Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thanksgiving Thursday in America: November 23, 2017. Today most Americans, save me, will stuff themselves until they’re insensate, then falling asleep in a food coma in front of a television football game. It’s also National Espresso Day, and Foodimentary informs us that it takes about 42 coffee beans to make one serving of espresso. And, of course, because it’s Thanksgiving (Fastgiving for me), there’s a Google Doodle of a turkey fleeing its preordained fate.

So far this is the thinnest day of the year, eventwise. Almost nothing happened on November 23 and few notables either were born or died. On November 23, 1644, John Milton published a pamphlet that Christopher Hitchens always recommended as required reading for free speech advocates: Areopagitica, a work that decried censorship. (His other recommendations included Mills’s On Liberty.) On this day in 1992, the first smartphone, the IBM Simon, was introduced in a convention in Las Vegas. Finally, on November 23, 2015, Blue Origin‘s New Shepard spacecraft became the first vehicle to return from space and land safely on Earth in a controlled vertical descent. Here’s a video of the takeoff and landing. What a clever species we are!

Notables born on November 23 include Franklin Pierce (1804), José Clemente Orozco (1883), Harpo Marx (1888), Susan Anspach (1942), Bruce Hornsby (1954), and Miley Cyrus (1992). Only one person of note died on this day, jazz singer Anita O’Day (1992).

Hili seems to be suffering from existential angst today; Malgorzata explained that she drank too much last night!

Hili: I doubt.

A: What do you doubt? Hili: Today I think I doubt everything.

In Polish

Hili: Wątpię.

Ja: W co wątpisz?

Hili: Dziś chyba we wszystko.

Grania is back with a tweet:

'Somethings blocking your vision, lemme help' pic.twitter.com/8TCg8LFc04 — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) November 22, 2017

Some tweets from Dr. Cobb. I’m mad at this fishmonger, who should have given the seal some fish! Matthew said that he didn’t “cos the seal would come back and want more”. My response: “So what’s the problem?”

Just witnessed this giant seal being chased out the door of a fishmongers shop in Wicklow town. pic.twitter.com/WGlGxlAWfs — Derek Byrne (@Derek1052) November 22, 2017

"When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love." – Marcus Aurelius. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/UazCSxRr2C — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 22, 2017

. . . and a sad tweet reminding us of Earth’s fragility:

Venezuela is losing its last glacier. making it the first country in modern history to lose all of its glaciers. https://t.co/k2id7NpeKN pic.twitter.com/yuLjMHggi9 — Svein T veitdal (@tveitdal) November 22, 2017