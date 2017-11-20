I hate TSA and customs

Well, I wasn’t groped this time, but it was still a nightmare getting into my own country. The flight from Puebla to Houston was fine: I got to the airport early (about 6:00 am) and had breakfast with two physicists, Mario Livio and Adam Riess (yes, a Nobelist at the impossibly young age of 41) and then got to sit at the gate with Robyn Blumner (Pres. and CEO of the Center for Inquiry and head of the Dawkins Foundation) and Julia Sweeney (the author and comedian formerly known as Pat). Richard is writing a new book, but I don’t think I can divulge it here.
At the meeting I collected a lot of signatures for the copy of Faith versus Fact that will be auctioned off on eBay in a year or so when I’ve gotten every well known atheist and scientist I know to sign it. My haul this time included the signatures (and a statement) from Steve Pinker, Robyn, two Nobel Laureates, including Riess, and Julia. We already have James Randi, Penn Jillette, Richard Dawkins, Dan Dennett, Sean Carroll, Maryam Namazie, Lawrence Krauss and a ton of other people. Sam Harris, as always, is the most elusive quarry, but I’ll see him in Chicago in February. I hope another rich person buys it when it’s done, as the proceeds will go to charity. (A similar version of WEIT, with fewer signatures but artistically illuminated by Kelly Houle, sold on eBay for $10,500.)
Other good news: I wasn’t groped anywhere.
That was the good part. The bad part is that when clearing customs in Houston, I waited over an hour in a slowly-moving line, only at the end to have the passport-checker decide that I needed to go downstairs into Luggage Hell for a “bag check”. I was minutely questioned and my bags examined and X-rayed before I had to leave the terminal, re-enter and then go through security. And even though I had TSA “Pre-Check”, they decided to examine my bags all over again and swab them for explosives. So while I budgeted a good three-hour layover in Houston, including the purchase of much-needed noms (I skipped dinner last night because of our early departure), I have now only 45 minutes till we board for Chicago. I guess I don’t need to eat anyway.
I don’t mind being examined, but I don’t understand why my bags were singled out—twice. Further, why did they have only one customs agent in Houston to handle such a long line of arrivals?
But the good news is that nobody touched my buttocks.
And some lagniappe below: two photos of the “goodies bar” at the meeting, full of snacks, chocolates, and fancy delicacies, including jars of mixed Nutella and chocolate (lower right). There was also a coffee bar, a pastry bar, a buffet, and a tequila bar. But more on that, including pictures, and on the various talks I heard, after I get back to Chicago. Since I’m flying business class. I’m going to cadge as many noms as I can.
Oy, am I hungry!
Apparently you are unaware that most physicists do their best work when young. Guess they haven’t been corrupted by their elders yet.
Yes, that’s what Mario told me when I was surprised that Adam had gotten the award so young. I also realized that, with the exception of the EPR paper in 1935, Einstein really didn’t do much after proposing the theory of general relativity in 1915. Yet he lived until 1955. Mario confirmed my impression.
For Customs relief you need to sign up for Global Entry (GOES). It includes TSA-Pre but eases you past the Customs line.
Yes, I was stupid not to have done that when I got Pre-check; I didn’t realize it was an option and cost only about $15 more. It will probably be a lot more if I got it now by itself, as my Pre-Check goes for about 4 more years.
Hate has no home here – the sign on my lawn SCOLDS you
I hope TSA dosn’t have some list of
“people we need to make pray so we’ll delay them until they do”.
“Further, why did they have only one customs agent in Houston to handle such a long line of arrivals?”
In my experience of flying from the UK to the US over almost thirty years, into various airports, US immigration is almost alway a nightmare for non-US citizens, with long queues and too few immigration officers when several international flights have all landed at the same time.
Other good news: You haven’t groped anyone anywhere.
You should take comfort in that, at least.