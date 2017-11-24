Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, November 24, 2017, when most Americans are still on their Thanksgiving holiday. Sadly, it’s National Sardines Day, a comestible only slightly more palatable than the malodorous and despiséd anchovy. Much more exciting, it’s Evolution Day, for it was on November 24, 1859, that John Murray published Charles Darwin’s Origin of Species. Let’s see the full title (remember the kerfuffle when gleeful haters of Dawkins celebrated his inability to remember the full title?):
On the Origin of Species By Means of Natural Selection or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life
There will be a quiz. Here’s the title page of the first edition. Only 1250 copies were printed, and if you want one it will run you over $125,000. (And why isn’t there a Darwin Google Doodle today?)
Other November 24 events are scanty. It was on that day in 1642 that Abel Tasman became the first European to find the island Van Diemen’s Land, later named Tasmania. On this day in 1963, two days after Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated John F. Kennedy, Oswald was himself murdered by Jack Ruby. And on November 24, 1971, the famous hijacker “Dan Cooper” parachuted from a Northwest Orient plane over the state of Washington, carrying $200,000 in ransom money. Neither he nor the money was ever found, and it’s not clear if he survived the jump. Finally, and this is appropriate for Darwin Day, it was on November 24, 1974—115 years after The Origin was published—that Donald Johanson and Tom Gray, digging in Ethiopia, found a largely (40%) complete skeleton of Australopithecus afarensis, nicknamed “Lucy” after the Beatles song playing in camp.
Here she is in her museum drawer. Read more about her on Wikipedia, or in WEIT:
Notables born on Evolution Day include Junipero Serra and Laurence Sterne (both 1713), Zachary Taylor (1784), Scott Joplin (1867), Teddy Wilson (1912), William F. Buckley, Jr. (1925), Pete Best (1941), and Billy Connolly (1942). Those whose metabolic processes became history on November 24 include John Knox (1572), Diego Rivera (1957), Freddie Mercury (1991), John Rawls (2002), and Florence Henderson (last year). Here’s Rivera and a kitty:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, being solipsistic, compares herself to a beautiful orchid but is found wanting
Hili: Do these flowers close for the night?
A: No.
Hili: I wouldn’t be able to be in bloom like that all the time.
Maybe not; apparently skin cells live for days after blood stops circulating.