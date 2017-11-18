Religion tickles everything

I’m sure I’ve posted at least one clip showing the American Charismatic Christian preacher Kenneth E. Hagin (1917-2003). Born in Texas, he preached in that state and later in Oklahoma. Wikipedia describes his conversion:
Kenneth E. Hagin was born in McKinney, Texas, the son of Lillie Viola Drake Hagin and Jess Hagin. According to Hagin’s testimony, he was born with a deformed heart and what was believed to be an incurable blood disease. He was not expected to live and at age 15 became paralyzed and bedridden. In April 1933 he converted to Christianity. During a dramatic conversion experience, he reported dying, due to the deformed heart, three times in 10 minutes, each time seeing the horrors of hell and then returning to life. He remained paralyzed after his conversion. On August 8, 1934, he says he was raised from his deathbed by a revelation of “faith in God’s Word” after reading Mark 11:22-23.
Apparently, as this video shows, he was only partly paralyzed, for he could walk, though with some support. What’s striking about this is how his mere presence, though suggestion, could drive his flock into a frenzy. Apparently normal and well dressed people would, with a glance or a touch, be transformed into dancing and laughing maniacs. I worry about them soiling their Sunday best clothing by rolling around on the floor.
I’d recommend watching the whole thing; it’s instructive!
One thing we can be sure of: this isn’t Sophisticated Theology™.
Cool. Trump voters.
“…it’s instructive.”
And a bit depressing when you think about political history.
Certain people have the ability to exert tremendous power over a segment of the gullible masses. Trump and Roy Moore are current examples. Jim Jones in Jonestown Guyana convinced at least some of the dead to drink the Kool Aid voluntarily. All these people were or are cult leaders. The base of the Republican Party is a cult whose members will believe anything Trump says no matter how absurd or untrue. Yes, one of the few true things he has ever said was that he could kill somebody in the middle of 5th Avenue and his supporters would not abandon him.
The rise of Trump is an indication as to why religion will never die away even though at the moment in certain parts of the world its influence seems to be receding. Some people (perhaps a large minority of the population) are simply “wired” to be duped. Charismatic leaders know how to manipulate these individuals. Hitler was a master. Trump is small potatoes compared to Hitler, but his sway over his supporters seems unshakable.
Yes, wait until Trump learn these tricks to control the House and the Senate. We haven’t seen everything…
The group hysteria seems much more representative of what we see on the current left, not the right.
And yet his body guards are not reacting to his magical spiritual field.
Well, it’s just that they’re constantly exposed to it, so they require a much higher dosage of Magical Spiritual Field (MSF).
If the good preacher were to turn up his MSF to a level that would effect his bodyguards and people not normally exposed were in the area, these latter – lucky – folk would instantly be raptured away.
McKinney Texas – one of the fast growing suburbs North of Dallas. Very familiar with this area as I lived in the Dallas area a couple of times, once in Lewisville, Tx also North Dallas. I remember this one religious guy, Robert Tilton. He was a real piece of work and operated one of those mega churches in Dallas. He would stand up and talk in tongues as they called it. The people couldn’t send in money fast enough.
I’m attempting to take my grandmother’s advice about the inability to say something nice or not saying anything at all. Then again, she used to watch Jimmy Swaggart…there. I deleted what I wanted to say and will remain polite, but, OY, what I wanted to say! !
Yikes.