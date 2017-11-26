Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s day: November 26, 2017. and also National Cake Day (cats don’t like cake, though I bet one reader has a cake-eating cat). It’s also Anti-Obesity Day, and tomorrow I’ll fast in its observance. But today I have a piece of sweet potato pie.
Historical events seem to slow down in the winter, perhaps because it was cold (but only in the Northern Hemisphere!). Deaths, too, seem to be sparser, but I’m sure there are data bearing on that. On November 26, 1778, Captain Cook and his crew became the first Europeans to visit Maui. On this day in 1789, George Washington proclaimed a “national thanksgiving day” at Congress’s request; and on the same day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed November 26 a national Thanksgiving Day to be observed on the final Thursday of November. (Now, by decree of Franklin D. Roosevelt, it’s the fourth Thursday, for November can have five Thursdays.) On this day in 1970, an unimaginable 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) of rain fell in ONE MINUTE in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe, the heaviest rainfall ever recorded on this planet. Can you imagine what that was like? Read more about this record here. Finally, on this day in 2004, as reported by Wikipedia, “The last Poʻouli (Black-faced honeycreeper) dies of avian malaria in the Maui Bird Conservation Center in Olinda, Hawaii, before it could breed, making the species in all probability extinct.” However, Wikipedia also reports two birds were sighted in the wild that year, though none have been seen since. Here is a live one, and it’s just very sad:
Notables born on November 26 include John Harvard (1607), William Cowper (1731), Bat Masterson (1853), Norbert Wiener (1894), Ruth Patrick (1907), Tina Turner (1939), and John McVie (1945). Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Isabella I, queen of Castile and Léon (1504), Daniel Purcell (1717), and Tommy Dorsey (1956).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is disgusted with Malgorzata’s activities:
Hili: Where is she?
A: In the kitchen.Hili: What is she doing there?A: Baking a cheesecake.Hili: What a pointless indulgence.
Hili: Gdzie ona jest?
Ja: W kuchni.
Hili: Co tam robi?
Ja: Sernik.
Hili: Jakieś fanaberie.
Here are four tweets sent by Twitterfiend Matthew, the first showing an amazing fossilized bees’ nest:
And a feline kerfuffle, more like sumo wrestling!
I may have posted this viral swimming cat before, but you can’t see it too often:
And on the Internet all things are possible, including a model railway powered by rodents:
Just when you think that the cutest thing that’s been shown by cats has already been seen, there’s an another increase: Nathan, the swimming cat, what a cat!
Is it just me, or do “National Cake Day” and “National Anti-Obesity Day” actually present a mixed message?
L
“Cake Day” and ” Anti -Obesitiy-Day” – that’s just a modern, western version of the taoist Yin Yang concept, which is for polar opposing yet related forces or principles.
So THATS what thanksgiving is.
… I’m still confused. Let’s check back next year.
“…Abraham Lincoln proclaimed November 26 a national Thanksgiving Day to be observed on the final Thursday of November. (Now, by decree of Franklin D. Roosevelt, it’s the fourth Thursday, for November can have five Thursdays.)”
Does anyone know the reasoning behind FDR’s decision to make this slight alteration? It seems like a completely useless change, but perhaps I’m missing something.
Just guessing, but maybe the fifth Thursday was thought to be a bit too late in the season for a harvest festival.
(Yet) one (other) thing I like to annoy creationists about. Since the highest mountain is about 29,000 feet, the “fact” that it was completely covered in 40 days and 40 nights means that the rain fell at a continuous average rate of six inches per minute for that entire time.
And we’re supposed to believe that a boat made entirely of wood, and loaded with pandas, ichneumon wasps, tigers, and 3,500 species of mosquitos floated serenely all that time, *and* that the resultant water (approximately three times the volume of what is currently in the oceans) just drained away afterward, and left a still alive and growing olive tree!
Faith: believing stuff you *know* ain’t true.
Cartoon relating to my post, which was, in fact, once used on this web site.
The feline kerfuffle video reminded me of this, which is one of my favourite funny cat videos of all time:
That was great. The line readings were perfect.
Also, reminded me of my favorite French cat video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q34z5dCmC4M