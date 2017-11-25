Jake Tapper versus Emily Lindin: Should we worry about men falsely accused of sexual misconduct?

AJC News, an Atlanta, Georgia news site, reports on a kerfuffle that occurred when Emily Lindin, an author and columnist for Teen Vogue, emitted a series of tweets this week asserting that she couldn’t be bothered about men damaged by false accusations about sexual harassment and assault since the benefit of making allegations public clearly overrides any damage from false allegations.
Of course there’s a benefit to making these allegations public, as it’s a good way to end sexual predation on women and, in the present situation, has prompted a lot of women to come forth saying they were damaged by men who practiced sexual harassment or assault. In the case of Harvey Weinstein, for example, I have little doubt that he’s guilty of gross sexual misconduct and perhaps rape (I don’t want to say he’s definitely guilty of a crime as that’s for the courts to determine). The issue is whether all allegations are to be believed, that those accused are certainly guilty, and if some innocent men are collateral damage, well, the ends justify the means.
This is in opposition to the generally approved view that it’s better to let several guilty people walk free than convict someone who’s innocent. (That’s one reason why the presumption in court is innocence.)
Now this situation isn’t quite the same as that, for many men accused of sexual misconduct aren’t “walking free” since their reputations are ruined, they’ve been fired, will be apostates forever, and their legal guilt will be determined by the courts. What Lindin is talking about isn’t really legal guilt, but guilt in the court of public opinion. And even here, I maintain, one has to have sufficient evidence beyond mere allegations before agitating to get someone fired or declaring that they’re guilty. (Multiple coincident accusations, as in the case of Weinstein, are of course a form of evidence.)
Jake Tapper, chief Washington correspondent for CNN, responded with an apposite tweet mentioning a fictional tale we know well, about a man falsely accused of rape (in that case, of course, it was a legal issue and the man was convicted in court):
Tapper responded again, saying Lindin’s tweet was “immoral”. A woman named Emma Erbach then accused Jake of not standing up for women:
. . . and Tapper argues for his credibility:
I’m not sure which article Tapper’s referring to, but it may be this one from the Washington City Paper in which he says he went out on a date with Lewinsky, things didn’t work out, but then he stands up for her as a victim of the media, Clinton, and public opinion. You may argue that the fact that he dated Lewinsky may detract from his objectivity, but then again their short relationship never went anywhere.
Overall, I tend to take Tapper’s side on the morality issue. Nobody should defend the real sexual predators and harassers, but we need to remember that we need evidence, that an accusation is not tantamount to a conviction, and that we have to be careful about throwing out such accusations. I tend to believe nearly all the women who have made these accusations, but again, sometimes the evidence is thin, as in the case of Neil deGrasse Tyson (yes, he too was accused of rape). And there are well known accusations of rape that nearly everyone believed, like those against the Duke Lacrosse team and the fraternity at the University of Virginia—cases that fell apart under inspection.
The lesson is that whatever our ideological leanings, we shouldn’t participate in ruining the lives of others unless and until we have credible evidence. Tapper is bucking a Left-wing trend, and I have to admire him for that.
(Note: AJC.com reports that Lindin locked down her Twitter account, but it looks open to me now, and she may have reinstated it. The tweets above are taken directly from her site.)
I don’t care what anyone says, I still believe Mayella Ewell’s testimony. That was the lesson, right?
Emma Erbach could use her argument just as strongly — in fact, more strongly — about child abuse, and in particular ritual child abuse in daycare centers. Look where that got us. It’s an argument that follows from moral panic.
In an age where people can spend 39 years in prison only to be freed when DNA evidence exonerates him, we must insist on proof before conviction and punishment on all crimes, not just sexual harassment. Society is currently in the midst of correcting the bad behavior of some men which is a good thing but let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water. Yes, Jake Tapper’s position is courageous at this point in time. (Somehow “point in time” sounds better than just “time” here.)
I think what bothers me the most about this exchange is that they all get away with flawed logic. Lindin clearly makes an immoral, Machiavellian statement (yes, I’m aware sometimes Machiavellian behaviour is justified) that drives away people who are already on the side of victimized women. How are victims best served by creating more victims? And Tapper – he shouldn’t have to defend himself at all. Did Erbach do enough for women? Did any of us? What’s enough? It’s just diverting from the argument with whataboutism and it wreaks of people wanting to pile and get in on something.
I saw Lindin’s tweet and thought to myself (after wondering who she was) ‘not helping!’. Knowing she’s a Teen Vogue columnist makes her commentary more concerning, imo. Taken as twitter hyperbole I could write it off, but if her audience is teens… that is more troubling.
Hate to be that person but couldn’t let it stand:
“reeks” not “wreaks”. Otherwise, I agree.
I noticed that too, but felt I was in no position to mention it, being an inveterate homophone-phobe myself. 🙂
Welcome, brother. 🙂 I do have a homophone problem. I know the difference but inevitably make the mistake anyway.
Damn, now I wish I had used homophone errors when writing that.
Happens to me when my brain and fingertips desynchronize, especially if I feel a punchline a-comin’ and rush to get to it.
Yes, I think that’s the same with me. My brain goes, “yippee” & all is lost.
I presume that you are all familiar with the
recent Welsh MP Carl Sargeant case:
https://www.ft.com/content/54da05b2-cb96-11e7-aa33-c63fdc9b8c6c
Instead of suspension, he was fired on the spot, was never informed of the precise charges, and committed suicide days later.
One way or another, the consequences of accusations, whether true or false, can be drastic.
The Tyson story was that he raped someone by drugging her with a roofy in a coconut. It was so full of racist stereotyping I’m not surprised some people swallowed it.
There is nothing more damaging to a man’s reputation than false sexual assault allegations, and it’s a really difficult thing to defend yourself against too.
We recently had a case in NZ where a man who basically dedicated his life to turning around the lives of young people in his community was on trial following an accusation of sexual harassment of a 15 year old. He lost his job as soon as the allegations occurred and had been a pariah ever since.
The trial made it clear he was innocent. However, because of suspicion he probably won’t get his job back because it involved working with young people. It’s all he really knows too, because it’s what he trained for.
He helped countless young people, but his skills are lost to his community because of one false accusation from a very damaged young woman he was helping.
I’m really glad more women are speaking up. It’s about bloody time the epidemic of sexual harassment, abuse, and violence against us was taken seriously. However, the last thing I want is for good men to be swept up in the clean out. It’s wrong, and shouldn’t happen.
Further, because despite the change, there are still plenty of people who don’t take the issue seriously (cue supporters of Moore and Trump). For those people, every unfounded accusation gives them another excuse not to believe victims.
Research shows that a proportion of ALL crime reports are false. That is likely to be no different here. Some people don’t always automatically disbelieve someone when they say they’ve been robbed because a %age of reports are false, but they do when it comes to sex crimes.
The reason is because sex crimes are necessarily much more of a grey area than “I was robbed”. Yet, we still do see people probe for more information for these other more-but-not-entirely-black-and-white crimes:
If someone claims their car was broken into or stolen, we feel compelled to ask “was the door locked?”, “Was something valuable in sight?”. When someone gets a virus on their computer we ask “What websites were you visiting? Did you have an antivirus?”
The few studies that have done on the topic, and the experience of many law enforcement official involved in the area all converge on a false accusation rate of about 40%.
That’s not rare.
Could you send more information about these studies?
I think it highly likely that false accusations are rare, but only know of anecdotal information.
I don’t know about the 40% figure Carey is claiming but I know the usual figure cited by feminists is “only 2%” which is actually a half-truth which should be stated instead as “2-10% are PROVEN false”. Not, just like it’s hard to prove guilt it is also extremely difficult to prove innocence, especially for sexual assault claims. This makes me suspect that the real rate of lies vs truths is much much higher than 2 and probably even higher than 10%.
IIRC the figure is using cases that go to court… which means we’re already ignoring all the cases that are so blatantly indefensible legally that police don’t even bring charges forward.
Now where does that leave us with accusations in the public sphere?
The assumption that the only reason cases don’t make it to court is because they are ‘blatantly indefensible’ is… naive, I think. Here is an article from this summer re: a deputy who routinely didn’t investigate the sex-crimes reported to him.
http://www.oregonlive.com/clackamascounty/index.ssf/2017/06/detective_who_didnt_investigat.html
You may have seen the news in the past few weeks of officers raping women in their custody (and then threatening them not to report).
So- not making it to court does not a false rape claim make, necessarily.
@Thanny: “…a false accusation rate of about 40%.” That’s smells like a pile of rotten fish.
** What is an accusation – a reported crime? A statistic in a survey?
** Accusations of what? Rape? Sexual abuse? Sexual coercion?
Please define your terms & list your “studies” with links to them please.
Yeah, as we say in liar’s poker, “I challenge.”
I bet!
The atheist blogger and movement conference speaker Stefanie Zvan was pioneering this approach a few years ago. She sums up:
In her warped universe, the burden on the accuser is not “equal footing”. This argument, in variation, was promoted by the intersectional atheist faction, and is one of the many fundamental differences between these types and normal people (including atheists). I bring it up, because it’s a fairly typical view in US atheism.
I associate this with pioneering witchfinder Konrad of Marburg, who has consigned to flames between 100—1000 accused “witches” from 1230 onwards. This quote is attributed to him or his troupe:
I found a good article on him earlier today (auto translation is pretty good, too).
All the screaming about “patriarchy” is painting the issue with way too broad a brush.
In the case of the guy repeating an accusation “I have absolutely no idea if any of this is true” about Tyson, it was repeated by PZ Meyers. PZ should wait until he has an idea before repeating gossip even the poster could not stand behind.
I’ve seen that one pop up in multiple places, though none of those was Pharyngula (not saying he didn’t repeat it, but was not the only one).
Whatever Lindin’s intent was, I’m quite sure she didn’t intend this conversation to now be about falsely accused men. My favorite rule, before acting (or speaking publicly) is to ask myself: For what purpose? To what end?
I find it very helpful.
I recall he pulled the same trick with Michael Shermer
Also notable is her reaction when called out about false accusations against black men:
I am sure it is far more entertaining to judge and discuss the subject of sexual harassment from the news, from the internet, on twitter and face book and simply opinions of others. But if you actually want to know what it is, how it is defined, where it comes from, what your firm can do about sexual harassment in the work place and maybe know how to take action, well that is also easy. Just look it up, Sexual Harassment in the work place and what the EEOC says about it. There is plenty of information for people and their companies who are serious about it. It is particularly obnoxious to see Congress floundering around with this issue when part of the government, the EEOC has had the answers for many years. It just shows what fools we send to Washington and how clueless they are.
“That’s a price I’m willing to pay.”
Of course, Emily, and so many activists like her, are willing to “pay this price.” They don’t actually have to pay it, or worry about ever paying it. She’s talking about men being falsely accused. Her position is, “I’m willing to pay the price of other people’s lives being ruined.” I imagine her stance would be different when it comes to her own sex. Like war with a foreign country, it’s so much easier to be at peace with collateral damage when there’s no threat to yourself or your ingroup.
Exactly. Many people pointed this out to her, as well. People in her position see men as a negligible sacrifice to whatever goal they want to achieve.
Do you think Lindin would care if it were her father, husband, son or even that of a friend if they were collateral damage to the wider cause of women’s rights?. yes well, how tweet would that be for her?
I know little of the women or her circumstances to be clear.
I get her point about women, effectively deprived of rights for centuries and yes there will always be victims to fanatical, fanciful distortions by individuals and mob rules.
But we don’t have to tolerate it and society should pay the cost when allowing it to happen.
Lindin did not go anywhere far enough for women’s rights are a subset of a fair and equal society where we all live.
We should not except any less but she reminds us, we are not there yet.
I think this is partly where the “mothers against feminism” groups come from. There are a few that I’ve heard of.
Again someone willing to sacrifice someone else for a greater good. True, it’s only their reputation (and probably their livelihood and possibly their family), but how much more important would the cause have to be for it to be someone’s freedom and life?
There’s a tectonic cultural shift underway here. We don’t know yet whether it’s a minor shock or a major temblor. But the pressure between plates — in the form of uncensured sexual harassment and misconduct, primarily by men against women — has been building for ages.
As happens following any such major cultural reckoning, some innocent people will be harmed during the realignment. Some men will be the subject of false accusations; others will be punished more harshly than is commensurate to their crime. We should make every effort to curtail this. It is callous in the extreme not to care.
Two words: Woody Allen
The arguments for his defense are all based on evidence-based thinking. (Woody Allen’s claustrophobia would prohibit him from being in an attic crawlspace for half an hour- the train was never in the attic- one babysitter resigned after being strong-armed by Mia Farrow to back stories she could not corrobate, etc. etc.)
The arguments for his guilt are heavily character-based judgments. (off-color jokes in his films, frequent adult-youth romances in his films, etc.)
3 biographers, Moses Farrow, Dory Previn, and one police investigator have all argued strenuously for his innocence, and no one is listening.