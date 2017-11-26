Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s day: November 26, 2017. and also National Cake Day (cats don’t like cake, though I bet one reader has a cake-eating cat). It’s also Anti-Obesity Day, and tomorrow I’ll fast in its observance. But today I have a piece of sweet potato pie.

Historical events seem to slow down in the winter, perhaps because it was cold (but only in the Northern Hemisphere!). Deaths, too, seem to be sparser, but I’m sure there are data bearing on that. On November 26, 1778, Captain Cook and his crew became the first Europeans to visit Maui. On this day in 1789, George Washington proclaimed a “national thanksgiving day” at Congress’s request; and on the same day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed November 26 a national Thanksgiving Day to be observed on the final Thursday of November. (Now, by decree of Franklin D. Roosevelt, it’s the fourth Thursday, for November can have five Thursdays.) On this day in 1970, an unimaginable 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) of rain fell in ONE MINUTE in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe, the heaviest rainfall ever recorded on this planet. Can you imagine what that was like? Read more about this record here. Finally, on this day in 2004, as reported by Wikipedia, “The last Poʻouli (Black-faced honeycreeper) dies of avian malaria in the Maui Bird Conservation Center in Olinda, Hawaii, before it could breed, making the species in all probability extinct.” However, Wikipedia also reports two birds were sighted in the wild that year, though none have been seen since. Here is a live one, and it’s just very sad:

Notables born on November 26 include John Harvard (1607), William Cowper (1731), Bat Masterson (1853), Norbert Wiener (1894), Ruth Patrick (1907), Tina Turner (1939), and John McVie (1945). Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Isabella I, queen of Castile and Léon (1504), Daniel Purcell (1717), and Tommy Dorsey (1956).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is disgusted with Malgorzata’s activities:

Hili: Where is she?

A: In the kitchen. Hili: What is she doing there? A: Baking a cheesecake. Hili: What a pointless indulgence.

In Polish:

Hili: Gdzie ona jest?

Ja: W kuchni.

Hili: Co tam robi?

Ja: Sernik.

Hili: Jakieś fanaberie.

Here are four tweets sent by Twitterfiend Matthew, the first showing an amazing fossilized bees’ nest:

Sediments surrounding a bee’ nest filled in its original structure, and even though that original structure got lost, this inner mould, which is around 90 million years old, allows recognize its shape. #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/gd6vh8mXQb — MuseoEgidioFeruglio (@mefpatagonia) November 24, 2017

And a feline kerfuffle, more like sumo wrestling!

I may have posted this viral swimming cat before, but you can’t see it too often:

This rescue cat decided to try swimming in the ocean with her parents — and turns out she LOVES IT 🐱🌊 pic.twitter.com/pS512tmAb8 — The Dodo (@dodo) November 20, 2017

And on the Internet all things are possible, including a model railway powered by rodents:

The hamster-powered model railway train is apparently not at #Warley show this weekend. So here's a gif of it instead. pic.twitter.com/8c9sdeMDL7 — Tim Dunn (@MrTimDunn) November 25, 2017