More in loco parentis: Princeton puts out guidelines for consent while dancing

In the title, when I say “loco”, it’s a double entendre, for what Princeton University has done is completely loony. Not that it’s surprising for universities these days! What happened is that on November 9, Princeton’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Advising, Resources, and Education office shared on Facebook a poster about “consent on the dance floor” aimed at those those attending the following Friday’s Orange and Black Ball (OBB). (The Facebook page is that of UMatter, Princeton’s organization that is “a campus-wide prevention initiative designed to empower all members of the Princeton University community to care for themselves and others.”)

Apparently “others’ includes dance partners, for here’s the advice Princeton gave to potential dancers:

So dancing is the latest issue about which students need paternalistic advice. This resembles “affirmative consent” rules enacted by many American colleges (and by some state laws), some of them mandating that at every step in an act of sex, the partner ask for consent about what he or she (they mean “he,” of course) wants to do (e.g., “can I kiss you?”, “can I touch your X?”, “can I take off your shirt?” and so on). I believe that it’s okay to ask once, at the beginning of an encounter (and also ensure that your partner is not over-the-top drunk), and then expect that your partner will stop you if they don’t want to go on; but I can’t think of a more distracting thing to do during sex than repeatedly asking for permission to do everything. I can only imagine how that would change the mood.

But with dancing, well, that’s not sex, and it’s in public. The poster above suggests not only that you ask someone if they want to dance, which is fine, but to hector your partner with repeated questions like “Hey, are you still into this? We can stop if you aren’t!” Well, isn’t that obvious? And isn’t it annoying?

This is a further attempt of colleges to infantilize students by telling them how to behave, and since it’s clearly aimed at men—nearly all of these are, as men are invariably considered the sex responsible for consent—and as a way to protect women who, after all, should know that they can refuse to continue dancing with someone (see this relevant piece in Quillette). Have there been repeated problems of women being forced to dance with men because they didn’t know how to say “no”? Are Princeton women that timorous that they’d dance themselves to exhaustion rather than saying “no”? Remember, this is in public.

I’m glad I’m not going to college right now. Here are a few comments on the public Facebook page: