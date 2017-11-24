Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today on Evolution Day we have some lovely butterflies from reader Jim Trice, who posts here under the name “ratabago.” The IDs and comments are his:

I thought I’d dig through my archives and send you some wildlife photos. These are taken in either the Mount Lofty Ranges or around Adelaide, South Australia.



The first couple of shots (first is a Blue feeding on succulent; second a Blue feeding on brown [JAC? Brown?]) were taken at the Adelaide Botanic Garden in March 2012. They are perhaps the most common butterfly in Australia, the Common Grass Blue, sometimes called the Clover Blue, Zizina labradus. These are a small butterfly that reputedly grows to around 22mm, but most of the ones I’ve seen are smaller than that. Their larvae eat a variety of native and introduced legumes. As they can live on pasture and crop plants from the Fabaceae family they have thrived since colonisation, despite habitat clearance. Like other members of the Lycaenidae family, the larvae of this species can form a close association with ants. The closer of these shots was taken with a 36mm extension tube on my macro lens, and is around 1.36X life size.





The two Browns are from the family Nymphalidae. I think they are both the Common Brown, Heteronympha merope. Their wingspan is a little over 40mm. They were taken near Minno Creek in the Mount Lofty Ranges during December 2011. The Common Brown feeding close up was taken with extension tubes, and is greater than life size.



The Small Cabbage White, Pieris rapae from the family Pieridae, was taken in my back garden. It is an introduced species and regarded as an horticultural pest. The shot was taken in November 2013.

The orange skipper is the Southern Grass Dart, Ocybadistes walkeri, from the family Hesperiidae. These are quite small, with a wingspan of around 20mm. Its larvae live on grass, particularly native grasses. They are a common butterfly. This one was feeding in a herb patch in the Mount Lofty Ranges, December 2011.