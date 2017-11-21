Does hate have a home?

I’ve heard that, since Trump’s election, signs like these have sprouted all over the U.S. (a reader pointed this out the other day):
Now I understand the reasons for these signs: they’re addressing hatred towards groups of people, like Muslims, gays, African-Americans, and so on. (I doubt, however, that they mean that there’s no hatred of Nazis!) The signs are expressions of welcome, which is great, and I expect that few readers would disagree with the reference to groups of people. I wouldn’t necessarily agree if the reference is to ideologies, though. Could hate for the Republican Party have a home here?)
What I’m writing about, though, is the general use of the word “hater” or “hate” as terms of disapprobation. If you criticize someone’s behavior or beliefs, for instance, you’re written off as a “hater,” even if your emotions match the Oxford English Dictionary‘s definition given below (from the U of C online version):
Given that definition, yes, there are people and ideologies I hate, for I feel an intense dislike towards them. I won’t name them (two exceptions below), as I don’t want to get into arguments about individuals.
Some people, however, say its always wrong to hate. After all, you can make an argument based on determinism—to which I adhere—that nobody can freely choose how to behave, so empathy rather than hatred is the appropriate emotion. On the other hand, strong dislike is a motivator for many people to change. If you observe that many reasonable people hate your beliefs or behavior, that could be a factor leading your behavior to change, even under determinism. Or, if you’re a devout Christian, you might have the view of “hate the sin but love the sinner”, so that you dislike some behaviors but never any people.
So my question is twofold:
a. Do you feel it’s wrong to hate people or beliefs or systems of belief? If so, which ones? I’ve already said that I think it’s proper and not unseemly to hate all three, in the sense of feeling very intense dislike.
b. If you wish, tell us what you do hate. To give one example of beliefs I hate and someone I hate, it’s militant Islamism for the former and Donald Trump for the latter.
As your reward for answering these questions, here’s Hitchens on hatred (hint: he’s for it, and I remember that he said somewhere else that an example of a person he hated was Henry Kissinger):
This is a way for the SJWs to dismiss criticism. “Haters gonna hate” they glibly trot out.
In other words, your criticism comes not because you have a valid point, but because you’re a “hater”. Therefore they can simply dismiss the criticism rather than having to consider it.
A similar tactic is labelling someone a “fan boy”. If you defend anyone that the SJWs criticise, they needn’t consider whether the defence has any merits, you’re doing it merely because you’re an unthinking “fanboi” of the person.
I agree, but would note that right-wingers (e.g. Donald Trump) do precisely the same thing.
Thanks for speaking up / writing about this phenomenon, which has a depth which I think the proponents have not even considered…
I’d like to comment more later. Right now, as for the questions :
I think the questions are imprecise, and I think it stems from hate merely being a natural human emotion.
“What I’m writing about, though, is the general use of the word “hater” as a term of disapprobation. ”
Sorry I missed this ^^^ – as for this term “hater”, I reject it outright. I view the term as a sign of unserious, childish, Internet pseudo-hip chatter akin to writing “bae”, “____ all the things”, silly memes, etc. The only way it could be worse or more clear is if it was spelled with a “8” as in “h8er”.
All those things can be fun and good, but merging it with serious topics like how we all are supposed to truly live together is a recipe for disaster, and a sign that something is being trivialized.
The reason h8 is spelt that way by some, though many don’t realize it and use it for unrelated reasons, is a specific reference to Hitler. HH = Heil Hitler. 8 is the 8th letter of the alphabet. 88 is white supremacist etc code for Heil Hitler.
I used to have problems on Twitter with white supremacists following me because of my initials. They thought they were some kind of code too.
I didn’t know about the 8 thing. It’s pure numerology….
however, if I claim it’s not to be taken seriously, well THAT will be a problem because it’ll just be like putting fuel on the fire….
My grandmother was a devout Catholic. I remember saying I hated something when I was a boy which provoked her to say “You don’t hate anything!”. What she meant was “You shouldn’t hate anything” or maybe “You shouldn’t admit to hating anything”. If I was older I might have asked her if it was OK to hate hatred. 😉
Hate is an emotion. One doesn’t choose to have emotions, assuming one chooses anything.
One may not choose to have emotions, but even Sam Harris admits one can choose whether to embrace them and cling to them, or merely observe them in passing and then let them go.
Oh boy, here we go…
First I want to make a comment on the statement that determinism means there could be no choice. It might mean there’s no choice with the current circumstances, but with education and other information and the possibility of retribution or punishment then another choice can be made. Circumstances changed and it still deterministic.
I do believe that it is possible to hate a person, a belief, or system of beliefs. If it causes harm thaen it is a candidate for hatred. Examples for me are Donald Trump, the Republican Party and its system of beliefs, and many religions. I feel that all of these cause harm others sometimes great harm. The most intense hatred I feel now is for Roy Moore.
“There are only 2 types of people I hate, people who don’t like other people simply based on the country they live in… and the Dutch”
Hitchens wrote about the important of properly-targeted hate.
“…For a lot of people, their first love is what they’ll always remember. For me it’s always been the first hate, and I think that hatred, though it provides often rather junky energy, is a terrific way of getting you out of bed in the morning and keeping you going. If you don’t let it get out of hand, it can be canalized into writing. In this country where people love to be nonjudgmental when they can be, which translates as, on the whole, lenient, there are an awful lot of bubble reputations floating around that one wouldn’t be doing one’s job if one didn’t itch to prick…”
I just posted that video before I saw this. Thanks.
O, I could not, mrclaw69, agree more with you
or with Mr Hitchens. I wholly concur with
always recalling “my first hatred” as its
becoming for me a huge and … … productive
motivator !
It ? the Vietnam War. And my only brother’s
participation as in it a killer from upwards
(or less) of 33,000 feet at where he ‘d had
no idea of the beings he had just destroyed.
This participation of his, this War separated
us, him and me, unto this very day … … within
every which way siblings can be: nigh unto
… … 48 years’ time now, that is.
Motivating ? Productive ? I became an even
more ardent pacifist. Joined Quakerism.
Then when that got to be, after two decades’
worth, too goddifying, … … altogether
atheist. Joined who are We … …
the Out – Godless.
Blue
I think this questions misses the intent of these signs.
There are some people, such as white supremacists, whose lives seem to be focused on hating others.
That’s who’s being addressed with these signs. Not normal people who like some things and hate others, but people who are consumed with hatred of others.
No, I think I got the intent of the signs, and I’m not sure they’re directed at those CONSUMED with dislike. For instance, suppose you are a bigot who hates gays, but isn’t consumed by it. Those signs are directed at such people as well, I’m sure.
“There are some people, such as white supremacists, whose lives seem to be focused on hating others.”
Sure, but some SJW’s are just as consumed with hate towards the “white western male patriarchy” don’t you agree?
I’ve always felt ‘hate’ is over-used, often picked my kids up on it when they said things like “Oh I hate this song/TV-program/pretty-much-every-vegetable-dad-put-on-my-plate”.
But even when used more seriously, it makes me shudder, not quite sure why.
And then I felt somewhat relieved and vindicated when I first heard Sam Harris talk about the illusion of free-will, and how it makes no sense to hate anyone for their behaviour/crime; that we need to remove the very concept of hate from our criminal-justice systems,
Chris G, UK.
But if “hate” is just “strong dislike”, don’t we need to strongly dislike (say) murder in order to enforce laws against it?
If we don’t have free-will, it doesn’t make sense to ‘hate’ the person who committed the crime.
Whether it’s appropriate/necessary to ‘hate’ the nature of the crime … I kind of think not; we can safely and more calmly up hold/support laws against murder (say) without resorting to ‘hating’ it. Hate just seems too emotional and unconstrained somehow.
In my view, hate isn’t “just” strong dislike; it’s dislike elevated to a consuming passion, and “haters” are people who define themselves in terms of what they hate.
“Hate the sin and not the sinner”. i never came a across a rapist I could work up the energy not to hate.
At the moment I’m currently defending the “hater” Ayaan against someone who quotes the assda apologist Max Blumenthal as their inspiration. You know you’re in a discussion where words have lost their plain meaning.
I am sure other commenters have noticed that people who leap to the use of the word “hater” are almost automatically the most convinced of their own moral rectitude, the most likely to ascribe criticism of an idea to prejudice against a group with whom it characterizes superior moral virtue, the most censorious, and the gateway drug to lists of non-persons.
I can’t think of one serious commentator whom I respect and who uses the word “hater”. It’s a sort of short-hand for the middle-brow journalist activist, using clichés as a crutch to limp from one purge to another.
Doh, “Assad”. Although, “Asda” works for me to describe the discount genocidalist.
Again, this is the part of the control mechanism which is religion/spirituality. You may be being oppressed by the elite, but do not hate them, because extreme emotion like that could lead you to action and they are few when we are many. So, no hatred is allowed. This is from the people who say “love the sinner, hate the sin.”
As long as you do it their way, all will be fine … after you are dead and can no longer act in the here and now.
With public figures, I’m never sure exactly what how to differentiate the perception from the reality. I loathe the public persona of Trump, and I’m pretty sure (based on first-hand descriptions) that the personal one would be little (although somewhat) different. I wasn’t too keen on the public persona of Hillary Clinton either, but I’m prepared to believe that she is much nicer in person (at least superficially, there are still big-picture issues).
Don’t just hate – assassinate… ! I have that in a very old t-shirt.
My only love sprung from my only hate! Shakespeare
Odi et amo… Catullus
Oderint, dum metuant. Accius
Any man who hates dogs and babies can’t be all bad. Leo Rosten
People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love… Nelson Mandela
I never bother with people I hate. That’s why the Lady is a tramp. Lorenz Hart
“a. Do you feel it’s wrong to hate people or beliefs or systems of belief?”
No, but if you are obsessed by hate it will cloud your objectivity and your ability to live a healthy life.
Anyway, I do not trust those who claim they do not have any strong negative emotions towards some people.
“b. If you wish, tell us what you do hate.”
Not sure it makes much difference, I would rather say I despise than hate Trump.
I hate hypocrites the most.
Regarding ideologies; I fear/hate parts of all religions (Buddhism less) and communism/facism and today’s leftism.
Perhaps I hate/fear humans since Homo Erectus which includes yours truly.
I find it difficult to measure whether my feelings about someone or some thing rises to the level called “hate”. However, I am all for having opinions about virtually everything. It is important to be a discerning, judgmental human being in order to make society work properly.
I agree with Dermott’s comments above above about people who use the word hater.
Perhaps it’s my background, but I’ve always had a problem with the word hate too. I avoid using it. Saying I hate something feels like a cop out. I always feel the need to justify feeling the way I do instead.
A strong negative emotional reaction is the thing that I find makes it easiest to write. It inspires me to get my reaction on paper (so to speak) more than anything else. The more something pi$$e$ me off, the better the arguments I can come up with against it too. It focuses my mind.
I hate willful ignorance, I despise people who litter, I loathe the destruction of nature.
…I like people but I ruddy well hate humanity!
Whould you agree there are too many people on the planet?
Hate has the quality of being very transient. It is like belief in God. It requires sustained effort to actually want to hate or believe in a God. Only in rare cases does extreme hate take a form of action.
Life gets in the way. Manners our parents taught us help guide our daily respect for one another and either we look past or forget the ideologies of others that we may or may not agree with.
I hate having to be forced to listen to bad music. Typically nothing against the genre of music, the musicians or the person accosting me with their aesthetics…just the experience of having to endure bad music.
Not a good idea to pick out an individual person for hate because that tends to fall back on the hater. The people who have this hatred for Hilary Clinton are guilty of this and even hatred of Donald Trump. It can lead to mental disorder within the hater and that is where many people are today. If you hate their specific ideology and can define it and explain it then you have something worth a dislike and maybe even a hate. Mine would center on the republican party and their platform and actions as a whole. I also think there is a clear and easy way to show this which is much easier than going after any particular person.
Unless you have my healthy attitude by just hating everyone!
But you are correct.
It’s easy to put up such a sign, not so easy to welcolme people if it involves inviting them into your home or spending time with them.
I don’t usually hate people (Hitler, Stalin and the like are exceptions) but I do hate ideologies (such as communism.) I dislike some people (Hillary, Thatcher and others (but wouldn’t dance on their graves.)
I have no respect for Trump but don’t hate him. Just about the only thing he has going for him is that he isn’t HRC.