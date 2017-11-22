Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Regressives

My next post will be about the kerfuffle at Laurier University in Canada, in which a graduate teaching assistant was reprimanded for presenting her class with views deemed ideologically incorrect. (In one of her classes she showed a video clip of a television panel on the “pronoun” controversy to stimulate a discussion.) It’s a disgusting tale of a Regressive university’s efforts to enforce a particular point of view and keep any alternative from being presented—even though the teaching assistant’s own views aligned with those of the university—but, as you’ll soon seen, it ended fairly well.

The Jesus and Mo artist created a timely cartoon stimulated by this, and added a note in his/her/hir/their/its email:

The latest free-speech controversy at a Canadian university prompted this one. If the secretly recorded audio doesn’t make you want to resort to epistemic violence, nothing will.

Here’s the cartoon, called “micro”:

 

  1. GBJames
    This is a good one!

    (And folks… you can support Artist via Patreon!)

  2. jay
    My wife works at a prestigious liberal university, and as a ‘conservative leaning’ atheist (she, like myself feel that the left has gone completely off the rails), she is very much ‘in the closet’. She avoids any discussion of subjects like this, even when pressed — but apparently being neutral is dangerous too.

    • GBJames
      Is she “in the closet” about her atheism or her conservatism?

      • jay
        She’s open about atheism. It’s her (very mild) conservatism that is dangerous.

        • GBJames
          Unfortunate situation.

          • Dave
            “It’s her (very mild) conservatism that is dangerous”

            (very mild) conservatism??

            You’re married to HITLER!!

            • infiniteimprobabilit
              Errm, slight gender inconsistency there, Dave. AFAIK Hitler was a male.

              (Of course, I’m guilty of wild sexist-stereotypical assumptions in thinking Jay’s wife must be female. I think I’ll just crawl back into my closet)

              cr

  3. Saul Sorrell-Till
    “Epistemic violence”? Do they even know what ‘epistemic’ means? The only violence being committed in that situation is violence against the English language.

  4. Randall Schenck
    Love that barmaid. What kind of school is that? If you come near it, run the other way.

    • Craw
      WLU is the second university in Waterloo. It is, or once was, a decent Arts school.

  5. Craw
    I haven’t seen any happy ending yet. To me that would require her inquisitor losing his job.

    • Randall Schenck
      The Vice Chancellor, Deborah Maclatchy, sounds like a real politician. She will assemble a task force on this matter.

  6. Jonathan Dore
    This is one of the great ones.

  7. jay
    In a similar incident, after failure to make charges of harassment stick, this professor was cited (and fined) for among other things ‘hostile body language’ during staff meetings.

    sheesh

    http://quillette.com/2017/11/17/pursuit-injustice-adventures-title-ix/

    • mikeyc
      Horrific. I have to point out,however, that we only have his version of events.

  8. Draken
    That conversation sounded very much like how I imagine your first ‘informal talk’ with the Stasi would have taken place.

    And this prof. Pimlott seems to have some very Marxist ideas indeed.

