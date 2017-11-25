A sad story

Matthew sent me this tweet that relates a sad tale, telling me it would have people “crying in their beer.” Well, I have no beer, but my Diet Squirt became a little bit saltier when I read the tweet—especially the included letter from Bailey Sellers’s father. Do read it. (Go to the original tweet and click on the card at upper right.)

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017