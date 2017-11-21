Trump defends Roy Moore

Even Republicans have distanced themselves from the hyperconservative creationist Alabaman Roy Moore, now accused of sexual assault and harassment, and previously infamous for installing the Ten Commandments in front of the Alabama Supreme Court and having been removed from a state Supreme Court judgeship not once, but twice. As you probably know, he’s now running as a Republican for Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat. The Republicans have run away from Moore faster than if he were a skunk with his rear pointed at them, and even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has floated the possibility of expelling Moore from the Senate for immorality and unfitness for office were Moore to be elected.
When someone’s seen by Republicans as a a discredit to their own party, you know he’s a disaster. Yet, according to CNN, Trump has just “all but endorsed” Moore:
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended embattled Alabama Republican Roy Moore, all but endorsing the Senate candidate who has been accused of sexual assault.
“He denies it. Look, he denies it,” Trump said of Moore. “If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, and several others also have accused him of assault.
. . . “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones. I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on military,” Trump said. “I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody who’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad for the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”
Trump on Tuesday left the door open to campaigning with Moore.
“I’ll be letting you know next week,” he said, when asked whether he will campaign with Moore.
Trump repeatedly emphasized that Jones has denied the allegations brought against him.
Trump declined to say whether he believed Moore’s denials, but when asked he again pointed to the denials.
“Well, he denies. I mean, he denies. I mean, Roy Moore denies it. And by the way, it is a total denial. And I do have to say 40 years is a long time. He’s run eight races and this has never come up. Forty years is a long time,” Trump said, pointing to the amount of time that has passed since the alleged behavior.
And indeed, Moore does deny it, so I, at least, wouldn’t immediately pronounce him guilty of the initial count, and can’t really rule him unfit for having asked out women of legal age when he was older. But I believe that other allegations of sexual assault have come forth since I’ve been in Mexico and without the American news.
Regardless, though, even if he’s completely innocent of the accusations, he’s still unfit to serve. The man is simply a brainless ball of right-wing ideology marinated in evangelical Christianity. It’s a recipe for disaster, even for Republicans. If Trump had any brains (a debatable issue), he wouldn’t endorse or campaign for Moore. But who has ever praised the neuronal complement of The Donald? So while the Republicans are destroying themselves through a lack of cohesion and an inability to get anything done, even with a Republican legislature, President, and Supreme Court, the Democrats have a chance to pull together. Sadly, we’re just as riven by identity politics as the GOP is by various degrees of cluelessness and stupidity.
Where is our candidate: the Democrat who can win in 2020?
I think the youngest accuser was 14 when she says he initiated sexual contact. He was banned from a shopping mall for badgering teenage workers, and thinks that because he never ‘dated a girl without her mother’s permission’ that makes it okay. We aren’t talking about a Romeo-Juliet age gap here, he was in his mid thirties and calling girls at their high schools (where they were pulled out of class to take his calls) to ask them out.
Of course believes someone who denies such charges. It’s the only defense that he has.
Trump sees himself in Moore. Not without reason, when you think about it.
Were Adam an Eve created in adult form? If so, they must have been very young when they had sex. I am pretty sure they were at it before they were a day old 🙂
“Where is our candidate: the Democrat who can win in 2020?”
Perhaps you should try to end this corrupt two party system. It has become tribal and democracy only in name.
There needs to be some sort of proportional representation reform.
People who are disillusioned by both the Republicans and Democarts are practically disenfranchised.
My first offering would be – Don’t concentrate so much on the one office. The fixed vision of democrats seems to be on the President and that is all that matters. While doing so you lose all the states, their legislatures and governors. All politics is local and if you don’t believe this, just look at Alabama. Look at what they will accept for a senator, this scum Roy Moore. Well, maybe they won’t but right now it is 50/50 so he might.
Look at what happened in the elections just a couple of weeks ago. Democrats won big in North Carolina and in some other racing around the country. They did it big because they ran new people and mostly women against the tired old republican male whites. And the killed them. So what does that mean? In North Carolina they are tired of Trump and tired of republicans.
Sooner or later the republicans are on the way out. They are a dead party that is owned by the richest people in the country and do not give a damn about the rest of us. Right now, as we speak, the republicans are putting everything they have on a tax bill for the very rich and a debt to the country of billions. It is a sick perversion and it is pure corruption of our so-called democratic system.
Sorry, that was Virginia, not Carolina.
A liar and sexual predator supports a liar and sexual predator. Is anyone surprised at that?
Let Roy Moore get elected; then let Mitch McConnell follow through with his pledge to expel Moore from the senate as unfit for office. The Republican Night of the Long Knives will surely be upon us.
Trump fears two things above all else: Vladimir Putin and the wrath of his own base. His decision today to come out in favor of a kiddie-diddler can be explained only in terms of the latter (unless the former gave him orders during their hour-long phone call this afternoon).
Let’s get Jones elected and leave the worthless republicans in our smoke. If Moore gets elected and removed, the Alabama governor will just appoint another cruel republican clone. I doubt McConnel would follow through on censoring Moore anyway; he’s doesn’t have the courage to enrage Trump’s base.
I think this order comes from Bannon. The primary thing is the senate seat. Must stay red or they have almost no chance with the tax deal. Hope the tax deals fails but if a demo gets in there it is surely dead.
The moral decay of the gop on display once again. Child molester better than democrat. It is truly amazing how a couple decades of conservative hate-radio and FOX news has turned democrats into a scapegoat for evil, god-less, baby-killers. Propaganda is a powerful tool indeed. Will it become dangerous in some areas of the country to have a Clinton bumper sticker?
I’ve given a couple hundred bucks to Jones’ campaign. I hope others around the country who don’t live in Alabama understand how important it is that Moore does not become a Senator.
It is also important to note that Moore isn’t just your run-of-the-mill evangelical. He’s a dominionist that believes biblical law precedes the Constitution; he’s a theocrat through and through.