Reader Mark Sturtevant sent us a variety of insect photos; his IDs and notes are indented.

Here is another batch of pictures from this summer. Enjoy! The first picture is of a hatchling Chinese mantis (Tenedora sinensis). I had bought a bunch of Chinese mantis egg cases from a local nature store, and I had hundreds of the hatchlings to deal with early this summer. They were released into my garden and into some local fields.

Next is a large lace bordered moth (Scopula limboundata). I almost decided to ignore this plain-looking moth, but I like the subtle colors and contours that are revealed here.

The odd inchworm in the next picture is the horned spanworm, Nematocampa resistaria. This tiny thing gave itself away when I spotted teeny caterpillar droppings on a leaf along a forest path. These clues usually turn up nothing, but this time I got lucky. The fleshy horns can be extended when the insect is alarmed, as is shown in the more mature specimen in the link above. I don’t know why they would do that, but perhaps the effect is to break up their outline or to look more like plant matter.

Next are two pictures of a moth that I had been trying to get since I began this hobby a few years ago. This is the Nessus Sphinx (Amphion floridensis), a species closely related to the bumblebee-mimicking clearwing sphinx moths although it is larger and this species lacks clear wings. I don’t see many of these, and when I do they are always in a super-hurry, going from flower to flower at a blazing pace. This one was no different, but this time I staked out a patch of flowers ahead of it, and waited to get off a few quick pictures before it was gone.

The dragonfly in the next picture is the Common Baskettail (Epitheca cynosura). These were super common in the early summer, and I had a lot of fun just sitting and watching their territorial drama over a patch of sand on one of my favorite trails alongside the Flint River. I suspect this individual was a recently emerged adult. It showed little inclination to fly far and the shiny wings are also a clue.

The insect in the next picture looks like a caterpillar, but actually it is the larva of a sawfly, which is a kind of wasp. It even has a series of fleshy ‘pro-legs’ on the abdomen, like a caterpillar. There were quite a few of these on the pines that grow in my favorite field. The species is the European pine sawfly, Neodiprion sertifer. This is an introduced species, and it can sometimes occur in large numbers and cause significant damage. But in this case I would say they were just generously sprinkled on every pine tree.

The final batch of pictures is a lovely Polyphemus Moth (Antheraea polyphemus). I found a cocoon on a bush outside of our dentists’ office last Winter, and so I took it home and kept it in the fridge. I set it out to emerge in our office early this summer, fully expecting that it would emerge as luna moth since the cocoon looked like it belonged to that species. So when I later saw that the cocoon was empty I spent a long time looking for a big green moth. Took me a while to realize that right in front of me was an even bigger brown moth! Anyway, after the pictures he was becoming anxious to fly and so that evening I wished him luck and set him free.