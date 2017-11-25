Caturday felids: Cat dwellings, the world’s most beautiful cat, and a cat with a VERY deep meow

From the site Colossal we have a series of artistic dwellings for homeless cats:

Architects for Animals celebrated its 10th edition last month, inviting local architects and designers to build functional cat dwellings in response to the city’s homeless cat population. The homes were auctioned off to benefit LA-based non-profit FixNation, a charity organization that provides free spay/neuter services to stray, abandoned, and feral cats. Designs ranged from a modern kitty disco to a roller-coaster like structure, each placing a creative twist on feline shelters with a variety of different cat-safe materials. More designs from previous Architects for Animals can be found on their website. (via Design Milk)

The problem is that not many of these seem “functional”; that is, they don’t seem properly designed to house cats and shelter them from the elements. (I suppose people buy them to house their own cats.) To wit:

This is the only one that looks like it would work. Don’t any architects own cats?

I’ve posted pictures of the Bengal cat Thor before, but you can’t see too many. To my mind he’s the most beautiful cat I’ve ever seen, and look at that fur! Here are four pictures from Adorable Animals:

This cat has a very deep meow, and the YouTube notes explain it:

Jack has a very rare form of laryngeal paralysis and his voice changed after his first surgery.

He sounds like he’s saying “Whoa!”

