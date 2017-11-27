Monday: Hili dialogue

A new week is upon us, and the libations and comestibles of Thanksgiving have been digested and their remains ejected. It’s Monday, November 27, 2017, and we’re at National Bavarian Cream Pie Day, a day I remember from last year (though I’ve never had any). In the UK it’s Lancashire Day; Brits can weigh in on what that means. Luckily, we’re in a warmish spell in Chicago, with a high of 63° F (12° C) today. Very light fleece weather (I’m quite tolerant of cold.) And I’m here with a blank page in my head: it’s one of those days when I have no idea what I’ll write about.

On November 27, 1835, James Pratt and John Smith were hanged in London as the last people to be executed for sodomy in England. (Someone testified that they’d seen them having sex.) Exactly sixty years later, Alfred Nobel signed his will, dedicating the fortune he made from inventing dynamite to fund prizes for those who contributed to the benefit of mankind. The will created five awards: physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace. On this day in 1896, Richard Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra was first performed—in Frankfurt, Germany. On November 12, 1924, the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place. Some of you will remember this day in 1978, when Dan White assassinated both San Francisco mayor George Moscone and the openly gay city supervisor Harvey Milk. White was convicted only of manslaughter, and, returning to San Francisco after serving just 5 years of a 7-year sentence, he committed suicide in 1984.

Notables born on this day include Chaim Weizman (1874), Lars Onsager (1903, the man who had me removed from my dorm room at Rockefeller University as he found women’s lingerie—my girlfriend’s—in our shared bathroom), James Agee (1909), Buffalo Bob Smith (1917), Gail Sheehy (1937), Bruce Lee (1940), Jimi Hendrix (1942; he’d be 75 today), Bill Nye (1955), and Caroline Kennedy (1957). Those who fell asleep on this day include Ada Lovelace (1852), Baby Face Nelson (1934; killed in a shootout at 25, when he’d already killed 3 FBI agents on duty—still a record), and Eugene O’Neill (1953).

Re Buffalo Bob: how many of you remember this?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is temporizing.

Hili: Haven’t you finished reading this article yet? A: Why do you ask? Hili: There are so many other important things to do.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeszcze nie skończyłeś czytać tego artykułu?

Ja: Czemu pytasz?

Hili: Jest wiele innych ważnych spraw.

Here are few tweets stolen from Heather Hastie:

BLACK SKIMMER & CHICK. PHOTO BY THOMAS pic.twitter.com/NxW7euZxUi — Life on Earth (@planetepics) November 23, 2017

The Venezuelan poodle moth pic.twitter.com/Hr6MEGfpLt — Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) October 15, 2017

The life of one little snail in the world might not amount to much for some people, but it means everything to him. https://t.co/XiAwFBIVHD — Life on Earth (@planetepics) November 27, 2017

One of my dreams is to do something like this:

Sinbad is one of the easier #kakapo to catch: he often finds us, and then needs a little coaxing… #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/0yGaVK6ISL — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) November 26, 2017

I believe the bird below is a potoo, and look at its camouflage, which includes remaining absolutely still: