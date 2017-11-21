Wildlife photos: Spot the snow leopard

This is from Matthew, of course, who originated the “spot the” series. Here we have a hidden snow leopard (Panthera uncia) amidst a group of Siberian ibex (Capra siberica). Can you spot it? Answer later on today.
Yes, very hard to see. Especially since you cannot zoom in on this one. I would rate this one as pretty difficult.