So far I haven’t said much about the talks at the Ciudad de las Ideas in Puebla, Mexico. I’ll mention just a few of them here, but there were so many, and spread out over three days from about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., that I didn’t hear even most of them. I’ll give just a short report on the highlights for me.
Here’s the venue which, I was told, seats over 5,000 people; it’s the local civic auditorium whose use was donated to the conference. I took this onstage while we did our “practice” (learning how the screens and timer worked). I think there were about 3,000 people during the big talks; there are two levels above the floor:
David Buss gave a good talk the first day on “Beyond strategies of human mating: The evolution of desire”. He reprised evolutionary-psychology view of human mating, described a lot of studies of differential selectivity, adultery, and so on. It was great hearing someone describe the data unapologetically, without those odious nay-sayers who totally reject evolutionary psychology on ideological grounds (though they pretend they reject the whole field on scientific grounds). After his talk, an artist drew David’s caricature, as they did for many of the speakers; here he is (left) with the artist:
The opening talk was by Steve Pinker, called “Beyond violence” (the theme of the conference was “Beyond X”). I had hoped he’d talk about his new book, out February, Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress (this will be a must-read), but he told me that his publishers wanted him to hold off on that until a bit closer to release time, for talking about a book before it’s out doesn’t really boost sales. He did talk a bit about the values of reason, science, and humanism extolled in the new book, and also struck back, as you can see in the second photo, against his left-wing detractors who repeatedly criticize him for both having faith in progress and, in his last book, documenting it. The slide shows some criticisms leveled at Better Angels. The fuzziness is due to low lighting and a hand-held camera with no flash:
Afterwards I got a surreptitious shot of Steve’s cowboy boots: black quill ostrich. He has six pair now, and I take some credit for that. After all, cowboy boots are the Official Footwear of Atheists and Humanists™
And of course, as a big macher, Pinker was interviewed in the Green Room after his talk by a passel of reporters. The hair is unmistakable, even from a distance. In the background is the pastry bar.
For me the conference’s highlight was supposed to be a 1.5 hour discussion: a “Beyond Doubt Debate” on global warming. At the beginning it was announced that all the speakers, pro and con, accepted anthropogenic global warming, and the debate was going to be on what we should do about it. But it turned out that the debate was largely about whether global warming was even real, and here we heard the familiar arguments of the climate-change deniers. The “pro-warming and we need to deal with it side”, had, I thought, the better arguments. But I’m sure the audience, faced with a barrage of conflicting statistics, was a bit confused. Andrés Roemer moderated, keeping strict time (one speaker got cut off despite protesting they he more to say).
Here are the “denialists” which I call those who might admit that climate change was real but not a danger. (The names of most everyone are underneath, but I’ll include links, for the Wikipedia pages, sans Krauss, describe their stands on global warming.)
Richard Lindzen, an atmospheric physicist:
Lord Nigel Lawson, a British Tory politician and journalist (he’s the father of cooking star Nigella Lawson):
William Happer, a physicist and professor emeritus at Princeton.
And the “acceptance-ists”: those who thought global warming was a serious problem AND that we need to do something about it now.
Lawrence Krauss, whom we all know. He was eloquent and aggressive, as always, but made one tactical mistake, saying that behind all climate denialists was big money from conservatives like the Koch brothers. When the other side protested that none of their research was funded by any of these groups or people, it made Krauss (who had made a serious point) look a bit ad hominem, and the other side, having no great arguments of their own, tended to harp on that over and over.
Mario Molina, a chemist who won the Nobel Prize for figuring out what caused the hole in the ozone layer—a very important discovery. I believe he’s Mexico’s only Nobel Laureate in science. He started off amiable and soft-spoken, but after hearing the distortions and arguments of the other side, got increasingly angry—to the point that he told one of them, who had interrupted him—to “shut up!”
Noam Chomsky had an onstage conversation with Andrés Roemer and Lawrence Krauss. Chomsky had his own special chair, something that Julia Sweeney pointed out (below) looked like either devil horns or angel wings. It was largely about politics, and I had trouble hearing it through the monitor. Chomsky had several choice comments on Trump and his administration, which to him was only the worst bit of an America that he thinks (as you know) is generally horrible. Chomsky is 89 now, and his mind is as clear as ever, even if I don’t agree with a lot of what he says.
Julia Sweeney gave the last “talk,” which was really her humorous take on selected talks, mostly from the last day. She had a hard job: I sat next to her right offstage watching her make notes on the talks as she watched the monitor in real time. At the end she went onstage and managed to synthesize the whole weekend into a humorous bit, along with some savvy comments and then a generous acknowledgment to Andrés Roemer and the rest of the organizers. Here’s Julia watching the proceedings. I have enormous respect to stand-up comics who can go onstage (she with just a tiny scrap of paper with notes) and extemporize a good bit.
I got her autograph for the copy of Faith versus Fact that will eventually go on auction for charity. (Other new signers included Pinker and two Nobel Laureates).
Sub
Did Pinker have to return Beethoven’s hairbefore midnight?
Would you explain your comment about your disagreements with what Chomsky has to say.
+1
Sounds like a fun conference that took snack duty very seriously!
I’m curious, was there anything new or interesting in his talk? This is one of those areas that can feel a bit like beating the dead horse, and as the conference theme was ‘beyond’, I wonder where he took it.
Were the talks recorded on video? Will they be posted somewhere?
Yes, I think most or all of them will be on YouTube eventually, and I’ll let people know .
I had to look up “macher” and found this very interesting discussion about the word http://forward.com/articles/128641/what-makes-a-macher/.
I meant it as “big shot” with no pejorative connotations. Steve’s a friend.
Your boots are cooler.
I didn’t think there was a pejorative connotation; but when I realized there was a range of meaning, I wanted to explore it. I really wanted to learn Yiddish, but difficult to find a class when one is a Goy with no familial background in the language
It depends on where you are, but I’ve known non-Jews who had Yiddish lessons.
A “Macher” is an informal German term for someone who gets stuff done, a practical person who doesn’t waste time and brings results; literally, a “maker”. Jerry likely cites it via Yiddish, which emerged out of Middle High German in the Medieval Period (but was shaped by many other influences ever since).
I have clicked from interest on this link, because “Macher” is a very familiar word for me as a German-speaking. That in the article in question for the etymological derivation only to the Yiddish and not to the German language takes reference, I am very surprised, because the roots of “Macher” are clearly in the (Old) High German: from “machen” (make) -> “Macher”
When I see Steven Pinker, I have the urge to listen some harpsichord tunes. I know he has a New Enlightenment book coming up, which I’m eager to read. Not sure if the hair cut is part of the proposal or just method acting to get into the period headspace. 🙂
Re: “Mario Molina, a chemist who won the Nobel Prize for figuring out what caused the hole in the ozone layer—a very important discovery.”
The discovery of the Antarctic ozone layer was in 1985, 11 years after Molina’s 1974 hypothesis that household aerosols were dissolving the ozone layer. This vindicated him.
It was actually the Rowland-Molina hypothesis put forward by Frank Rowland and Mario Molina. They both got the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995, 21 years later.
So it was:
1) Rowland and Molina predicting aerosols probably were depleting ozone in 1974.
2) discovery of actual ozone hole in 1985.
3) Nobel Prize to scientists in item #1 in 1995.
Molina’s partner, Frank Rowland, is the father of art historian, Ingrid Rowland, who was a childhood playmate of mine, as the Rowland family were our neighbors until we moved when I was 3.
Interesting; I didn’t know that. I knew Ingrid when she was here in the Art History department, but didn’t know who her dad was.
Lord Lawson is an obstinate climate change denier. BBC recently had to apologise for letting him ramble about it unchallenged in a recent interview. Hardly somebody organisers should be proud of inviting to this conference.
I love coming on here. I was going to ask on what do you disagree with Noam Chomsky? Just curious. Looks like a fun conference. My hair is going to look like Steve Pinker’s when I am older. Thank you.
I didn’t realise Chomsky’s ears were that big.
Admission: I’m biased – I absolutely despise Lindzen & Lawson for being crooks. That said regarding the three rogues in the above pictures…
Note that I’ve included these peoples ages – the good news is they’ll do the world a favour fairly soon! If only Krauss had armed himself with the necessary weapons! Here is what I found out in 10 minutes via the internet – I’m betting it’s fairly accurate & the whole truth is probably much worst.
THE ‘DENIALISTS’ & ‘MINIMALISTS’ & THEIR HIDDEN FUNDING
[1] Richard Lindzen [Age 77]
The Guardian reported in 2016 that Lindzen has been a beneficiary of PEABODY ENERGY, a coal company that has funded multiple groups contesting the climate consensus. In 2015, an investigation by the New York Attorney General concluded that Peabody had misled investors concerning the financial risks to the company caused by climate change.
[2] Nigel Lawson [Age 85 & general all around b**tard]
Lawson has been corrected face-to-face a number of times regarding his ‘erroneous’ facts & conclusions. He carries on using the same discredited lines of argument entirely without embarrassment.
During the UK parliamentary expenses scandal, it was revealed Lawson claimed £16,000 in overnight allowances by registering his farmhouse in Gascony as his main residence.
2009: Lawson became chairman of a new think tank the Global Warming Policy Foundation [GWPF], a registered education charity promoting climate change denial.
2014: The Charity Commission ruled that the GWPF had breached rules on impartiality – so a non-charitable organisation called the “Global Warming Policy Forum” or “GWPF” [note same initials of the ‘foundation’ & the ‘forum’] was created as a wholly owned subsidiary, to do lobbying that a charity could not
Because it is registered as a charity, the GWPF is not legally required to report its sources of funding
The foundation has rejected freedom of information [FoI] requests to disclose its funding sources on at least four different occasions
Bob Ward, the policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, commented: “These [FoI] documents expose once again the double standards promoted by … the GWPF, who demand absolute transparency from everybody except themselves … The GWPF was the most strident critic during the ‘Climategate’ row of the standards of transparency practised by the University of East Anglia, yet it simply refuses to disclose basic information about its own secretive operations, including the identity of its funders.
[3] William Happer [Aged 78]
In December 2015, Happer was targeted in a sting operation by the environmental activist group Greenpeace; posing as consultants for a Middle Eastern oil and gas company, they asked Happer to write a report touting the benefits of rising carbon emissions. Happer asked the fee to be donated to the climate-change skeptic organization CO2 Coalition, which suggested that he reached out to the Donors Trust to keep the source of funds secret; hiding funding in that way is lawful under US law. Happer acknowledged that his report would probably not pass peer-review with a scientific journal.
I had the opportunity to hear Steven Pinker give a talk on his new book at the FFRF National Convention this year, I can’t wait to read it!