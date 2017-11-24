Evolutionary biology student discovers that UK water companies engage in dowsing

What is it with the UK? The National Health Service still subsidizes homeopathy in some parts of England, and now there are reliable reports (here and here) that a substantial number of British water companies—10 out of 12!—use dowsing (if you don’t know it, look here) to find water, in particular pipes and mains.
I’m proud to say that this ridiculous practice was discovered by an evolutionary biologist—Sally Le Page, a grad student at Oxford—and first published on her site at Medium. She got wind of this when she saw a man from a big Midlands water company, a company called in to install a pipe from the mains, walking around her parents’ yard dowsing. Further inquiries revealed that 83% of the 12 companies use a practice that has never been scientifically shown to work, and there have been plenty of tests. As Le Page notes:
Every properly conducted scientific test of water dowsing has found it no better than chance (e.g. here, here, and here, nicely described here). You’ll be just as likely to find water by going out and taking a good guess as you will by walking around with divining rods. And it’s not for lack of testing; there was even $1 million up for grabs for anyone who could provide rigorous evidence that you can find water using dowsing techniques.
Yes, a dude with a Y-shaped stick can have the stick suddenly point down, but as Le Page notes, that’s due to the ideomotor effect, the same subconscious wish-thinking that moves the cursor on a Ouija board. The main thing is that this movement has never shown any ability to find water in blind tests.
Le Page did what a good determined skeptic would do: she found out which companies used this ridiculous practice, and then tweeted them. Their replies are evasive and dumb; here are a few posted by the CBC:
So they know this is happening and even seem credulous enough to believe that dowsing works. Now, as the BBC says, the companies don’t issue “divining rods” to their employees, but those companies are clearly (based on the above) aware that this practice is going on—on company time. The BBC adds this:
Ms Le Page said: “I can’t state this enough: there is no scientifically rigorous, doubly blind evidence that divining rods work.
“Isn’t it a bit silly that big companies are still using magic to do their jobs?”
In a statement issued later, Severn Trent said: “We don’t issue divining rods but we believe some of our engineers use them.”
All the companies emphasised they do not encourage the use of divining rods nor issue them to engineers, and said modern methods such as drones and listening devices were preferred.
Northern Ireland Water, Northumbrian Water, South West Water and Wessex Water said their engineers do not use them.
If you’re a patron of one of the following water companies, you may want to write or email them asking why your money is being used to subsidize superstitious woo (I could find only nine of the ten companies that dowse).
- Anglian Water
- Thames Water
- Scottish Water
- Southern Water
- Welsh Water
- United Utilities
- Yorkshire Water
- Severn Trent Water
- Northumbrian Water
You go, Ms. Le Page. Here’s our latest hero, and a tweet showing she has a sense of humor:
And she works on Drosophila!
Here’s Sally, who has a YouTube channel, enthusing about her new fly paper in Proc. Roy. Soc.—her first publication. I well remember when I got my first paper published, as an undergrad. I carried a reprint around in my back pocket for a week—not to show anyone, but to take it out repeatedly and look at it. I well understand her glee. When I sent it to my folks, they asked me how much I got paid for publishing it. When I responded that it was the opposite—I had to pay them to publish it (page charges—they were completely flummoxed.
Well done to Sally Le Page!
John Humphries, the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, is credulous enough to believe he can dowse simply because of a couple of anecdotes. Professor Richard Wiseman tried to disabuse him of this peculiar notion:
And, like all true believers, he carries on believing even when he’s failed a test:
“Well done to Sally Le Page!”
Hear, hear. I couldn’t imagine confronting a company about this myself, so it’s encouraging to see others not only do so, but do so with a good sense of humour too! Well done indeed.
“Just as effective THAN the new ones”???
I believe that. This is exactly when and how nonsense (…nonsicence 🙂 makes its way into corporate business: when nothing is working well, they broaden their investment. And that broadening will include some high-risk, high-payoff investments. Are they making an investment error? IMO (and yours), yes. Wasting taxpayer money? IMO yes. Are scientists offering them some practical method of finding deep water that is effective and not exorbitant? My guess is no, otherwise they’d be using that instead.
Pretty funny stuff. I suppose most all of these folks are religious so there you go. Generally, in the U.S. if someone is going to do any digging you call a phone number. That will result in all utilities being notified to come out and flag all the underground lines – electric, gas, water, sewage, you name it. Usually they can find these things with electronic instruments. Yes they do use lots of plastic today so what they do is bury a wire in the trench along with the water pipe so it can be found with the equipment.
I doubt whether religion has anything to do with it, other than perhaps in a vague, “new-agey” sense. People who take any of the formal religions seriously are thin on the ground in most of the UK, and are regarded as oddballs by the majority of the population.
Okay, but I do not think it is such a reach to believe that people who would believe one form of nonsense without evidence will likely believe another form of nonsense. Maybe a survey should be done to find out. I would just guess that dowsing might be a little thin on the ground as well.
When they came to work on a friend’s septic tank, they used a divining rod. What probably happens is that they wind up digging in several places “located” by the divining rod, and eventually find the pipe. Success! Severn Trent says they now use drones, is that drones with divining rods?
I’m not sure what they mean by drones, but to find my septic tank, the workers flushed a little plastic thingy with a radio transmitter in it down the toilet and then used a receiver carried over the ground to locate the transmitter. It gave a screeching sound when it came close to the thingy. Maybe the thingy is what is called a drone.
Could be. I imagined it was some sort of surface topography visualization (like for Mayan cities) or radar. Or, you know, a divining rod.
In England where it’s wetter, you can often see underground water sources, ditches etc in aerial photos due to slight changes in terrain, colour, shape, shadow etc similar to finding buildings etc on archaeological digs.
I’ll bet it did. Imagine how the thingy felt about its end of the operation. 🙂
I had a personal experience with a dowser that I still cannot explain. The description of the location of underground water was accurate to the extreme (as to where to drill and how far down water was to be encountered, down to the exact depths of the first water and to the supply of sufficient water, and there was no way that preknowledge of the site could have applied (there was no water table per se). Our neighbor across the street had drilled almost 600 feet and gotten no water. We got all we could use at 160 feet.
I certainly do not leap to supernatural explanations, but the lady supplying the service would not take a cash donation, even to her church (she claimed her gift was from her god), so I do not suspect charlatanism.
I know I’m being picky, but I think she needs some commas in her ‘Breaking news’, or change the order, otherwise it could be read that her PhD is related to exposing magic.
And on the topic of misunderstanding, perhaps because I didn’t immediately read the next line, it took a long, puzzled moment to realise she was not enthusing about her new flypaper.
Drones *OR* dowsing? This cracks me up!
Dowsing is a “ridiculous practice”? Damn straight. Hell, I’m still iffy about using a stud finder when hanging a big screen on the wall.
Also is three million fruit flies an average collection to have to feed? How many flies was PPCe responsible for feeding? (And, did you have a favorite?)
Answer: gazillions; more than I can count. Their lives are too brief to have favorites, though I once had a very tiny male (poor nutrition as a larva) that I called “Tiny” and kept in his own vial full of food.
To be fair, the comparison to the NHS isn’t entirely appropriate, as the NHS is entirely state funded, whilst the water companies are private companies, answerable to shareholders. Plus I have to pay them for my water and sewage services.
Even so, there’s no excuse for this stupidity.
I am a skeptic of many practices but dowsing for water pipes does work; I have always been able to find poorly marked water lines on many different rural properties. However, my body may be more receptive as I produce a lot of electricity, have never been able to wear wrist-watches (the original analogues) as my electromagnetism will stop them. But there must be a linear metal pipe involved; finding where to DRILL for water is silly.
I seriously doubt your self-assessment here. Everyone who says they practice dowsing successfully fails when subject to blind testing.
“Electricity” is an interesting euphemism for what you produce a lotta.
When you say metal pipe I assume you also work when copper. Lots of old lines tend to be copper.
If you can actually do this, under controlled conditions, then there is a $1 million prize. As stated, all previous dowsers that have been tested have failed.
As part of the testing procedure, you are asked to sign an agreement stating that you agree to the testing conditions, that they are fair, and additionally that if you fail you don’t have psychic abilities. Oddly enough, none of those who have agreed to be tested were willing to admit that they didn’t have psychic powers after they failed.
What was the topic, boss?
Reproductive isolation in Drosophila that had evolved in the face of gene flow: artificial disruptive selection.
Good on her, shame on the companies allowing such nonsense. I wish her well. I remember my first publication too. I thought it was a good paper and would be only the first in a series that would be “my life’s work”. Got a bunch now. Meh. Fat lot of good it’s done me.
Their weak defensiveness cracks me up. Good grief, the surest sign that something’s iffy is when anecdote is trotted out in reaction to failed scientific testing. Of course you “see it working”; if you give the study of cognitive biases even a cursory glance, it’s all but inevitable you will (selective memory, confirmation bias, ignoring misses, assuming causal explanations from correlational evidence, wishful thinking, poor grasp of probability distribution and randomness, self-serving biases, etc.).
I long for the day, the day when people are scientifically savvy enough to stop assuming eyewitness testimony trumps all. It’s getting embarrassing.
I cannot understand why a company would employ this practice if it had a failed record of performance.
Here’s a helpful primer.
To be fair to the NHS, taxpayer-funded homeopathy is on its last legs in the UK. It is still legal for GPs to prescribe homeopathic treatment, but it is strongly discouraged; and fewer than 7,000 prescriptions for homeopathic “medicines” were issued in England in 2016: down 96% in 20 years.
http://www.nightingale-collaboration.org/news/190-nhs-homeopathy-20-years-of-decline.html
This dowsing malarkey is another can of worms, however. The water companies deny putting any of their customers’ money into it; but when my next bill comes through I shall be asking them some questions.
Le Page is one of many from the “Nerdfighter” generation of millennials who provide entertaining and popular videos that promote science. I came across her “Shed Science” videos years ago and it’s been fun watching her grow as a promoter of science, her primary influences being Dawkins and Attenborough.
That group makes me hopeful for the otherwise denigrated millennial generation.
Glancing out of the rain-spattered window…
How can someone NOT find water in the UK?
Good on her! I love seeing someone so obviously excited about their work too.
When I was about seven, there was a (nother) drought in the town I grew up in, so my father decided we should have a well in the backyard. He got a dowser to come and see if we had water.
I was very skeptical that it could work, and I kept questioning the woman. I don’t remember her answers, but I my response to each one was something like, “That doesn’t make sense.”
To cut a long story short, she didn’t find water, and my father was very disappointed. She reassured him by saying that there might be water there, but (looking at me) “negative influences” were preventing her from finding it, and perhaps she could try again another time at a reduced rate. My father saw through her at that point.
Having seen a relative use a dowsing rod, I suspect it can work in the sense of helping access memories of a water pipe buried decades before, or to intuitively assess subtle clues in landscape or vegetation.
The rods help for making the actual decision, too, by putting the blame for potential failure on the rod, not the person.
So do I think dowsing rods “work” to some extent. Not that they’d be my method of choice!
Access memories of a water pipe buried decades before? I’m sorry but that seems even stranger than looking for the water.