The Narcissist in Chief speaks

  1. John
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Don has always been a two bit hustler, but watching his interviews from his 80s flirtation with the presidency reveal a steep drop in his mental faculties. Yes, steep from that already low level.

    • jpvuorela
      Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:44 am | Permalink

      This is obviously dementia. No other diagnosis necessary. However, removing the Orange Moron would make the creationist Pence POTUS.

      • Rita
        Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am | Permalink

        Pence is horrible, but that isn’t a good reason to avoid removing Trump.

  2. drbobdrbob2
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    Yes, let’s do it. I’d vote and it would help to defeat the child-in-chief and show him that’s he’s not as awesome as he believes he is.

  3. painedumonde
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    C’est très puéril. Somebody help that poor man.

  4. BobTerrace
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    He excludes Faux Noise because it is the most corrupt, deceiving network of liars and malicious right wing collection of sexual predators and misogynistic ‘reporters’.

    Equally evil is Breitbart, but they are not a network.

  5. Randy Bessinger
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    But there are so many who love the guy. What really gets me is evangelical Christians who support him (and Moore). I believe if Satan himself (if I was a believer) ran and said the right conservative values things they woukd elect him…amazing.

    • Ken Phelps
      Posted November 27, 2017 at 9:00 am | Permalink

      When I was a kid we used to get Look and Life magazine, and I remember the photos during the years of school integration in the south. It was interesting to do a Google Image search and revisit them. It was also frightening and disgusting to look into the younger faces, seething with anger and hate, and realize that most of them are still alive.

      Gosh, wherever did Trump find his base?

  6. Steve Brooks
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    Disgusting!

  7. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    Ignorance just drips from the guys mouth. The scary thing is that he believes it. And with no understanding of what he says, the murder of the first amendment continues, eh Caesar.

  8. nicky
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    ‘..not including Fox’, what for? This man actually knows Fox deserves the ‘Fake News Trophy’!
    And Yes, he is kind of everybody’s favoured president: for those who adore him it is obvious, but for those who hate him he’s a favoured butt.
    In the field of regressing a country, he has some stiff competition from Mr Zuma (aka JZ) here.

  9. ladyatheist
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    Over 28,000 likes? I wonder how many were Russian bots.

  10. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 27, 2017 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    And yet he has a core of support. I regularly hang out on a large web site where people discuss photography. A lot of the commenters are old and very wise photographers, which is why I visit. But when a discussion thread turns to politics the Fox/Limbaugh/Breitbart crowd emerges. Obama was a dictator, Hillary’s election would have been the worst thing since Pearl Harbor, and ALL liberals are SJW snoflakes. Many of them, on other subjects, are incredibly smart and knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects. Very weird.

