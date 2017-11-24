Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ twelve years

Today’s Jesus and Mo is called “twelve” as it’s a special 12th anniversary strip.  As the artist said in the accompanying email:

When Jesus & Mo started, I didn’t think it would go much beyond twelve strips, never mind twelve years. If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Patron but haven’t done it yet, our twelfth birthday might be the perfect occasion to make that pledge. If you haven’t been thinking of becoming a Patron, that’s fine too – the knowledge that you are reading and enjoying Jesus & Mo is a priceless reward in itself. Thanks to you all.

Peace and blessings,
J&M

If you have a few bucks to spare on a regular basis, click on the links above to keep the artist going with these great (and truthful) strips. After all, you see them for free.

Oh, and I just realized that Mo drinks beer; isn’t that against the Roolz?

Again, you can go to the Patreon link and click this button:

7 Comments

  1. Graham
    Posted November 24, 2017 at 8:42 am | Permalink

    I thought Jesus was more of a wine person? And good at making his own.

    I’m sure Mo wouldn’t touch alcohol. A while ago we were attending a lecture by Richard Dawkins. One of the local imams was sitting near us and having a coughing fit. My partner leaned over and offered him a cough sweet. He asked to see the box, read the contents and gracefully declined as the sweet contained alcohol. **Sigh**.

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 24, 2017 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    Nice to see Mo sampling the scripture of Tennessee Williams.

    Reply
  3. Ken Elliott
    Posted November 24, 2017 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    I don’t know what kind of narcissistic privilege I may be evincing here, but I’ve never felt better about donating to a service than I do for Jesus ‘n’ Mo. That’s because I both enjoy and appreciate it, something that rarely occurs in my personal arena anymore when it comes to forms of entertainment.

    Reply
  4. Steve Ruis
    Posted November 24, 2017 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    Because of you, I donated earlier.

    I think Mo can justify his Guinness swilling as research on the infidels: know your enemy, etc.

    I now refer to religious apologists as religious spin doctors to more accurately describe their role. I think this could be spun.

    Jesus, in contrast, is well known for hanging out with sinners and the unclean.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted November 24, 2017 at 12:09 pm | Permalink

      When in Dar al-Harb do as the kafirs do?

      Reply
  5. Voltaire
    Posted November 24, 2017 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    I’ll subscribe because god says give to the thirsty and give to the hungry. Thank god he didn’t say give a car and a house.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted November 24, 2017 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

      Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness. And blessed are they which do donate to Jesus ‘n’ Mo.

      Reply

