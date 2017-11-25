Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, November 25, 2017, and the third day of our long four-day Thanksgiving weekend. It’s National Parfait Day (oy!) as well as a UN day: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

It’s again one of those days again in which events and births/deaths are a bit thin. On November 25, 1915, Albert Einstein introduced his theory of general relativity at a meeting of the Prussian Academy of Sciences. In 1947, New Zealand formally became independent of legislative control by the UK by ratifying the Statute of Westminster. (This is what Wikipedia says, but I’m not sure it’s correct.) On this day in 1952, Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery play The Mousetrap began its run in London. It became the longest continuously running play in history. The play’s 25,000th performance took place in 2012, and it’s still going strong! On November 25, 1963, John F. Kennedy was buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., and on the same day Lee Harvey Oswald, his killer, was buried in Forth Worth, Texas. On November 25, 1970, author Yukio Mishima and one follower, after a miserable failure to instigate a coup d’etat that would restore the Emperor, committed seppuku. On this day in 1992, the Czechoslovakian government voted to split the country in two: the Czech Republic and Slovakia, a sundering that took place on January 1 of the next year. Finally, on this day in 1999—and many of you will remember this and its aftermath—the 5 year old Cuban boy Elian Gonzalez, floating in an inner tube off Florida, was rescued by fishermen. His mother drowned in the escape attempt, and ultimately American courts ruled that he be returned to his father in Cuba, something that happened in June of 2000. You may remember the heart-rending video of government agents wresting Elian from the arms of his American relatives.

Notables born on this day include Andrew Carnegie (1835), Carrie Nation (1846), Rudolf Höss (1900), Joe DiMaggio (1914), Augusto Pinochet (1915), Percy Sledge (1940), Bob Lind (1942), Amy Grant and John F. Kennedy Jr. (both 1960), and Jill Hennessy (1968). Those who began pushing up daisies on this day include Gaston Chevrolet (1920), Bill “Bojangles” Robinson (1949), Upton Sinclair (1968), Yukio Mishima (1970; see above), U Thant (1974), Harold Washington (1987; our beloved Mayor of Chicago, who loved the invasive monk parrots), George Best (2005), and, one year ago today, Fidel Castro.

In honor of Bob Lind‘s 75th birthday, I’ll put up his song, which those of a certain age will remember. He was a one-hit wonder, and his hit was “Elusive Butterfly“, a romantic hippie ballad released in 1965. It was his own composition, written in 1964, released the next year, and wound up as #5 on the charts. Leon Russell played piano on the recording, and Wikipedia recounts the song’s genesis:

Bob Lind wrote “Elusive Butterfly” around sunrise while pulling an all-nighter in 1964: at that time he was living in Denver, performing at local Folk clubs. Lind credits the song’s inspiration as the W. B. Yeats’ poem The Song of the Wandering Aengus, stating: “I wanted to write something that [like Yeats’ poem] had the sense we feel of being most alive when we’re searching or looking or chasing after something. That expectation is more life affirming than getting the thing you’re after.” The song was originally five verses long and with the instrumental passages Lind included its performance time approximated ten minutes: (Lind quote:) “I played it for everybody I knew but I didn’t [think] ‘Man, this is my best song: it’s going to be a hit [that] millions of people [will] hear … It was just another [Bob Lind] song. I was thrilled [then] by everything I wrote.”

Remember this?

And let’s not forget Amy Grant, who crossed over into pop from a successful career singing Christian Music. This 1991 song made it to #1 on the Billboard chart.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, like the vegetation, is taking a nap:

Hili: The orchard has gone into its winter sleep. A: So what does that mean? Hili: I think I will go to sleep as well.

In Polish:

Faithful Dr. Cobb has sent a “spot the” tweet. Can you see the sparrowhawk driving this starling murmuration?

A murmuration on Tubney Fen. Murmurations are more likely if a predator's nearby. Zoom in: there's a sparrowhawk hunting beneath the flock pic.twitter.com/rIBGpFSvgS — Emma Mitchell (@silverpebble) November 23, 2017

A great example of crypsis, also found by Dr. Cobb:

One of the world's most amazing insects, the Ghost mantis (Phyllocrania paradoxa), found last night by the students participating in the African Entomology course in Gorongosa. I don't think I will ever get used to the spectacular diversity of life that is present in our park. pic.twitter.com/BHwLYxor4h — Piotr Naskrecki (@naskrecki) November 25, 2017

A cat tweet contributed by Heather:

"Pleeease … pet me … and now … pet me again … " 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/SdVqmWyYC4 — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) November 24, 2017

A first! I had no idea that bush dogs (Speothos venaticus) even existed.

Adorable!!! Cheetah Cub in Charge at Safari Park Nursery https://t.co/K20czaSRmI via @YouTube — Heather's Homilies (@HeatherHastie) November 22, 2017

I love flying foxes:

And Stephen Muth put this on my Facebook page: