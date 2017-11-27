New Zealand police recruitment video

Reader Diana MacPherson sent me this recruitment video produced by the New Zealand police. (Stuff, a New Zealand news site, explains anything that might confuse you, but it’s pretty clear). It makes me proud to be an honorary Kiwi. As Diana said, “Watch for the police cat near the end!”

 

  1. Taskin
    A tabby cat cameo!
    I like the outtakes at the end 🙂

  2. Paul S
    Makes me want to watch Goodbye Pork Pie.

  3. Randall Schenck
    The cat needs much more camera time. Most people would not even see it.

  4. laingholm
    Can’t help myself…

    …and look mum, NO guns!

    I’m proud that you’re proud to be an honorary kiwi. Got your pounamu on today Prof(E)?
    oh well… if only it were all as humorous and fun like a TV add.

  5. rickflick
    I wonder if that add would be useful here in the US? With the necessary adjustments for cultural differences. (I suspect most recruits in the States are influenced by gun-play on TV). Are there enough people with a sense of humor enough to be persuaded by this light approach? I’d love to see it tried.

