A sad story

Matthew sent me this tweet that relates a sad tale, telling me it would have people “crying in their beer.” Well, I have no beer, but my Diet Squirt became a little bit saltier when I read the tweet—especially the included letter from Bailey Sellers’s father. Do read it. (Go to the original tweet and click on the card at upper right.)
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- One whopping example of confirmation bias: there is nothing that could convince this man that an act of religious t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… 1 hour ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
How to keep your memory alive and personal, well done that man.
Damn, didn’t see that one comin’. Choked me up.