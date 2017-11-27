A prescient letter from 1969 about what would happen on campuses

Over at Heterodox Academy, you should have a look at this post by Jonathan Haidt (click on screenshot):
Haidt’s thesis stems from his observation that many high profile American universities, like Yale, Brown, and Amherst, despite enacting strong policies “devoted to social justice and racial equality”, have been wracked with racial protests in the last few years. Haidt blames this on those affirmative action policies that incorporate quotas for admitting minorities students (he’s not opposed to some affirmative action): Here’s a quote that contains one of his earlier observations (the Wall Street Journal piece is behind a paywall):
A simple resolution of the puzzle is the hypothesis that the anti-racist policies these schools pursue give rise, indirectly, to experiences of marginalization for black students. Lee Jussim and I suggested this hypothesis in an essay last Saturday in the Wall Street Journal. We noted that we support affirmative action in general – taking vigorous steps to increase the recruitment, training, retention, and ultimate success of black students. But we raised concerns about the most controversial element of affirmative action: the use of racial preferences in admissions. Here is the key passage:
But as practiced in most of the top American universities, affirmative action also involves using different admissions standards for applicants of different races, which automatically creates differences in academic readiness and achievement. Although these gaps vary from college to college, studies have found that Asian students enter with combined math/verbal SAT scores on the order of 80 points higher than white students and 200 points higher than black students. A similar pattern occurs for high-school grades. These differences are large, and they matter: High-school grades and SAT scores predict later success as measured by college grades and graduation rates.
As a result of these disparate admissions standards, many students spend four years in a social environment where race conveys useful information about the academic capacity of their peers. People notice useful social cues, and one of the strongest causes of stereotypes is exposure to real group differences. If a school commits to doubling the number of black students, it will have to reach deeper into its pool of black applicants, admitting those with weaker qualifications, particularly if most other schools are doing the same thing. This is likely to make racial gaps larger, which would strengthen the negative stereotypes that students of color find when they arrive on campus.
In support of this thesis, Haidt cites a letter written in 1969 by Macklin Flemin, a justice of the California Court of appeal, to Louis Pollack, the dean of Yale Law school. Responding to the school’s policy that there would henceforth be a quota of 10% black students admitted to Yale as a whole, Fleming essentially presages what Haidt predicted 47 years later, and what has indeed come to pass. Here’s a bit of Fleming’s letter:
No one can be expected to accept an inferior status willingly. The black students, unable to compete on even terms in the study of law, inevitably will seek other means to achieve recognition and self-expression. This is likely to take two forms. First, agitation to change the environment from one in which they are unable to compete to one in which they can. Demands will be made for elimination of competition, reduction in standards of performance, adoption of courses of study which do not require intensive legal analysis, and recognition for academic credit of sociological activities which have only an indirect relationship to legal training. Second, it seems probable that this group will seek personal satisfaction and public recognition by aggressive conduct, which, although ostensibly directed at external injustices and problems, will in fact be primarily motivated by the psychological needs of the members of the group to overcome feelings of inferiority caused by lack of success in their studies. Since the common denominator of the group of students with lower qualifications is one of race this aggressive expression will undoubtedly take the form of racial demands–the employment of faculty on the basis of race, a marking system based on race, the establishment of a black curriculum and a black law journal, an increase in black financial aid, and a rule against expulsion of black students who fail to satisfy minimum academic standards.
And indeed, all of this has happened. (Haidt gives examples.) One more quote from Flemin’s letter:
The American creed, one that Yale has proudly espoused, holds that an American should be judged as an individual and not as a member of a group. To me it seems axiomatic that a system which ignores this creed and introduces the factor of race in the selection of students for a professional school is inherently malignant, no matter how high-minded the purpose nor how benign the motives of those making the selection….
The present policy of admitting students on two bases and thereafter purporting to judge their performance on one basis is a highly explosive sociological experiment almost certain to achieve undesirable results.
As I said, Haidt is not against affirmative action, but against those forms that create preferential admissions for groups of students who, on average, have credentials not as impressive as those of other groups (yes, you’ll be thinking about Asians here, who, compared to whites, have to be more qualified to get into many schools). Haidt doesn’t discuss the advantages of diversity, which those schools cite as reasons to use differential standards for group admissions. And there’s some justification for this, for who wants a completely homogenous student body?
Haidt’s solution? First, the courts should step in (presumably to get rid of quotas, which they’ve already in fact done). But his main solution is this:
What’s the alternative? In our WSJ article, Jussim and I praised the US Army for the principled way that it addressed its severe racism problem in the 1970s by implementing affirmative action without racial preferences. (See this brief summary of Moskos & Butler, 1996, All That We Can Be: Racial Integration the Army Way.)
Let us hope that a few bold university presidents break from the pack, break the cycle, and try a different approach.
And here’s part of that brief summary, which in fact is a Kirkus review of the Moskos and Butler book:
Moskos and Butler characterize the Army as a race-savvy, not race-blind, service that pragmatically subordinates trendy peripheral concerns (ethnic diversity, multiculturalism) to its primary goal of combat readiness. The authors go on to argue that “the Army does not patronize or infantilize blacks by implying that they need special standards in order to succeed.” Instead of lowering its standards, they point out, the Army elevates veterans as well as recruits with a wealth of instructional courses and programs. Among the lessons to be learned from the accomplishments of the Army and its black soldiers, they cite the need to focus on opportunity and to link affirmative-action efforts to supply- rather than demand-side exigencies or aspirations. In a concluding chapter, the authors call for a national service corps to offset the loss of opportunities caused by downsizing of the US military. An important, eye-opening study that delivers fresh, matter- of-fact perspectives on a divisive issue in need of more reason and less rhetoric.
Now I’m not sure how this system would work to maintain diversity, as the inequities that Haidt mentions start at a very young age: when children begin going to schools that have different standards; in other words, a lack of equal opportunity from the outset. And how are “remedial courses” for some students going to reduce their sense of inferiority?
Finally, why don’t white students feel that they have inferior status with respect to Asians, then, and ask for redress? Probably because they’ve historically dominated the student population. Why don’t Asians feel bad because they’re expected to meet higher standards than anybody else? Perhaps they do; I don’t know.
Haidt’s argument makes sense to me, especially because he does favor programs, however ineffectual they seem, to redress historical inequities. The only thing that doesn’t comport is the fact that women students, who have at least as high achievement as men, are also demanding redress in the same way as blacks, yet Haidt’s argument doesn’t explain why there is, to my mind, as much demand for equity based on sex as on race.
I don’t know the answer, but what I feel is that inequities have are best redressed not by meeting the “demands” of groups of students already in college, but by affording everyone, regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity, equal opportunity from the outset: from when children first start school. And that is a much harder thing to do, especially in the era of Trump.
“from when children first start school. And that is a much harder thing to do, especially in the era of Trump.”
I disagree with that part. It may well be easier in the era of Trump, if DeVos implements more school choice and breaks the power of school administrators. We haven’t see much yet, but I think there is a chance we will.
deVos’ aim is to break public education completely. Don’t count on her.
True dat. DeVos will, however, ensure that schools remain adequately armed to fend off grizzly bear attacks.
I know one asian, 18 year-old, top student and her family who are not pleased at all that quotas prevented her from attending her first choice.
It certainly is a much harder thing to do, and, of course it’s absolutely necessary. But is it sufficient? Do we just give up on everyone older than a kindergartner whose opportunities and education have already been compromised by a biased system?
Another case in which we ignore military educational efforts, which are often a source of good models for the rest of the system, but they are generally ignored.
Yeah, maybe. But combat readiness is not college admissions. Not even close. The goals and directives of the military are entirely different in details and in their nature, than those of any college. Not least of which is the rigid command structures and the absence of civilian concepts of fairness and due process in the military.
At best, in my ***highly*** limited knowledge and understanding, I think the experience of the military in this regard is limited to; “see it is possible”. Beyond that, not so much.
“As I said, Haidt is not against affirmative action, but against those forms that create preferential admissions for groups of students…”
How does this work? How does one effect a policy of affirmative action without preferential admission? Quotas seem to be the chief source of the “highly explosive” nature of the social experiment. But even affirmative action policies that don’t have quotas necessarily deny admission to some who are qualified. But the policies do so based not on their actual qualifications, rather it is based on their membership in a group.
One idea is to identify certain non-racial detriments and correct for them. For example, you got a good LSAT despite attending a dreadful school system (eg Detroit’s) then you get a nudge. Grew up poor (no tutors, math camps, etc)? A nudge. Aced the vocabulary but first learnt English at 16 as your third language(Joseph Conrad) you get a nudge.
Good LSATs and acing vocabulary seem to me basic academic qualifications – how are these Affirmative Action policies if when used for acceptance one doesn’t also include membership in a racial group?
I can see thing like income disparities used in an Affirmative Action policy that is race blind but results in greater admission rates for targeted racial groups.
FTR, I know some very serious, very intelligent and knowledgeable people in University admissions have done the work on this. I *know* such policies exist and can be workable. It is far outside my area of expertise, so I don’t see all the angles. Hence my questions.
It’s not the LSAT score, it’s a bonus for getting the *same* LSAT score as someone who went to Choate when you went to a Detroit school.
I’m not saying it’s a good idea, I’m just saying this is the sort of scheme that is sometimes proposed.
OIC.
I worked for the Army as a civilian for 8 years. In some random briefing I was at, completely unrelated to anything to do with affirmative action or social justice, I saw a slide that had a racial breakdown of Army officers.
This slide (I think this briefing was around 2014-2015 or so) said that 16% of Army officers are black. Meaning that not only are 16% of the people with at least a bachelor’s degree in the Army black, but it might be higher since not every servicemember with a degree wants to become an officer (I don’t fit in that file because I wasn’t active duty military).
This is related to a briefing I attended that was explicitly about affirmative action. In this one, they said that the role of the government wasn’t to meet any sort of racial quotas, and hadn’t been for quite a long time, but that it was more of an affirmative exposure program. Meaning that they spent more time in minority areas for recruiting purposes. They weren’t lowering their standards for entry by any means, just making sure that opportunities in the Army or other military services and government agencies were being exposed to minorities who were qualified.
This might be why the Army has been more successful than universities.
One major difference between the military and universities is that the military is a career to the extent you are both capable and interested – you might be interested in only putting in enough time to (get GI college benefits, learn a trade, etc.); but a university is a way station on the way to a career. And the military pays you to attend, so to speak, whereas you pay a university.
The nature of the two institutions are wholly different. With some important exceptions, there is little need for academic qualifications for entry into or success in the military. The military was attempting to address policies on racial issues that had nothing to do with differences in academic success.
They are very different but I think you are wrong about the military and education. The all voluntary army is very different from what it was in 1970. The military is *more* educated than the populace, and the officer corps quite a bit more. It’s also very bureaucratic and layered, so credentials can lead to advancement and higher pay.
The real difference between the organizations is the cost. As a student or prof I suffer little if an under qualified student is present. An under qualified sergeant gets you killed.
hmmmmmm
The military IS more educated than the general populace (I just googled it!) but it is not more educated than those attending college nor do those in the military score better on academic measures than those who are accepted to college. There is a reason for this and it is the nature and the mission of the two institutions that account for it. In addition, there are several reasons why prior to abolition of the draft the military was less educated, not the least of which is college deferments.
And get himself killed, either by the enemy or his own side or his equipment.
There’s an obvious incentive to learn in the army. You don’t get to retake your bomb disposal test just because you had an off-day.
So says Macklin Flemin in 1969. Ah, but the good gentleman seemed to have been stricken with acute amnesia regarding the quota system (imposed per the numerus clausus method) proudly espoused for decades at Yale and the other Ivies to cap the number of Jews and Catholics and African-Americans admitted, until a scant few years earlier, in the early 1960s.
Pity all the poor-little-rich legacy admittees to Yale and the other top private schools, who must suffer the marginalizing stigma of knowing their applications were jumped over those of so many more-qualified, but less-fortunate applicants!
The argument is too circular; you will only agree with its conclusion if you are already outside the “politically correct” bubble.
For believers, Asians scoring higher than Blacks on the SAT is not evidence of a skill difference between groups; it is proof that the SAT is racist.
Anyone who is willing to acknowledge the connection between SAT and academic performance (or even more dangerous: IQ and wealth) doesn’t need convincing.
I do not see how anyone can expect to solve or even make much of a dent at the college. The problems, the inequities, different levels of education for 12 years cannot be corrected by any college. Until we demand a standard “national” education for the first 12 years, forget it. We have no standard that holds up from state to state let alone equal standards by race. Education in the U.S. is becoming more unequal all the time and it is based on money as much as based on color. Lower education is being privatized and that allows the high income people to have their own education.
I don’t understand the comparison with the military either. If they are comparing college level to military then they must only look at the officer level. Otherwise they have no comparison. The enlisted ranks are not college level.
Regarding the “race-savvy” system employed by the US military, my recollection is that when the draft and Vietnam war ended in the early 1970s, and the nation went to an all-volunteer Army, there was a time in which black enlistees outpaced their white counterparts in average IQ and academic achievement. Military morale was at an ebb in those days, and a career in the service presented more opportunity for upward mobility for blacks than it did for whites.
I do not know whether those racial disparities still obtain, but it certainly remains true that enlisted personnel in the US military continue to come disproportionately from the poor and working classes. The officer corp, especially those who come through the military academies and academic training programs, comprises persons of more diverse economic backgrounds.
If you really want diversity within the military go to a draft and require all to participate. Highly unlikely. During WWII the death toll from Harvard was nearly as that from West Point. We will never see anything like that again.
But you are correct – the bulk of military recruits today come from the lower classes. They did during Vietnam in a big way. Even the officer corp comes from the poorer class today because of the high cost of school and the military willingness to pay for it with commitment of course.
Prof Coyne,
“but by affording everyone, regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity, equal opportunity from the outset”
Do you believe this will result in equal race/gender representation in academic achievement?
I suspect you do not, but that is the goal of the extreme left, and I think this battle is about “equality of outcome”.
Jews and Asians dominate fields such as theoretical physics which is appalling to the extreme left and the only explanation they have is that some form of privilege or discrimination is the cause of such an inbalance.
If society scrutinizes all human achievement through the lense of race and gender we will always have resentment and conflict.
We have to accept average group differences exist while trying to give every individual child equal opportunity.
Give our host some credit. Perhaps you haven’t been here long but there is no doubt from reading him on this subject that he is interested in equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.
We all know that not all children have an equal opportunity in the US.
So my question is:
If the US could give every child an equal opportunity (and racism and sexism is reduced) would that result in equal race and gender representation accross different academic fields?
Probably not but we won’t know if we don’t try, eh?
Do go on; share with us your theories regarding the cause of these racial disparities in performance.
Ken, I don’t appreciate your tone.
I have been reading books by Thomas Sowell where he looks at the history of immigrant groups like the Irish, Italians, Germans, Jews, Japanese, Chinese to the US and of course the achievement (or lack thereof) of African Americans vs recent Africans from West Africa.
Sowell believe group culture is the critical factor, not poverty or IQ and I largely agree with him.
Regarding your insinuation that I am some sort of racist, I believe there has to be cognitive difference between geographical isolated groups unless you do not believe in evolution. However, these differences are very complex (and relatively small) and we do not understand them.
I do however find the succcess/dominance of Ashkenazi Jews in various fields since the end of the 19th century facinating, a rich interplay between genetics/culture and society.
Interesting talk on the subject by Pinker:
That’s a possibility, of course, but it does not follow so ineluctably that its rejection is tantamount to a denial of evolution, as you suggest. It would depend, as I understand it, on the duration of the isolation and the selective pressures on the respective populations, as well as on the gene flow (if any) between populations. In addition, genetically based “cognitive difference” is not an easily quantifiable variable (nor one readily measured in a an abstract, culturally neutral fashion).
As for my tone, I’m sorry to have given offense. (Hell, you should’ve caught my tone before I tempered it. 🙂 )
As Jerry’s surrogate, I’ll remind you (Ken) that he likes to keep things polite around here. 🙂
And I love reading your comments, Ken, which are almost always instructive/funny/insightful. But yeah, being kind while commenting is preferred by our host.
… there’s also got to be a factor … I guess the term would be “institutional” – the universities have produced the individuals directly playing a role in all steps – e.g. admissions, grading, teaching… basically running the show – all from this suspected imperfect meritocracy…
Why not just have a simple cut, producing a class that is nearly all … Is Japan and Korea considered Asian? Isn't Russia part of Asia?… goodness what a mess this topic is…