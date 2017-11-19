Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s another warm and sunny day in lovely Puebla Mexico: November 19, 2017. I’m speaking today, but for only 10 minutes. But I’ll have plenty of fuel in my belly! It’s National Macchiato Day, and maybe I’ll have one this morning at the Green Room coffee bar. It’s also an official UN observance day, National Toilet Day. Be sure to use your toilet, and be thankful you have one!
I be able to post only the Hili dialogue this morning, as I’m off early and then must be at the venue all day. Bear with me until I return to Chicago and can post properly on Tuesday.
On this day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at a dedication ceremony for the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. On November 19, 1959, the Ford Motor Company discontinued the unpopular Edsel, which remains (though decreasingly so as the Millennials forget about that car), the poster child for a bad idea. It was the front grill, which looked like a sucking mouth and turned people off:
On this day in 1969, the Brazilian football player Pelé scored his 1,000th goal; I suppose that includes the “hand of God” goal. On November 19, 1998, the U.S. House of Representatives began impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton for lying to investigators during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
Notables born on November 19 include James A. Garfield (1831), Tommy Dorsey (1905), Indira Gandhi (1917), Ann Curry (1956), Meg Ryan (1961), and Jodie Foster (1962). Those who joined the Choir Invisible on this day include The Man in the Iron Mask (1703), Franz Schubert (1828), Emma Lazarus (1867), Joe Hill (1915), and Frederick Sanger (2013).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is too busy nomming to go for walkies:
A: Let’s go for a walk.Hili: Wait, breakfast is the most important meal before the second breakfast.
Ja: Chodź, idziemy na spacer.
Hili: Poczekaj, śniadanie jest najważniejszym posiłkiem przed drugim śniadaniem.
Here are some tweets from Matthew Cobb; the first two show predation (or scavenging):
Nature red in tooth; not a pretty picture but intriguing; I’m pretty sure the hyenas didn’t kill the lioness but scavenged her carcass:
Matthew says, “This is a sad story but a nice drawing”:
Matthew’s comment on this: “Fishfly? Never heard of it. Ross is a greta invert biologist who has posted on WEIT.” I haven’t heard of it either.
And a deer inadvertently decorated for the holidays;
Finally, Grania, who’s been AWOL, sent this tw**t with the note “Here’s a happy ending for you.” Indeed! Be sure to watch the video and turn the sound up to hear the adorable squeaks.
The Hand of God goal was “scored” by Maradona, not Pele. It shouldn’t be included in either player’s CV. 😉
Oy. Fixed, thanks
Pele was a wonder but ‘the hand of god’ goal is credited to Argentina’s Diego Maradona.