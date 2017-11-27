Svante Pääbo on human evolution – a must-watch lecture

by Matthew Cobb

Last week (20-22 November) there was a paleogenomics jamboree at the Wellcome Genome Campus in Cambridge (the real one, in the UK). At the meeting, entitled “Human Evolution: Fossils, Ancient and Modern Genomes”, the great and the good of the ancient DNA and human evolution worlds got together to discuss the latest research in a field that, over the last decade, has transformed our understanding of human evolution.

The man who has been the driving force in the field for nearly three decades is called Svante Pääbo (pronounced ‘pair-bo’). He has made some of the most extraordinary discoveries, including the identification of a hitherto unknown human relative, the Denisovans, and above all the realisation that our ancestors mated with both Neanderthals and Denisovans and left traces in the genomes of modern non-African populations. (Jerry, myself and Greg have posted on these discoveries over the lifetime of this site – here is a list of the posts.)

Pääbo was invited to give the opening talk at the meeting, and the lecture is now available on YouTube. It is an hour long, but it is limpid, informative, and brilliant. Please watch it, and think about both the incredible technical tour de force that lies behind these discoveries, and also the brilliant, mild-mannered man who has done so much to take the field forward:

I bumped into Pääbo last year at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on Long Island. He was sat quietly in the canteen, and I went up to him and started burbling like a fanboy. I lost all intellectual control and just started chuntering about how brilliant his work was. Nevertheless, I managed to apologise to him, because I remember a ‘journal club’ when the lab I was in discussed his first paper on Neanderthal mitochondrial DNA, and we dismissed the results as being due to contamination from modern DNA. We simply did not believe it was possible to identify a DNA sequence from so far back. And yet, thanks to the brilliance of Pääbo and his colleagues, it was all absolutely true.