Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning from sunny and warm Puebla, Mexico. It’s Saturday, November 18, 2017. It’s National Apple Cider Day, but I’m in Mexico and will have a libation made from the heart of the blue agave (they have a free tequila bar in the speakers’ Green Room, but more on that later!). It’s also “Married to a Scorpio Support Day,” one of many humorous days created by actor Thomas Roy.

I’ll have a post on breakfast food this morning, but reports on the talks at the Cidudad de Las Ideas meeting (and more food) will come later. Posting will be light for the next couple days as the meetings last all day.

We have a Google Doodle in Mexico today, honoring the birthday in 1917 of Pedro Infante, a famous Mexican actor and singer. He died at just 39 while piloting a converted bomber that crashed in San Diego (aviation was one of his hobbies). Click on the screenshot below to go to the Doodle, which shows six aspects of his life:

On November 18, 1872, suffragette Susan B. Anthony and 14 of her women activists were arrested for voting in the U.S. Presidential election of 1872. On this day in 1883, U.S. and Canadian railroads agreed on the five standard continental time zones, standardizing what had been a confusing farrago of local times. On this day in 1928, Walt Disney’s studios released the famous animated cartoon Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon. It features Mickey and his squeeze Minnie, and today is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey Mouse’s birthday.

Here’s the cartoon: Minnie shows up at 3:04:

On this day in 1963, the first push-button telephone went into service. On November 18, 1978, the infamous murder-suicide of the Peoples Temple followers took place, when 918 people (including over 270 children) died from drinking cyanide-containing Kool-Aid. Finally on this day in 2003, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled, in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health, that the ban on same-sex marriage was illegal, making the state the first in the U.S. to recognize a right of same-sex marriage.

Notables born on this day include Louis Daguerre (1787), Asa Gray (1810, an early supporter of Darwin, but also an accommodationist), W. S. Gilbert (1836), and Chloë Sevigny (1974). Those who crossed the Styx on this day include Robin Hood (1247 in one version), Chester A. Arthur (1886), Marcel Proust (1922), Niels Bohr (1962), Jim Jones (1978; see above), Cab Calloway (1994), Paul Bowles (1999), and Doug Sahm (1999).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is showing her powers of olfaction. I asked about whose urine Hili was sniffing, and got this reply from Malgorzata:

Most probably it’s not human but some bigger wild cat. Once, many years ago, we had an animal in the garden which really looked like a little lynx! I have no idea what it was. And, of course, I have no idea what animal left the scent Hili thought belonged to a “higher being”. Hili does not think that humans are higher beings. They belong in the servant class. A: What does it smell of? Hili: I don’t know, it smells like urine of a higher being.

In Polish:

Ja: Czym to pachnie?

Hili: Nie wiem, pachnie jak mocz istoty wyższej.

Here’s a picture of Chicago at sunset I took from my crib a day before I left town. I hear it’s snowed there now, but I haven’t checked.

:

A tweet from Heather Hastie. We’ve had whip scorpions on this site before, but I never mentioned that they’re water repellant (I didn’t know!):

You can't get amblypygids (whip-spiders/tailess whip scorpions) wet. They produce cuticular secretions that form an external super-hydrophobic crust. Amblypygids are actually neither spiders nor scorpions, but are closely related to both. Paper: https://t.co/eE6vED0QQj pic.twitter.com/wP5gSJJLQp — Richie Howard (@Ecdysozoan) November 15, 2017

. . . and perhaps my favorite bird in the world, one that I’ll likely never see in the feathers:

Morning spend talking #kakapo cloacitis with vet staff @aucklandzoo and collaborators around world. Lots of research angles. #conservation pic.twitter.com/1kOSzDOzyh — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) November 16, 2017

A tweet from reader Jiten reminds us that winter is coming in the northern hemisphere, so help out those cold strays!

I put a heating pad out for the neighborhood cats. I think they like it. pic.twitter.com/M05QgRFHMl — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 15, 2017

Finally, a lovely tweet from Canadian science presenter Ziya Tong. Look how gently the cat pets the bird!

Well this is a first.

I can honestly say, I've never seen a cat trying to pet a bird. pic.twitter.com/BduMhPhoDI — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) November 18, 2017