Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the day before Thanksgiving in America: Wednesday, November 22, 2017. The campus is empty, and all employees (and most faculty and grad students) will be gone till next Monday. I’ll be here all week folks; don’t forget to try the roast beef! It’s National Cashew Day, the world’s second best nut (macadamias are first). Actually, cashews are technically not nuts but seeds, so it’s the world’s best seed. It’s also The Day of the Albanian Alphabet, celebrating the meeting in 1908 that standardized what had been at least six separate alphabets.

On this day in 1718, the British pirate Edward Teach, better known as “Blackbeard“, was killed in battle against a Royal Navy ship. On November 22, 1928, the first performance of Ravel’s Boléro was held in Paris.

Of course this day is etched in American memories as the day in 1963 when Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, also killing a police officer (J. D. Tippit) and wounding Texas governor John Connelly. Exactly five years later, the Beatles released the “white album”, technically known as “The Beatles”. On November 22, 1975, Juan Carlos became the King of Spain after Franco finally joined the Choir Invisible. Exactly two decades later, the movie Toy Story was released as the first full-length film created entirely from computer-generated images. Finally, it was on this day in 2005 that Angela Merkel became Germany’s first female Chancellor.

Notables born on this day include Abigail Adams (1744), George Eliot (1819), André Gide (1869), Charles de Gaulle (1890), Benjamin Britten (1913), Terry Gilliam (1940), Billie Jean King (1943) and Mariel Hemingway (1961). Those who expired on November 22 include, besides Blackbeard and John F. Kennedy (see above), Walter Reed (1902), Jack London (1916), Arthur Eddington (1944), Shemp Howard (1955; He was, for a while, one of the Three Stooges, but not a popular one. Wikipedia notes “he was called “Shemp” because ‘Sam’ [his real last name was Horowitz] came out that way in his mother’s thick Litvak accent), C. S. Lewis (1963; died on the same day as JFK), Mae West (1980), Hans Adolf Krebs (1981), and Lynn Margulis (2011).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have another enigmatic Hili Dialogue. When I told Malgorzata I didn’t understand it, she replied:

Oh! It can be a cultural problem! In Polish there is a saying that a person is like an open book which means straightforward, easy to understand, just go and read it. Now, Hili tries to read books which are above her ability to understand. So she mistakenly associates this saying with something that is difficult to fathom. She is now trying to decipher the traces on the floor and it’s not so easy. Hence her comment. It’s funny: I can’t imagine a Pole who would’ve any trouble with understanding this dialogue.

Well, the phrase is similar in English but the dialogue is still enigmatic:

Hili: A floor is like an open book. A: What do you mean? Hili: That it’s not always possible to understand.

In Polish:

Hili: Podłoga jest jak otwarta książka.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Nie zawsze daje się zrozumieć.

I found this tw**t; be sure to watch the video—the best Christmas video ever!

#November1st so like..

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄

This is one of the best things I have ever seen in my life.#merrychristmas #Catsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/lRZFct8xCB — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) November 1, 2017

From Heather Hastie:

Window cleaning bosses baffled after it emerges that this window in particular takes seven times longer to clean than other windows of similar size. pic.twitter.com/rCnaz2ZkNs — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 20, 2017

"No belly rubs for me today, sir" pic.twitter.com/ShW0Ca9IBY — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) November 20, 2017

This is one of the most beautiful kittens I’ve seen. Look at that face!

Patiently waiting for food pic.twitter.com/9QOnJU5I51 — DailyDose Of Kittens (@TheDaiIyKitten) November 22, 2017

And a tw**t from Matthew:

There's nothing pangolins love more than playing in the mud. pic.twitter.com/RQKD50cf9N — 🐶🐱🐯🐨🐍🐼 (@moodloop) November 10, 2017

