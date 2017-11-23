We have some nice Aussie bird shots today from reader Damon Williford of Texas. His notes and IDs are indented:

Attached are bird photos that I’ve taken in Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW on Nov 10th and 11th. Australia has been on my bucket list of places to visit for a long time, and I decided to do it now rather than putting if off for another 2-3 years. I will have more photos to send in soon. Pacific Black Duck (Anas supercillosa): ):

Australiasian Swamphen (Porphyrio melanotus): ):

Magpie-lark (Grallina cyanoleuca): ):

Australian Raven (Corvus coronoides). The calls of these ravens are very different from North American ravens and crows. The call of an Australian raven sounds like a plaintive croak. It makes me chuckle every time I hear these birds calling.

JAC: Here are some sounds of that raven, though they sound like a cross between a crying baby and a howling cat:

White-faced Heron (Egretta novaehollandiae). The first photo shows an adult and the second is a immature bird based on the faded coloration:

Sulphur-crested Cockatoo (Cacatua galeritta). To someone who has lived most of his life in the Northern Hemisphere, seeing cockatoos flying around a modern city is an unusual sight.