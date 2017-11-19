Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s another warm and sunny day in lovely Puebla Mexico: November 19, 2017. I’m speaking today, but for only 10 minutes. But I’ll have plenty of fuel in my belly! It’s National Macchiato Day, and maybe I’ll have one this morning at the Green Room coffee bar. It’s also an official UN observance day, National Toilet Day. Be sure to use your toilet, and be thankful you have one!

I be able to post only the Hili dialogue this morning, as I’m off early and then must be at the venue all day. Bear with me until I return to Chicago and can post properly on Tuesday.

On this day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at a dedication ceremony for the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. On November 19, 1959, the Ford Motor Company discontinued the unpopular Edsel, which remains (though decreasingly so as the Millennials forget about that car), the poster child for a bad idea. It was the front grill, which looked like a sucking mouth and turned people off:

On this day in 1969, the Brazilian football player Pelé scored his 1,000th goal; I suppose that includes the “hand of God” goal. On November 19, 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives began impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton for lying to investigators during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Notables born on November 19 include James A. Garfield (1831), Tommy Dorsey (1905), Indira Gandhi (1917), Ann Curry (1956), Meg Ryan (1961), and Jodie Foster (1962). Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include The Man in the Iron Mask (1703), Franz Schubert (1828), Emma Lazarus (1867), Joe Hill (1915), and Frederick Sanger (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is too busy nomming to go for walkies:

A: Let’s go for a walk. Hili: Wait, breakfast is the most important meal before the second breakfast.

In Polish:

Ja: Chodź, idziemy na spacer.

Hili: Poczekaj, śniadanie jest najważniejszym posiłkiem przed drugim śniadaniem.

Here are some tweets from Matthew Cobb; the first two show predation (or scavenging):

Triple threat: A Yacare caiman, Caiman crocodylus yacare, catching a tiger fish, Hoplias malabaricus, catching a fish in the Rio Negrinho.

photo by Sergio Pitamitz pic.twitter.com/Ixg8cxGKj0 — John R. Hutchinson (@JohnRHutchinson) November 17, 2017

Nature red in tooth; not a pretty picture but intriguing; I’m pretty sure the hyenas didn’t kill the lioness but scavenged her carcass:

Hyena carrying the severed head of a lioness pic.twitter.com/pI2pOShvgY — Nature is Scary (@NatureisScary) August 21, 2017

Matthew says, “This is a sad story but a nice drawing”:

Help Twitter! Last work of my father before he suffered a stroke, losing the ability to draw and talk, pretty much his 2 sole interests in life. Only thing that could give him joy: 2 see it exposed and seen by as many people as possible. #stroke #art #creation #museum #gallery pic.twitter.com/BCnV9Nc0gU — Anne Boyère (@AmusedNonQueen) November 17, 2017

Matthew’s comment on this: “Fishfly? Never heard of it. Ross is a greta invert biologist who has posted on WEIT.” I haven’t heard of it either.

TFW when an insect appears at the light-sheet and you think it's something really exciting, but you get back home and find out its already known. I had that with this fishfly (Neurhermes selysi). pic.twitter.com/VeRxNu1DWT — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) November 17, 2017

And a deer inadvertently decorated for the holidays;

How much bracken can you get on your head… #Autumn pic.twitter.com/mLsA95ctfD — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) November 16, 2017

Finally, Grania, who’s been AWOL, sent this tw**t with the note “Here’s a happy ending for you.” Indeed! Be sure to watch the video and turn the sound up to hear the adorable squeaks.

When this baby squirrel fell from his nest, he started calling out for his mom and the most amazing thing happened 🍼💕💕 pic.twitter.com/PfHwD6TgJe — The Dodo (@dodo) November 18, 2017