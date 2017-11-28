A woman who truly loves her cat

One more cat to brighten this dreary day. . .

Reciprocal tee shirts! (From the Animals in Random Places Facebook page). Now if only Hili would wear a Jerry shirt!

  1. paultopping
    Posted November 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    I don’t think cats like wearing clothes. This one does not look as happy as its owner.

    • Simon Hayward
      Posted November 28, 2017 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

      I had the same thought – he looks like he feels put upon by the process

    • Matt Bowman
      Posted November 28, 2017 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

      “Take the picture and get this f—ing thing off me or I’m gonna scratch your eyes out!”

    • sherfolder
      Posted November 28, 2017 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

      This profound look shows the pure feeling of Weltschmerz, proving that cats are philosophers on four paws.

    • BJ
      Posted November 28, 2017 at 5:34 pm | Permalink

      It always pisses me off when people put cats in clothes.

      Cat servants: your cat does not get enjoyment out of wearing a shirt. Only you do.

  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted November 28, 2017 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    Perhaps I can persuade Theo to wear a Jerry shirt!

