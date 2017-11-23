Sarah Silverman jumps the rails

Sarah Silverman, every Jewish boy’s dream girl, has a new series premiering on Hulu, “I love you, America.” It started on October 12, and, according to the Guardian, is a kind of Clintonian “listening tour,” in which she meets and interacts with Americans of all stripes—including Trump supporters. (Silverman’s a diehard Democrat who initially supported Bernie Sanders before Clinton became the candidate). As the Guardian notes:
[Silverman] out to prove that patriotism transcends partisanship. The show, which premieres on 12 October, is being billed as a “social-politics sandwich”, stacked with the meaty perspectives of Americans across the ideological spectrum. As Silverman explained recently, it’s not quite sketch comedy, not quite standup, and not quite a talkshow.
The brief description, as well as the video below, doesn’t really get me excited:
Instead, it’s a kind of comic cross-country pilgrimage, reveling in awkward and often obstinate encounters between people who see eye-to-eye on practically nothing. In one episode, Silverman, who is Jewish, will dine with a family who have never met a Jew. In another, she’ll host Megan Phelps-Roper, a former member of the Westboro Baptist church. The comic’s inclination to engage with those who disagree with and even offend her materialized in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. As her sister, Susan, told the New York Times: “She was sobbing, beside herself, like her guts were coming out, but in that conversation, she said we have to start listening to each other and can’t go on like this in our own echo chambers.” Silverman, generally sarcastic and idiosyncratic, seems ennobled by the country’s intense polarization, too. “You’ve never changed someone’s mind by arguing,” she added.
The intent of the show sounds fine, but knowing Silverman she’ll turn it into a non-enlightening and not-so-funny comedy routine. The show’s “anthem”, described and shown below, puts her a bit over the line in her approbation of identity politics (even though she says she decries them):
I Love You, America comes with an official hymn, too, released on Monday ahead of the show’s premiere. In it, Silverman’s sings the country’s praises and its pitfalls, offering something of a mission statement for her new project. “I love you America, from sea to shining sea, from the east coast to the west coast, and whatever’s in between,” she sings in top-to-bottom denim, parroting the “coastal elite” persona by which many entertainment figures are characterized.
Yes, Ms. Silverman checks her privilege, and does so below in a particularly cringworthy way:
Well, I didn’t find that very funny or intriguing, and I don’t watch Hulu anyway. I’m hoping the show is better than this prelude. If anybody’s watched the beginning of the series, weigh in below.
h/t: Heather
Pretty lame for Sarah.
I saw her attempting to explain this show on Bill Maher’s show. I think she doing some kind of self therapeutic show. She is treating the subject as it would be like on Sesame Street and not funny.
I think she’s one of the best comics working. Since her sensibilities work for me, I think the show is pretty fantastic. The segments where she visits people she disagrees with are, for me, sincere and effective.
But comedy is highly subjective. There’s no such thing as an objectively funny comedian.
I liked it too. I saw an episode where she wrote a country song.
Feminism kills comedy.
So in your mind it’s not possible to be funny without denigrating women in some way? FFS. Grow up.
Besides, I’ve seen some pretty good routines parodying sexist, misogynistic men.
I´m with Heather.
Whitney Cummings would “kill” Marc…
Is all comedy that fails to denigrate women automatically feminist? Personally I would say not. I would say that the comedy has to have an element of making a point about the patriarchy to be feminist.
Having said that, it’s plainly nonsense to say that feminism kills comedy.
Episodes 1 and 4 are available on youtube.
I watched episode 1 and liked it. I think Sarah tried sincerely to understand people she knew little about and who knew little about her, i.e., a liberal Jew. She visited a Trump family in Louisiana and found that they were nice people that understood little about politics. They voted for Trump because he promised change, although they were not very articulate in expressing the change they hoped for. One of the family members indicated that so far Trump has disappointed him.
She also interviewed a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church.
Last I heard of her she was railing against ‘Nazi’ graffiti that turned out to be markers left so utility workers knew where to dig.
I’m watching it. It’s had funny moments. I think her heart is in the right place, but you’ve got to use your head, too. I know many like to use the guideline that “minds are like parachutes: they only functions when open”, but that can be taken too far. You don’t want a parachute so open it’s like Swiss cheese.
And, Jerry, Sarah Silverman is also a dream girl to some goyim, including me. 🙂
For sure – funny, smart, beautiful – what’s not to like?
Yes, and to Dan Dennett, who follows her on Twitter. I thought Sam Harris did, too, but I didn’t see her on his small list of followers.
I think you have to have Ashkenazi genes to fully understand the appeal of this woman to Jewish men. But I have no time to write an essay on that. 🙂
I’ve loved Sarah for years. She’s smart, much too smart to have fallen for the regressive/identity politics stuff to the extent that she has. But she’s in the entertainment business, lives in LA, and a gal’s gotta make a living.
Haven’t seen the show yet, might check it out.
I just signed up for a free trial month of Hulu in order to watch The Handmaiden’s Tale. I’m going to take a look at Sarah’s show.
The Handmaid’s Tale was really good but horribly depressing.
Yes. I finally just read the book. Until recently I was under the misunderstanding that it was set in medieval times, or maybe in Viking Iceland or something. Duh.
I didn’t want to watch the series until I read the original story. The book was unnerving. The series so far is quite good although I’m struggling (as I always do) with the differences between books and the movies/series that are derived. I have to remind myself that this is not a new thing. Mozart did the same.
It’s read as part of many Canadian literature curriculums here so I was exposed to it and had a copy but never read it – a friend gave me her copy from a course she was taking. I really like Margaret Atwood’s writing though and have enjoyed her work, including her poetry, which can be really unnerving at times; I never forgot This is a Photograph of Me
Hey, you don’t have that market cornered; plenty of us goyish boys been mackin’ after Ms. Silverman from the get-go, too.
That’s cultural appropriation!
Sarah Silverman is why the Hot/Crazy Matrix was developed.
Very hot, very funny, scary crazy.
She was essentially playing herself in SCHOOL OF ROCK.
If done right, this sort of thing can be intensely valuable, I think. But I also fear it could go completely the other way.
I watched part of it and it was totally awful. “Cringeworthy” is the best description. The discussions she conducts are totally superficial.
I never figured out what she was trying to do.
Silverman was never this Jewish boy’s dream. If the show is anything like the horrible theme song, then I certainly wont be watching (I don’t subscribe to Hulu anyway).
“..every Jewish boy’s dream girl,” I do not get that, isn’t she any boy’s dreamgirl?
And no, I did not find it really toe-cringing, but then, maybe I wasn’t paying enough attention somewhere.
I liked what I’ve seen. I think she a great comedian. I also think the premis of the show iron point. We need to start talking to the other side. Politics is the art of compromise. The hard lines we draw are what ripe the country apart.
Sure. But then again, I think Jennifer Ruben is spot on. You can’t reason with some people.
Did she say that the Grand Canyon is America’s pussy? Ho ho ho — by which I mean, not funny. Not clever. Her singing isn’t too good either.
I love Sarah Silverman but this show is definitely not her best work. My take on it is that she’s seriously attempting to bridge the divide between Trump voters and the rest of us. Visiting red state families has been done several times already. Nothing much happens in these meetings as people don’t tend to get serious in such one-on-one meetings. They only go to prove that we can all laugh at the same jokes. If anything, they tend to highlight the ignorance and lack of critical thinking skills of these people. After all, people that have never met a Jewish person should simply get out more.
Ewww that’s awful and not funny at all I’ve never found her particularly funny.