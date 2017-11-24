Dramatic video: North Korean soldier defects to the South

As you surely have heard, eleven days ago a North Korean soldier defected to the south, driving a jeep up to the DMZ between North and South Korea, jumping out when it ran into a ditch, and then sprinting for the South, successfully crossing the border but also getting shot five times by DPRK soldiers. Those soldiers violated the North/South agreements by shooting at someone who was actually in South Korea, and by one DPRK soldier actually crossing the line. I thought the defector was surely killed, but two South Korean soldiers, at severe risk to their own lives, crawled up to the defector and dragged his body away. After operations and medical care, he’s now expected to live. It was also reported that he was severely infected with worms, probably due to infected food or water (if soldiers are, then many North Koreans must be, too). He also had hepatitis B.

As the Washington Post reports (video below):

In the dramatic footage, the soldier’s vehicle is seen driving along a road in North Korea and across what is known as the “72-hour Bridge” before barreling through the Joint Security Area, the only part of the DMZ where North and South Korean soldiers face each other. However, the jeep got stuck in a ditch and the soldier jumped out and started running toward the South. Four other North Korean soldiers are seen running toward him and stopping to shoot at him. One of the North Korean soldiers briefly crosses the military demarcation line that runs through the DMZ, marking the border, before returning to the north side of the security area. This constitutes a violation of the armistice agreement that the two sides signed when fighting ended in the Korean War in 1953. The North Korean man can then be seen in a pile of leaves against a building on the southern side of the line, and then three South Korean soldiers can be seen going in to rescue him. After that, the North Korean was flownd in a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter to Anjou Hospital south of Seoul, known for having one of the best trauma centers in South Korea.

Here is dramatic video released by the UN. The defector hightails it for the border past checkpoints, while the DPRK soldiers muster to intercept him (“KPA” is the North Korean Army). At about 2:58 he ditches the jeep and runs for it while his pursuers start firing at him, one actually crossing the line in pursuit. “ROK JSA” troops are South Korean soldiers who monitor the Joint Security Area (JSA), the only place where North Korean and South Korean soldiers are within a few feet of each other.

The ROK troops, shown by thermal imaging, crawl toward the wounded man (a light horizontal line on the ground) and drat him away at about 6:10. They are brave men, because even though they’re in the South, they could still be shot.

This is ineffably sad. First, there’s an entire people walled in, as were the East Germans, and their own soldiers trying to kill them when they try to escape. (If they didn’t, the pursuers would be punished, and I’ve already heard they’ve been “relieved”.) A lifetime of indoctrination would have given the DPRK soldiers no compunction about killing one of their own.

What’s equally sad is that we know for sure that if this escapee had any family remaining in North Korea, they’d be rounded up and sent to prison camps, where they’d almost certainly die. The choice that any escapee has to make is whether to stay in the horrible conditions of the North or flee, with the certainty that if he survives, his family will all die, including his parents, kids, and grandparents (that’s the DPRK’s “three generation” rule).

Without a doubt North Korea is the most horrible nation on Earth, and this video demonstrates that. I’m glad the soldier survived, but imagine the mental anguish he’ll have knowing that, if he had parents or kids or a wife, they’d all be sent to the death camps.

If you want to see the perils of fleeing the DPRK, here’s an informative video of “10 ways to escape North Korea”. None of them are easy.