beyond human understanding – but fortunately, I know exactly what God wants us to do.”
The piece is similar to distinctions made by other thinkers- Erich Fromm’s distinction between authoritarian vs. humanistic religion for example.
In general, I tend to agree with this author, but what happens when the actual basic texts of a religion are contaminated by genuinely bad ideas??
This leads into a further problem with Craig- how do we know that a particular dictate (especially one commanding genocide) is actually coming from God??
On the Euthrypho dilemma, William James thinks God is a better motivation for morality than humanism, but this doesn’t altogether comport with his own (often insightful) negative critiques of the moral short-sightedness of many specific religions. (James is quite hard on the Puritans, for example.)
A kind of half-baked resolution of Euthyphro is Thomas Aquinas’ idea that some moral truths are discernible to everybody, but it takes Christianity to discern certain special moral truths.
This does not wash, since Aquinas holds you must be following the latter to get to heaven.
If you hold to a notion of God as a “Ground of Being” you can kinda sorta IMO resolve the Euthrypho dilemma, but you still are faced with resolving the problem of why is there evil? (Theodicy)
Another problem with Aquinas’ arguments is that Aquinas proposes that the “end” or “Final Cause” of the human intellect, of our ability to reason, is to know truth, and God being truth, our intellect is aimed at knowing God.
But then Aquinas admits there are things we can not know about God via intellectual inference – and God would have to supply those specific propositions via Revelation. And Aquinas admits that belief in Revelation, in this case belief that The Bible is God’s revelation, requires a leap of faith!
Which makes nonsense of the idea he started out with. Why would God give us an intellect that uses rationality and reason as the method of arriving at truth, especially if it is supposed to ultimately lead to knowledge of God, and then at the last minute require we abandon this method when it comes to knowing God via revelation???
I suppose if the revelation is considered a supplement rather than an abandonment of reason by simply providing extra information, then this sort of works.
However, Aquinas does not provide the best reasons for why this revelation should be regarded as reliable. Maybe reasons that made sense in the 13th century, but ones that don’t make sense today.
We should drop the concept of morality all together or at least be skeptical of it. Especially if we are ourselves free will skeptics.
Morality for FW skeptics is a kind of compatibilism.
All attempts to objectify morality have failed, cf. Is-ought problem (*).
Morality, as it is generally tied to ontological (God-like) claims, is and should be abandoned. Maybe something like ‘minimizing suffering’. Of course, we still have the problem of who suffers, what constitutes suffering and even more complicated, how to redistribute suffering so that the most people have the least amount of suffering.
Here is Jerry on moral responsibility:
What is seriously affected is our idea of moral responsibility, which should be discarded along with the idea of free will. If whether we act well or badly is predetermined rather than a real choice, then there is no moral responsibility
Again why have morality? A code, OK, fair enough? Morality for a free will skeptic is a form of compatibilism … at least for me.
All attempts to objectify morality have failed, cf. Is-ought problem
I disagree.
Once you start with a value, you can derive an “ought” in terms of what actions will or will not, in fact, fulfill that value.
The immediate objection will be that the selected value may be arbitrary, and hence why “ought” we select that value. But that’s a different argument than the one that says the is/ought issue can’t be bridged.
Then we’d move on to what value we could most sensibly agree on as a starting point. Sam Harris makes a pretty good case for “conscious well being” as a fundamental value. Though I don’t think it’s complete and specific enough to get the whole job done.
I think some promising theories for objective morality appeal to where we get our reasons for actions (e.g. preferences, desires) as well as those which appeal to the nature of reason itself. In essence: reason by nature is about coherency. So we would look at the spectrum of our desires/goals (from which our reasons to act arise), and find that there will be more and better reasons for certain actions over others. And if someone disagreed but couldn’t offer just as coherent reasons for alternatives, they would be “objectively wrong.” Just as we decide anyone is “wrong” about anything else in reality (e.g. there are more and better reasons, leading to greater coherency with everything else we accept, to believe the earth is over 4 billion years old, vs only 6,000 years old).
If anything, religion poisons morality by hijacking its meaning. (I blogged on this recently.) Morality *should* be a code for living in which (1) each tenet has a reasonable explanation and (2) the entire code has goal of human survival/happiness.
In religious morality, more often than not, the reason for each tenet is “God said so”. Some of the stranger rules (wearing hats at certain times, or at different times if you’re a different gender, for example) might have originally had some practical use but those are lost to time. A reasonable moral code would drop any rule for which the reason no longer exists.
“Certainly religion can promote morality, though it often doesn’t.”
Nowhere is this more blatantly revealed than in the sorry spectacle of Roy Moore, who not only denies culpability, but in the face of these accusations, this child molester takes to his podium/pulpit to preach his crusade to bring people back to the bible — the Law of God, the source of Morality with a captial “M”. However, I suppose that, vis-a-vis his own behavior, he might have a case that his lusts aren’t immoral, since, as some of his defenders point out, the bible condones such practices; and there’s nothing in the Ten Commandments, which he’s so enamored of, that proscribes such behavior. I do wish that he’d have to go around with a chain around his neck that was attached to the monumental monstrosity of the Decalogue that he tried to install in the rotunda of the Alabama judicial building, and drag that sucka everywhere he goes. I wouldn’t even mind if it were on a dolly.
Chalk another one up for Betteridge’s law of headlines.
There was a time when Christians could put together a weak argument for religion supporting morality, but with evangelical Christians overwhelming support for Trump and now Roy Moore, even the suggestion that religion promotes morality can be dismissed out of hand. If anything the default position should now be that religion is inherently immoral and let those who wish try to argue against it
Religion doesn’t promote morality, it encourages its followers to view whatever they believe as moral and to feel intense self-satisfacton about adhering to it. As a bonus, such moralities can be easily adjusted to say whatever the current leader thinks they should say.