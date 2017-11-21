Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. I am back in Chicago for about three weeks until the three-week Jerry Coyne ” Ganapati All India Tour” takes place, but I’ll need the rest. Today is National Cranberry Day, a food once eaten only on Thanksgiving but now the basis of a tasty beverage. It’s also a UN holiday: World Television Day.

Oh, and I want to recommend a movie I watcned on the Houston-Chicago leg of my flight: “Fences” (2016), a terrific saga of a black family in 1950s Pittsburgh, with the screenplay by August Wilson (who first wrote it as a Pulitzer-Prize winning play) and directed by and starring Denzel Washington as the hard-ass paterfamilias and Viola Davis as his wife. The film got a 94% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars (Davis won in the last category). What stood out for me in the screenplay was the superb dialogue. It is a Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) Movie Recommendation™. I’d never even heard of it until I saw it on the entertainment menu on my flight.

On this day in 1676, the Danish astronomer Ole Rømer gave the first quantitative measurements of the speed of light, which was about 75% of the correct value. On November 21, 1877, Thomas Edison announced the invention of the phonograph. In 1905, Einstein’s paper giving the famous formula, E = mc², was published in the journal Annalen der Physik. I seem to remember digging out that paper and showing the formula, which wasn’t exactly E = mc² but a verbal equivalent, but I can’t be arsed to look up my post. On this day in 1920 it was “Bloody Sunday” in Dublin, an event orchestrated by Michael Collins’s IRA that wound up killing 32 people. In 1953, the British Natural History Museum formally announced that the Piltdown Man skull was a hoax. On this day in 1977, according to Wikipedia, “Minister of Internal Affairs Allan Highet announces that the national anthems of New Zealand shall be the traditional anthem “God Save the Queen” and “God Defend New Zealand”. I guess He did, on both counts. Is there any other country with two national anthems?

The Piltdown Man hoax was debunked by scientists, but is still used by creationists to demonstrate how “science can be fooled”. If you want to see a decent documentary on it, and the persistent question “who perpetrated this hoax?”, see this 43-minute job:

Notables born on this day include Voltaire (1694), René Magritte (1898), Isaac Bashevis Singer (1902), Coleman Hawkins (1904), Stan Musial (1920; I once saw him play), Dr. John (1940), Goldie Hawn (1945), and Björk (1965). Deaths were sparese on this day: those who died on November 21 include physics Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam (1998).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has abandoned philosophy to return to her most important concern:

A: Why did you close your eyes? Hili: I’m imagining what I’m going to see on this plate when I open them.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu masz zamknięte oczy?

Hili: Wyobrażam sobie co zobaczę na tym talerzu jak je otworzę.

It’s turned cold around Dobrzyn, and even Leon, who hikes in the snow, finds it too chilly for his liking:

Leon: I think it’s too cold for walks.

It’s snowy in Winnipeg, too, but Gus is cozy resting on what he believes is a new cat bed. His staff writes:

It’s a good thing Gus reads so many languages. Otherwise he might not have known this was a cat bed. 🙂

And Matthew sent a tweet honoring one of my genetics heroes, the preternaturally bright Calvin Bridges: