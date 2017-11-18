Caturday felid trifecta: chimera cat, a GOOD cat artist, and Maru kneads a pizza

Venus is famous for being a “split face” chimera cat with different-colored eyes, but here’s a new and similar cat described by Bored Panda. Meet the lovely Quimera, who has her own Instagram page.

As a geneticist, I should know the cause of this, but I’m not sure. It could either be differential turning on of X-chromosome linked coat-color (and eye color) genes on one side of the body (this is what causes “split calicos”). Or it could be a true chimera, in which two embryos fuse into a single embryo early in development. That chimera can develop into a normal cat that has different genetic constitutions on the two sides—as different as siblings. That’s much rarer, but DNA testing could resolve this, and it wouldn’t cost that much. Inquiring minds want to know! An article in the New Republic suggests, not very clearly, that this involves coordinated inactivation of the X chromosome, the first hypothesis.

*******

I’ve long complained that many artists, even in fairly modern times, seem to have trouble painting cats, especially when they try to be realistic. Reader Roger Latour, however, sent me an email noting that I had missed a good cat artist, Charles van den Eycken (1859-1923), a Belgian painter. As Roger noted, “Maybe I missed it if you posted anything from that artist. He was a cat painting specialist. I was unaware of that historical genre. A Google Image search shows out quite a lot of cat canvases! I did not know of him and I just found this image, the mom seems quite anthropomorphised, but here it is”:

Here’s one more, but click on the search image page above. His cats certainly are realistic.

*********

Finally, we have the world’s most famous cat, Maru, who is shown here kneading a toy pizza. He’s previously kneaded a toy breadstick as well. Unfortunately, the realism is diminished since Maru kneads the finished product rather than the dough. I wonder if anybody has ever eaten bread, biscuits, or pizza genuinely kneaded in statu nascendi by a cat.