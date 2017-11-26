Two by Bonnie Raitt

The younger folk, I’ve learned, don’t know who Bonnie Raitt is, which is not only a damn shame, but makes me feel old: Raitt was born just a month before me, and I gauge how I’m doing by how she’s doing. (Does anybody else do that? Meryl Streep is about my age as well.). At any rate, I went back and found live versions of my two favorite Bonnie Raitt songs, which I’ll put up because I can.

A poignant song from 1989 about getting older; it’s her own composition:

In this 1991 song, written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin, Raitt’s accompanied on piano by Bruce Hornsby. What feeling she packs into this song! It’s essentially perfect: no superfluous words or forced rhymes, a wonderful melody and poignant words, emotional maturity, and expressing something many of us have felt.