A woman who truly loves her cat

One more cat to brighten this dreary day. . .
Reciprocal tee shirts! (From the Animals in Random Places Facebook page). Now if only Hili would wear a Jerry shirt!
One more cat to brighten this dreary day. . .
Reciprocal tee shirts! (From the Animals in Random Places Facebook page). Now if only Hili would wear a Jerry shirt!
I don’t think cats like wearing clothes. This one does not look as happy as its owner.
I had the same thought – he looks like he feels put upon by the process
“Take the picture and get this f—ing thing off me or I’m gonna scratch your eyes out!”
This profound look shows the pure feeling of Weltschmerz, proving that cats are philosophers on four paws.
It always pisses me off when people put cats in clothes.
Cat servants: your cat does not get enjoyment out of wearing a shirt. Only you do.
Perhaps I can persuade Theo to wear a Jerry shirt!
I could handle that! Except I don’t have a Theo shirt.