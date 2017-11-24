Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ twelve years

Today’s Jesus and Mo is called “twelve” as it’s a special 12th anniversary strip. As the artist said in the accompanying email:

When Jesus & Mo started, I didn’t think it would go much beyond twelve strips, never mind twelve years. If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Patron but haven’t done it yet, our twelfth birthday might be the perfect occasion to make that pledge. If you haven’t been thinking of becoming a Patron, that’s fine too – the knowledge that you are reading and enjoying Jesus & Mo is a priceless reward in itself. Thanks to you all. Peace and blessings,

J&M

If you have a few bucks to spare on a regular basis, click on the links above to keep the artist going with these great (and truthful) strips. After all, you see them for free.

Oh, and I just realized that Mo drinks beer; isn’t that against the Roolz?

